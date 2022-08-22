ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perrysburg, OH

nbc24.com

Toledo woman accused of firing gun outside Arlington Elementary

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives made an arrest Friday related to a gunfire incident that occurred Tuesday at Arlington Elementary School. The school had been placed on lockdown not long after dismissal when Vanessa Hutchen, 34, allegedly discharged a firearm during an altercation with another parent while picking up her child, according to Toledo Public Schools.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Jeep Fest, Columbia Gas volunteers help with Connecting Kids to Meals operations

TOLEDO, Ohio — Volunteers from Columbia Gas and Toledo Jeep Fest joined forces Wednesday to help pack and deliver provisions from Connecting Kids to Meals. The Afterschool Meal Program distributes around 2,000 nutritionally balanced meals to local children. Contributors helped put the meals together and loaded them into Jeeps...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

TARTA, Veterans Service Commission offering all-day ride passes for veterans

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority is teaming up with the Lucas County Veterans Service Commission to break down transportation barriers for local veterans. In addition to discounts newly applying to veterans and active-duty military, TARTA will also be allowing LCVSC to provide them with all-day...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Hamilton cast member highlights the show's impact in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — "We can sit in a room and tell the story and it will be 2,000 people that are completely different, that will feel known and seen and heard," said Cherry Torres, the Hamilton principal standby for the Schuyler sisters. To Torres, bringing Hamilton to cities around...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Marcy Kaptur named grand marshal for Toledo Labor Day Parade

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo's U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur will be the grand marshal for this year's Toledo Labor Day Parade. Ambassadors of the Toledo United Labor Council, Toledo Federation of Teachers and American Maritime Officers announced the designation Wednesday at Maritime Plaza. Kaptur is a longtime supporter of the...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Women of Toledo hosts event to celebrate National Women's Equality Day

TOLEDO, Ohio — Angela Fitzpatrick, the University of Toledo's director of the Catharine S. Eberly Center for Women, has a strong passion for women's equality and wants to show women how they can make a difference today. "Women's Equality Day is such an important day," Fitzpatrick said. "It's way...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

University of Toledo welcomes students at campus move-in day

TOLEDO, Ohio — Thursday was the first round of moving into residence halls on The University of Toledo's campus for the 2022-23 academic year. UToledo President Gregory Postel himself was helping new students unpack at Parks Tower along with Sammy Spann, vice president of student affairs and dean of students.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Handicap accessible All-Abilities Playground opens in Tiffin

TIFFIN, Ohio — Alec VanBeveren graduated from the Seneca County Opportunity Center a few years ago and came back Wednesday to celebrate the opening of their new all-access park. The event had over 100 people attend, and VanBeveren was just one of many kids to enjoy the brand-new space...
TIFFIN, OH
nbc24.com

Bowling Green State University fires athletic director Bob Moosbrugger

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — After six years of service, Bob Moosbrugger has been fired from his leadership position with Bowling Green State University Athletics. BGSU President Rodney Rogers released the following statement Wednesday regarding the action:. "Since July 2016, Bob Moosbrugger has served as director of athletics at Bowling...
BOWLING GREEN, OH

