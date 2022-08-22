Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the CountryTravel MavenMonroe, MI
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Toledo woman accused of firing gun outside Arlington Elementary
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives made an arrest Friday related to a gunfire incident that occurred Tuesday at Arlington Elementary School. The school had been placed on lockdown not long after dismissal when Vanessa Hutchen, 34, allegedly discharged a firearm during an altercation with another parent while picking up her child, according to Toledo Public Schools.
Mosaic butterflies to be open at Franklin Park Mall for community contributions
TOLEDO, Ohio — In the latest of International Year of Glass festivities, Toledo has a new art installation coming up that everybody can assist with creating. "Butterflies of Northwest Ohio" will be an installation of 15 glass mosaic butterflies in the mall's center court skylight. Anyone can stop by...
Jeep Fest, Columbia Gas volunteers help with Connecting Kids to Meals operations
TOLEDO, Ohio — Volunteers from Columbia Gas and Toledo Jeep Fest joined forces Wednesday to help pack and deliver provisions from Connecting Kids to Meals. The Afterschool Meal Program distributes around 2,000 nutritionally balanced meals to local children. Contributors helped put the meals together and loaded them into Jeeps...
Perrysburg business works to strengthen relationships with dogs
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Casey was one of the first four-legged friends to join the new Zoom Room with her owner Pat Jameson. “I’m training her to be a service dog," Jameson said. While at the Zoom Room, Casey learns to sit, stay and lay down though Jameson says...
Buttigieg visits Sandusky to highlight $24M grant for US Route 6 improvements
SANDUSKY, Ohio — Thursday, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was at Shoreline Park in Sandusky to announce $24,450,000 in funding for the U.S. Route 6 corridor project. Cedar Point brings in hundreds of thousands of tourists a year. But getting there hasn't been easy with traffic backups and...
Shawnte Hardin sentenced to almost 12 years in prison for fraudulent funeral services
TOLEDO, Ohio — Shawnte Hardin, recently convicted of running unlicensed funeral homes throughout Ohio, was sentenced Friday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court. Hardin was ordered to serve 11 years and 10 months in prison for the following charges:. 1 × engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (first-degree...
TARTA, Veterans Service Commission offering all-day ride passes for veterans
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority is teaming up with the Lucas County Veterans Service Commission to break down transportation barriers for local veterans. In addition to discounts newly applying to veterans and active-duty military, TARTA will also be allowing LCVSC to provide them with all-day...
Perrysburg sculptures bring out beauty as well as history!
Robin Ballmer Director of the Main Art-ery appeared on WGO and spoke about the upcoming art and sculpture exhibits at the Perrysburg Sculpture Walk!
Hamilton cast member highlights the show's impact in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — "We can sit in a room and tell the story and it will be 2,000 people that are completely different, that will feel known and seen and heard," said Cherry Torres, the Hamilton principal standby for the Schuyler sisters. To Torres, bringing Hamilton to cities around...
Marcy Kaptur named grand marshal for Toledo Labor Day Parade
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo's U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur will be the grand marshal for this year's Toledo Labor Day Parade. Ambassadors of the Toledo United Labor Council, Toledo Federation of Teachers and American Maritime Officers announced the designation Wednesday at Maritime Plaza. Kaptur is a longtime supporter of the...
Women of Toledo hosts event to celebrate National Women's Equality Day
TOLEDO, Ohio — Angela Fitzpatrick, the University of Toledo's director of the Catharine S. Eberly Center for Women, has a strong passion for women's equality and wants to show women how they can make a difference today. "Women's Equality Day is such an important day," Fitzpatrick said. "It's way...
University of Toledo welcomes students at campus move-in day
TOLEDO, Ohio — Thursday was the first round of moving into residence halls on The University of Toledo's campus for the 2022-23 academic year. UToledo President Gregory Postel himself was helping new students unpack at Parks Tower along with Sammy Spann, vice president of student affairs and dean of students.
Handicap accessible All-Abilities Playground opens in Tiffin
TIFFIN, Ohio — Alec VanBeveren graduated from the Seneca County Opportunity Center a few years ago and came back Wednesday to celebrate the opening of their new all-access park. The event had over 100 people attend, and VanBeveren was just one of many kids to enjoy the brand-new space...
A Girl named Tom talks their Ohio roots: "Toledo kind of feels like our hometown."
Bekah, Caleb and Joshua Liechty can recall coming to Toledo in their teens, a place the Pettisville natives used to consider a big city. Now after winning season 21 of The Voice as the first group ever, they're headed back in town for a special performance at the Huntington Center.
Bowling Green State University fires athletic director Bob Moosbrugger
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — After six years of service, Bob Moosbrugger has been fired from his leadership position with Bowling Green State University Athletics. BGSU President Rodney Rogers released the following statement Wednesday regarding the action:. "Since July 2016, Bob Moosbrugger has served as director of athletics at Bowling...
