Sarah Llewellyn
4d ago
I see....so, still a massive lack of AFFORDABLE housing for anyone who actually lives here year round and supports the community when the students go home..got it.
4
State College
Section of Atherton Street Expected to Temporarily Reopen This Weekend
A section of South Atherton Street in State College that’s currently closed for construction is expected to temporarily reopen to traffic for the weekend before closing again on Monday, according to PennDOT. All lanes of Atherton between West College and West Beaver avenues will remain closed through Friday, but...
State College
Rutter’s Looking to Build Second Centre County Location
Convenience store and gas station chain Rutter’s is looking to expand its presence in Centre County with a new location in the State College area. The York-based company’s second location in the county would be along Blue Course Drive at the West College Avenue intersection in Ferguson Township, according to a preliminary subdivision plan and discussion at Monday’s township planning commission meeting.
State College
College Township looking for solutions for after-dark park usage
STATE COLLEGE — Over the past two years, College Township has received increased reports of “nefarious activities” in Dalevue Park after dark. From Aug. 3, 2020, to June 13, 2022, there were at least 17 complaints made to the State College Police Department concerning activity after dark at the park, which is located near Lemont at 413 Goldfinch Lane.
fox8tv.com
State College Connector Project
In recent years, the biggest question regarding a Centre County road construction project has been — “Where is the new roadway going to be built?” PennDOT is saying we’re about 6 weeks away from finding out the latest options. The State College Connector Project Area covers...
State College
Toftrees Resort owners eyeing major redevelopment
STATE COLLEGE — A major redevelopment project to upgrade and expand the 50-year-old Toftrees Golf Resort is in the planning stages, according to information presented to the Patton Township Board of Supervisors on Aug. 17. The redeveloped “leisure and conferencing center” would have 150 hotel rooms within the 140,000-squarefoot...
State College
PennDOT Explains Timing of Atherton Street Work, Upcoming Schedule
With the latest phase of PennDOT’s Atherton Street project now fully underway, many community members have questioned the timing of a road closure for a heavily traveled area in downtown State College. The reason, a PennDOT official said on Tuesday morning, is mostly due to supply chain issues and...
State College
State College man bikes across America
STATE COLLEGE — From the coast of Virginia to the rocky shore of Astoria, Oregon, Michael Canich pedaled his way across the country on his trusty bike this summer. Starting on May 1, Canich rode through 10 states over a 94-day period. He pedaled over mountains, across the prairies and through the desert. He rode through headwinds that slowed him down and crosswinds that threatened to knock him over. He biked in the rain and in the stifling heat.
abandonedspaces.com
The Former SCI Cresson Has Gotten a New Lease on Life As a Hydroponic Farm
Located along Old Route 22 in Cresson Township, Pennsylvania sits the remains of a former medium-security, all-male correctional facility. Known as State Correctional Institution (SCI) – Cresson, it first began life as a tuberculosis hospital, before transitioning into a psychiatric hospital and, finally, a prison. Today, the property is...
New rules alter parking customs at Little League World Series
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — This year, Little League changed some of its security policies, including closing all but one public entrance, so everyone enters the complex through one gate. That has led to some changes for drivers. Joe Eck lives right outside the main entrance of the Little League...
State College
Penn State Exploring Possibility of General Public Alcohol Sales at Beaver Stadium
Penn State is exploring the possibility of selling alcohol to the general public at Beaver Stadium, but still needs to receive approvals before the plans can move forward, an athletics department spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday evening. “The expansion of the sale of alcohol in Beaver Stadium has been under consideration...
State College
Adventure at Millbrook Marsh Nature Center
STATE COLLEGE — Clear-Water Conservancy’s Centred Outdoors program invites the public to adventure along the boardwalk at Millbrook Marsh Nature Center this week. Located in the heart of State College, Millbrook Marsh is an ideal nearby destination for anyone in search of relaxation, outdoor education and an appreciation for our region’s intricate system of wetlands and waterways.
State College
Way Fruit Farm Downtown Market & Cafe Now Open
Way Fruit Farm’s Downtown Market & Cafe is now open to the public. The store opened its doors on Friday at 252 E. Calder Way in State College, the former location of Little Food Court. The downtown location will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through...
Public to decide if warranted noise barriers will be built along central Pa. thruway
SHAMOKIN DAM – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has determined noise barriers are warranted and feasible in five neighborhoods along the southern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway in Snyder County. Whether they will be built will depend on the wishes of the residents in those neighborhoods, Matt...
True Cost Tour: Gas $2.38/gallon in Saxton Thursday
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Gas will be just $2.85 per gallon in Saxton this Thursday, August 24. It’s part of the Americans for Prosperity’s True Cost of Washington Tour. The tour looks to connect Americans to the federal policies driving inflation and share solutions that can help reduce costs for Americans, especially those living […]
Tin sheet metal stolen from property in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for answers after they were told an unknown person(s) stole sheets of yellow tin from a field in Morris Township. The alleged incident happened at the 100 block of Glendale Avenue in Morris Township. The owner reported that someone stole approximately 20 large sheets of yellow […]
State College
Grange brings families back together
CENTRE HALL — There are many state fairs across the country. One, the New York State Fair, happens to be near where my wife grew up. She could not wait to show me “her fair” after I had talked about “my fair.” Her brother had worked as an employee of the state fair, and her mother had worked in one of the stands selling food, and she had attended the fair growing up.
WGAL
Pennsylvania lawmakers discuss how to pay for fixing, replacing major bridges
Pennsylvania lawmakers are discussing how to cover the cost of fixing and replacing major bridges, now that a tolling plan is off the table. One bridge that is a candidate for replacement is the Interstate 83 South Bridge which connects Cumberland and Dauphin counties. "It's the uniting bridge in our...
Nason hospital to stop delivering babies in Roaring Spring
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Conemaugh Nason Medical Center in Roaring Spring announced Thursday they will no longer deliver babies at their facility. Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center Marketing Communications Coordinator Marni Baluta said the change will begin on Friday, Oct. 9 and all scheduled obstetrics (OB) delivery services will transition to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center […]
therecord-online.com
Jersey Shore woman victim in Bitcoin theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA – The loss was more than $1,200 when a phone caller scammed a Jersey Shore woman and a Loyalsock Township hotel earlier in August. Montoursville state police said the victim was Astrid Gallagher from Jersey Shore, the hotel the Best Western at 1840 E. Third Street east of Williamsport.
Altoona church holds monthly food giveaway
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona church will be holding it’s monthly food giveaway and giving out products to the people. On Friday, The 2nd Avenue United Methodist Church at 130 Second Avenue, will be giving away food starting at 11 a.m. and going until they run out. Produce, eggs, milk, nectarines, bread, snack items, cheese, […]
