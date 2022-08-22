Read full article on original website
Museum of the Southwest opens Frida Kahlo exhibit
Midland, Texas (KOSA) - The Museum of the Southwest opened their new Frida Kahlo exhibit today. This new exhibit showcases recently discovered photographs of the artist. “I think Frida is going to help us as a museum connect to our community on a deeper level,” said Matthew Ward, Curator.
Lamar donates billboard to Permian Basin icons
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you are driving around in Odessa you may notice a billboard dedicated to Buddy Hale and coach Gary Gaines. Lamar outdoor advertising created this billboard to honor both Permian icons. The billboards are electronic and will run in three locations right now. I -20 at...
Midland County Fair starts Thursday
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The 13th annual Midland County Fair will start Thursday and end on Sunday, at the Midland Horseshoe Arena. Executive Director of the Midland County Fair, Kasey Kelly, said there is something for everyone. “We do have Midland’s largest event and something for everyone, so come on out...
New Thomas Hotel in Midland is in final stages of discussions
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The new Thomas Hotel in downtown Midland is in the final stages of project discussions with the city. If the new hotel gets approved by city council in the next few months developers say they will be ready to get started on the project almost immediately. Development...
Odessa to allow brodband infrastructure installation throughout city
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa City Council approved a motion Tuesday night to allow broadband infrastructure installation along city roads, a venture worth more than $100 million. “I just think it’s terrific for the City of Odessa,” Councilman Steven P. Thompson said at the meeting. “The infrastructure...
Midlander’s construction trailer recovered
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -For the last 15 years, the owner of The Fire Guy Shawn Van Meter has been doing home repairs for people in the Basin. And earlier this week for the first time since he started repairs, Van Meter had his tools and the actual trailer was stolen.
UT Permian Basin names familiar face as new Senior Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The University of Texas Permian Basin has announced that Dr. Becky Spurlock has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management. Dr. Spurlock has served as VP of Student Affairs and Leadership for the past three years at UT Permian Basin. In...
RECAP: Forsan comes back to stun rival Coahoma
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - The Forsan Buffaloes beat the Coahoma Bulldogs 21-13 on Thursday night at Memorial Stadium in Big Spring. Coahoma led 13-0 in the 2nd half, before Forsan stormed back. Watch the video above to see highlights from the game, and a post-game interview with Coach Jason...
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy takes down Monahans in four sets
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Legacy High School volleyball team defeated Monahans in four sets on Tuesday night at LHS. Watch the video above for highlights of the Rebels victory.
Odessa woman starts nonprofit to help people with cancer
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -An Odessa woman’s battle with breast cancer gave her the idea to start a nonprofit that helps people like her. “Bee Loved” supplies women and men with wigs for patients that are going through chemotherapy. Penny Robertson began bee loved this year after going into...
Major news for the Ector County Library
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Since 1983 the Ector County Library has been at its current location on 5th st in downtown Odessa. But the current location was never meant to be a library and it was originally a medical office. With their last update, back in the ‘90s. After...
Person detained after attempt to bring firearm into Permian High School
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police have now reported that a person with a gun was found and detained at Permian High School. On Aug. 26 at 3:30 p.m, a call went out that there was a person with a gun attempting to get into Permian High School. This caused a large police presence at the school by various law enforcement agencies. A young man was detained and found to be in possession of a firearm, and there are no reported injuries or damage from this incident at this time.
Traffic alerts for multiple West Texas areas
WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - TxDOT is reporting multiple traffic alerts in the area for this upcoming week. WINKLER COUNTY: The main lanes of the SH 302 overpasses spanning the railroad and SH 115 are open. Periodic lane closures for sign installations may still happen. The SH 302 service roads between Standard Ave. and SH 115 remain closed for the week of Aug. 29, 2022. The westbound SH 302 service road between SH 115 and CR 207 will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week of Aug. 29.
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Christian goes the distance to beat Central
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Christian volleyball team beat San Angelo Central in five sets on Tuesday night at MCS. Watch the video above to see highlights from the Mustangs win.
Midland Soup Kitchen receives a new walk-in freezer
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Last month the Midland Soup Kitchen’s freezer received repairs, now they have a new one. The new walk-in freezer is five times bigger than the old one, allowing them to store more product than ever before. Manager of the Soup Kitchen, Nancy Ivy, said they...
Childhood vaccination rates declining
The Midland Christian volleyball team beat San Angelo Central in five sets on Tuesday night at MCS. VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy takes down Monahans in four sets. The Legacy High School volleyball team defeated Monahans in four sets on Tuesday night at LHS. Small Business Summer: PureThrive Essentials offers alternative...
Heavy police presence near Hays Elementary in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - There is a heavy police presence reported near Hays Elementary School in Odessa Wednesday morning. Very little information was given from Odessa Police officials on what happened. Viewer photos from the scene show many OPD units in the roadway in a nearby neighborhood. Mike Adkins with...
Interstate lanes reopened after semi-truck fire delays traffic in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland tells CBS7 that the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 between W Loop 250 and Midkiff are reopened. Officials say that the wrecker company has completed cleaning up the debris from the fire that burned a semi-truck and trailer. No injuries were reported...
Boil water notice for the upper plane of Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A boil water notice has been issued for the upper plane of Odessa in the north of Yukon and Parks Bell area. Due to insufficient water pressures, the affected areas highlighted on the map are under the boil water notice until the public water system officials ensure the water is safe for consumption.
