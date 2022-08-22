Read full article on original website
Related
Shooting Victim Discovered in Pasco
(Pasco, WA) -- Pasco Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds on a city sidewalk. Officers were called to the scene at Butte and Owen Avenues around 12:30am Friday. When they arrived, police say the saw the victim on the sidewalk, he appeared to have been hit by gunfire several times. The man was given first aid and then rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
KEPR
POLICE: 19-year-old man shot in Pasco, gunman at large
PASCO, Wash. — A 19-year-old man was in stable condition in the hospital Friday morning, after being shot in Pasco shortly after midnight. According to the Pasco Police Department, at approximately 12:28 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of Owen Ave and Butte St., after the victim called 911 to report he had been shot.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Two teens arrested for murder
KENNEWICK – Two suspects were arrested Tuesday in the April 28 murder of Ricardo Rivera, 17. On Monday, the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office issued arrest warrants for the alleged crime of first-degree murder for Jacob Young Jr., 18, and a 15-year-old boy. On Tuesday, the Kennewick Police Department,...
Man fired into ground as police chased him through Kennewick apartment complex
He was slumped over the steering wheel at a gas pump and wouldn’t wake up.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elkhornmediagroup.com
Teens arrested in alleged connection to multiple shootings
KENNEWICK – Since Aug. 4, there have been four shootings in the 1100 block of West Tenth Avenue. On Wednesday, Joshua Garcia-Topete and a 15-year-old juvenile male were arrested after detectives obtained a search warrant for two units at the Heatherstone Apartments at 1114 West Tenth Avenue. The search...
Kennewick apartment tenants linked to gang activity, arrested in their units
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Detectives developed enough intel to deem a string of four shootings on the same block as gang-related, leading to the arrest of a 19-year-old and a 15-year-old on Wednesday morning. As announced by the Kennewick Police Department, an August 19 shooting on the 1100-block of W...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima man charged with attempted murder in South Seventh Street attack
The second man accused of shooting a Yakima man and leaving him to die in July is in custody. Carlos Arciga Jr. was extradited from California on Monday on a warrant charging him with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful firearms possession in connection with the shooting on South Seventh Street July 19. Arciga appeared in Yakima County Superior Court on Wednesday for his preliminary appearance.
Kennewick detectives need help identifying duo involved in fraud investigation
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Do you have any information about the people shown below? Kennewick police detectives would like to hear from you. According to a social media alert issued by the Kennewick Police Department, investigators haven’t been able to secure information about the man or woman shown here. These images appear to have been captured on the security camera at a business in the KPD’s jurisdiction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 Person Dead 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
The officials reported that 2 women traveling in a car were making a turn into an orchard when a pick-up truck slammed them. The truck was reportedly spun into the canal. The Police at the scene declared that the passenger in the car died in the fatal crash. The driver...
ifiberone.com
One person airlifted after box truck collides with hay truck near Connell; Ellensburg woman also injured
MESA - A crash between a box truck and hay truck near Connell on Wednesday left a person with a nearly-severed arm, according to Franklin County Sheriff's officials. THe Washington State Patrol says 29-year-old Edgar Jimenez-Ruelas of Pasco was driving southward on SR 17 in a box truck about 10 miles north of Mesa when he crossed the centerline and hit a vehicle known as a "hay squeezer" head-on.
'Net Nanny Operation' in Grant County Results in Seven Arrests
GRANT COUNTY - Over the past several days, seven men were arrested in Grant County as part of a 'Net Nanny' operation identifying individuals allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. The multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Grant County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies.
KGW
'What were you thinking?': Former Washington sheriff pleads guilty to rendering criminal assistance in covering up son's DUI
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — Former Lincoln County Sheriff Wade Magers pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges relating to his role in trying to cover up his son's alleged drinking and driving incident from last year. Mager's son was involved in a vehicle rollover near the Creston intersection at approximately...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEPR
Richland man dies after attempting illegal U-turn in Chelan County
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A Richland man has died after attempting an illegal U-turn on SR 97 in Chelan County on August 24th. Troopers said just after 9:30 a.m., 75-year-old Steven King was driving a Can-Am Spyder Southbound on SR 97 at MP 238. King drove to the right shoulder and attempted to make a U-turn. He crashed into a pick-up truck that was heading Southbound, while he was performing the U-turn.
Assault suspect arrested after fleeing into Columbia River
RICHLAND, Wash. — A foot chase led to the Columbia River Monday evening. Richland Police Department says officers responded to a reported assault in the 700 block of Stevens Drive around 5:15 p.m. A man, identified as Jacky Sharp, allegedly entered a store and punched a female clerk for no apparent reason.
KIMA TV
UPDATE: Wapato woman killed in crash with pickup
YAKIMA -- UPDATE: Officials have identified the woman killed in a crash of Lateral A Road as 40-year-old Marisol Chavez of Wapato. A fatal crash happened just before 6am Thursday on the 1300 block of Lateral A Road, north of Wapato. Officials say 2 women in a car were making...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Net Nanny operation leads to 7 arrests
OLYMPIA – Seven men were arrested in Grant County over the course of several days as part of an operation identifying individuals allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. This multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Grant County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies.
KHQ Right Now
Security photos sheds light on Wildhorse Casino robbery
Security photos shed light on what led up to the Wildhorse Casino robbery in Pendleton, Oregon. Javier Vigil, from Umatilla, is accused of trying to rob the casino, and shooting a bystander. Vigil was shot by police, but has since been released from the hospital and charged in federal court.
KEPR
Richland Police arrest man who allegedly punched store clerk, fired gun in restaurant
RICHLAND, Wash. — A man was arrested Monday evening for allegedly attacking a store clerk, then firing a gun inside a restaurant in Richland. According to Richland Police, officers first responded to the 700 block of Stevens Drive at around 5:15 p.m. for a report of an assault. Officials...
ifiberone.com
Former Grant County Sheriff's Office chief deputy joins Moses Lake Police Department
MOSES LAKE — Former Grant County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Darrik Gregg is now the newest officer with the Moses Lake Police Department. Gregg was sworn in during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. “Darrik brings with him a great amount of experience, training and skills that will...
75-Year-Old Steven King Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Chelan County (Chelan County, WA)
The Troopers stated that A Richland man attempted an illegal U-turn on State Route in Chelan County. The driver of Can-Am Spyder, 79-year-old Steven King crashed into a pick-up truck that was heading southbound on State Route 97 at MP 238. Troopers declared King dead at the scene. He was...
Comments / 0