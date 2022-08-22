ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recall alert: Supermarket chain’s store-brand finishing butter might have listeria

By David J. Neal
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

The dill in Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter might have listeria, causing the manufacturer to recall 13 lots last week.

Epicurean Butter explained in its FDA-posted recall notice that it “received notice from its herb supplier that certain lots of frozen dill could potentially be contaminated with listeria based upon a test from one of the supplier’s food manufacturing customers in Canada that used the ingredient in one of their finished products.”

Listeria kills about 260 of the 1,600 Americans infected each year , the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Senior citizens, pregnant women and children under 5 are the most vulnerable to listeria’s worse effects. Listeria can cause stillbirths and miscarriage. Listeria symptoms include nausea, diarrhea, high fever, severe headaches, stomachaches, stiffness, confusion and poor balance.

The lots recalled were Nos. 16314, expiration date 7/5/22; 16357, expiration date 7/16/2022; 16438, expiration date 7/21/2022; 16536, expiration date 8/9/2022; 16619, expiration date 8/24/2022; 16702, expiration date 9/14/2022; 16722, expiration date 9/15/2022; 16761, expiration date, 9/22/2022; 16797, expiration date 9/30/2022; 16829, expiration date 10/6/2022; 16902, expiration date 10/18/2022; and 17037, expiration date 11/17/2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ESdA0_0hQzEa6v00
Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter FDA

The packages are 3.5 ounces, sold in eight-count packs. The finishing butter went to stores in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Massachusetts, Virginia, North Carolina, and Washington, D.C.

If you have what’s been recalled, throw it out or return it to the store for a full refund. If you have questions, call Epicurean Butter at 303-427-5527, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time.

