Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Major changes announced for 2 Philadelphia charter schools days before start of 2022-23 classes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It will be back to school for most students in Philadelphia on Monday, but some parents just found out two charter schools will not be welcoming students back to class as scheduled. One school is likely to close and the other will likely start a week late.  More than 1,000 West Philadelphia families are in limbo right now. They're scrambling to find another school for their children to go to because their usual schools will not be opening on Monday. The shocking news about the start of the school year was shared on social media Thursday morning....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

What it’s like to be a trans kid going back to school in Philly

Owen is prepping for the start of his junior year, stocking up on fresh supplies, and setting a goal to get better grades to prepare for college apps. In advance of classes resuming next week, he’s also started journaling again — a practice he’s picked up to help manage the complex feelings that come with being trans in a public school.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
asumag.com

Catholic university plans expansion in Bucks County, Pa.

Holy Family University in Philadelphia is expanding with another site in Newtown. The location will be known as the Newtown West campus and is less than two miles away from the university's existing Newtown East campus, the university says in a news release. The university acquired the location because its...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia School District, Center for Black Educator Development aim to increase number of Black male teachers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Students are getting ready to go back to school in Philadelphia next week. One thing many students won't see is a Black male teacher in their classroom.The percentage of Black male teachers within the Philadelphia school district remains in the single digits, a dismal trend Sharif El-Mekki from the Center for Black Educator Development hopes to change. "We piloted a program in 2018 but I was still a sitting principal," El-Mekki said. "Then, in 2019, we formally launched."The former Philadelphia School District teacher and principal launched the Center for Black Educator Development that creates a national Black teacher...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philadelphia city initiative connects thousands to free internet

Thousands of families in Philadelphia with students enrolled in pre-K through grade 12 are connecting to the internet through a city program created during the pandemic. PHLConnectED was launched in the early days of the pandemic with the goal of providing Philly students and their families with free internet. So far, the program has provided 22,500 internet connections, according to the City. An extension approved earlier this year keeps the program in place through Summer 2023.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chalkbeat

I’m tired of watching students with disabilities pushed from school

Lately, amid reported teacher shortages, I see TikToks, blog posts, and forum discussions detailing the reality of teacher burnout and the impossibility of being an educator, social worker, nurse, and librarian all in one. Anyone who has worked in education knows too well this sad truth. There are real problems with how we treat teachers within our schools. But this past year, I’ve seen another issue arise here in West Philadelphia. I’ve...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

