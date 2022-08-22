He can stand in front of a mirror and debate himself. He will be the only one who understands the words coming out of his mouth anyway
When you as dumb as this dude you shouldn’t even be allowed outside without a caregiver less only in a political position. Georgia you all need to do better.
As he should sounds like Scooby Doo and said we don't need money for climate change because don't we have enough trees... they also call themselves the law and order party while discrediting our institutions not cooperating and taking the 5th... not to mention Trump taking top secret documents and believing Putin over our own institutions... now he and his supporters are threatening officers and judges... but this is the law and order party.
