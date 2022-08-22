ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Sarah Llewellyn
4d ago

I see....so, still a massive lack of AFFORDABLE housing for anyone who actually lives here year round and supports the community when the students go home..got it.

State College

Section of Atherton Street Expected to Temporarily Reopen This Weekend

A section of South Atherton Street in State College that’s currently closed for construction is expected to temporarily reopen to traffic for the weekend before closing again on Monday, according to PennDOT. All lanes of Atherton between West College and West Beaver avenues will remain closed through Friday, but...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Rutter’s Looking to Build Second Centre County Location

Convenience store and gas station chain Rutter’s is looking to expand its presence in Centre County with a new location in the State College area. The York-based company’s second location in the county would be along Blue Course Drive at the West College Avenue intersection in Ferguson Township, according to a preliminary subdivision plan and discussion at Monday’s township planning commission meeting.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

College Township looking for solutions for after-dark park usage

STATE COLLEGE — Over the past two years, College Township has received increased reports of “nefarious activities” in Dalevue Park after dark. From Aug. 3, 2020, to June 13, 2022, there were at least 17 complaints made to the State College Police Department concerning activity after dark at the park, which is located near Lemont at 413 Goldfinch Lane.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
fox8tv.com

State College Connector Project

In recent years, the biggest question regarding a Centre County road construction project has been — “Where is the new roadway going to be built?” PennDOT is saying we’re about 6 weeks away from finding out the latest options. The State College Connector Project Area covers...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State College

Toftrees Resort owners eyeing major redevelopment

STATE COLLEGE — A major redevelopment project to upgrade and expand the 50-year-old Toftrees Golf Resort is in the planning stages, according to information presented to the Patton Township Board of Supervisors on Aug. 17. The redeveloped “leisure and conferencing center” would have 150 hotel rooms within the 140,000-squarefoot...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

PennDOT Explains Timing of Atherton Street Work, Upcoming Schedule

With the latest phase of PennDOT’s Atherton Street project now fully underway, many community members have questioned the timing of a road closure for a heavily traveled area in downtown State College. The reason, a PennDOT official said on Tuesday morning, is mostly due to supply chain issues and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

State College man bikes across America

STATE COLLEGE — From the coast of Virginia to the rocky shore of Astoria, Oregon, Michael Canich pedaled his way across the country on his trusty bike this summer. Starting on May 1, Canich rode through 10 states over a 94-day period. He pedaled over mountains, across the prairies and through the desert. He rode through headwinds that slowed him down and crosswinds that threatened to knock him over. He biked in the rain and in the stifling heat.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abandonedspaces.com

The Former SCI Cresson Has Gotten a New Lease on Life As a Hydroponic Farm

Located along Old Route 22 in Cresson Township, Pennsylvania sits the remains of a former medium-security, all-male correctional facility. Known as State Correctional Institution (SCI) – Cresson, it first began life as a tuberculosis hospital, before transitioning into a psychiatric hospital and, finally, a prison. Today, the property is...
CRESSON, PA
State College

Adventure at Millbrook Marsh Nature Center

STATE COLLEGE — Clear-Water Conservancy’s Centred Outdoors program invites the public to adventure along the boardwalk at Millbrook Marsh Nature Center this week. Located in the heart of State College, Millbrook Marsh is an ideal nearby destination for anyone in search of relaxation, outdoor education and an appreciation for our region’s intricate system of wetlands and waterways.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Way Fruit Farm Downtown Market & Cafe Now Open

Way Fruit Farm’s Downtown Market & Cafe is now open to the public. The store opened its doors on Friday at 252 E. Calder Way in State College, the former location of Little Food Court. The downtown location will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
News Break
Politics
WTAJ

True Cost Tour: Gas $2.38/gallon in Saxton Thursday

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Gas will be just $2.85 per gallon in Saxton this Thursday, August 24. It’s part of the Americans for Prosperity’s True Cost of Washington Tour. The tour looks to connect Americans to the federal policies driving inflation and share solutions that can help reduce costs for Americans, especially those living […]
SAXTON, PA
WTAJ

Tin sheet metal stolen from property in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for answers after they were told an unknown person(s) stole sheets of yellow tin from a field in Morris Township. The alleged incident happened at the 100 block of Glendale Avenue in Morris Township. The owner reported that someone stole approximately 20 large sheets of yellow […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
State College

Grange brings families back together

CENTRE HALL — There are many state fairs across the country. One, the New York State Fair, happens to be near where my wife grew up. She could not wait to show me “her fair” after I had talked about “my fair.” Her brother had worked as an employee of the state fair, and her mother had worked in one of the stands selling food, and she had attended the fair growing up.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania lawmakers discuss how to pay for fixing, replacing major bridges

Pennsylvania lawmakers are discussing how to cover the cost of fixing and replacing major bridges, now that a tolling plan is off the table. One bridge that is a candidate for replacement is the Interstate 83 South Bridge which connects Cumberland and Dauphin counties. "It's the uniting bridge in our...
WTAJ

Nason hospital to stop delivering babies in Roaring Spring

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Conemaugh Nason Medical Center in Roaring Spring announced Thursday they will no longer deliver babies at their facility. Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center Marketing Communications Coordinator Marni Baluta said the change will begin on Friday, Oct. 9 and all scheduled obstetrics (OB) delivery services will transition to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center […]
ROARING SPRING, PA
therecord-online.com

Jersey Shore woman victim in Bitcoin theft

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA – The loss was more than $1,200 when a phone caller scammed a Jersey Shore woman and a Loyalsock Township hotel earlier in August. Montoursville state police said the victim was Astrid Gallagher from Jersey Shore, the hotel the Best Western at 1840 E. Third Street east of Williamsport.
JERSEY SHORE, PA
WTAJ

Altoona church holds monthly food giveaway

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona church will be holding it’s monthly food giveaway and giving out products to the people. On Friday, The 2nd Avenue United Methodist Church at 130 Second Avenue, will be giving away food starting at 11 a.m. and going until they run out. Produce, eggs, milk, nectarines, bread, snack items, cheese, […]
ALTOONA, PA

