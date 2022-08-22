ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Shooting Victim Discovered in Pasco

(Pasco, WA) -- Pasco Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds on a city sidewalk. Officers were called to the scene at Butte and Owen Avenues around 12:30am Friday. When they arrived, police say the saw the victim on the sidewalk, he appeared to have been hit by gunfire several times. The man was given first aid and then rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
POLICE: 19-year-old man shot in Pasco, gunman at large

PASCO, Wash. — A 19-year-old man was in stable condition in the hospital Friday morning, after being shot in Pasco shortly after midnight. According to the Pasco Police Department, at approximately 12:28 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of Owen Ave and Butte St., after the victim called 911 to report he had been shot.
Two teens arrested for murder

KENNEWICK – Two suspects were arrested Tuesday in the April 28 murder of Ricardo Rivera, 17. On Monday, the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office issued arrest warrants for the alleged crime of first-degree murder for Jacob Young Jr., 18, and a 15-year-old boy. On Tuesday, the Kennewick Police Department,...
Teens arrested in alleged connection to multiple shootings

KENNEWICK – Since Aug. 4, there have been four shootings in the 1100 block of West Tenth Avenue. On Wednesday, Joshua Garcia-Topete and a 15-year-old juvenile male were arrested after detectives obtained a search warrant for two units at the Heatherstone Apartments at 1114 West Tenth Avenue. The search...
Yakima man charged with attempted murder in South Seventh Street attack

The second man accused of shooting a Yakima man and leaving him to die in July is in custody. Carlos Arciga Jr. was extradited from California on Monday on a warrant charging him with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful firearms possession in connection with the shooting on South Seventh Street July 19. Arciga appeared in Yakima County Superior Court on Wednesday for his preliminary appearance.
Kennewick detectives need help identifying duo involved in fraud investigation

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Do you have any information about the people shown below? Kennewick police detectives would like to hear from you. According to a social media alert issued by the Kennewick Police Department, investigators haven’t been able to secure information about the man or woman shown here. These images appear to have been captured on the security camera at a business in the KPD’s jurisdiction.
One person airlifted after box truck collides with hay truck near Connell; Ellensburg woman also injured

MESA - A crash between a box truck and hay truck near Connell on Wednesday left a person with a nearly-severed arm, according to Franklin County Sheriff's officials. THe Washington State Patrol says 29-year-old Edgar Jimenez-Ruelas of Pasco was driving southward on SR 17 in a box truck about 10 miles north of Mesa when he crossed the centerline and hit a vehicle known as a "hay squeezer" head-on.
'Net Nanny Operation' in Grant County Results in Seven Arrests

GRANT COUNTY - Over the past several days, seven men were arrested in Grant County as part of a 'Net Nanny' operation identifying individuals allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. The multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Grant County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies.
Richland man dies after attempting illegal U-turn in Chelan County

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A Richland man has died after attempting an illegal U-turn on SR 97 in Chelan County on August 24th. Troopers said just after 9:30 a.m., 75-year-old Steven King was driving a Can-Am Spyder Southbound on SR 97 at MP 238. King drove to the right shoulder and attempted to make a U-turn. He crashed into a pick-up truck that was heading Southbound, while he was performing the U-turn.
UPDATE: Wapato woman killed in crash with pickup

YAKIMA -- UPDATE: Officials have identified the woman killed in a crash of Lateral A Road as 40-year-old Marisol Chavez of Wapato. A fatal crash happened just before 6am Thursday on the 1300 block of Lateral A Road, north of Wapato. Officials say 2 women in a car were making...
Security photos sheds light on Wildhorse Casino robbery

Security photos shed light on what led up to the Wildhorse Casino robbery in Pendleton, Oregon. Javier Vigil, from Umatilla, is accused of trying to rob the casino, and shooting a bystander. Vigil was shot by police, but has since been released from the hospital and charged in federal court.
