HS football preview, 2022: A look at the Big Central Conference National Gold Division
HS football preview, 2022: Shore Conference Colonial Division
Highland football takes a hard loss to Downington West in Battle at the Beach
Junior Jake Kucera finished with 239 all-purpose yards in leading the Downingtown West High (Pa.) football team to a 48-13 victory over Highland Friday in the Battle at the Beach at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. The victory for the Whippets (1-0) was No. 600 for the program. Kucera netted...
Boys soccer preview 2022: 20 must-see players who are primed for a breakout season
With so many talented boys soccer players returning to their respective teams this season, it’s hard to pinpoint some of the names who are primed for a breakout season. It never hurts to try though. NJ.com has covered you with 20 breakout players who could significantly impact their team...
Which elite talents are back? Returning All-State girls soccer players for 2022
The girls soccer season starts in a few weeks and when high school sports pick back up again this fall in New Jersey, there will be elite talent back across the state of New Jersey. Take a look at the players that earned All-State honors a year ago and are...
Complete 2022 HS football preview, with outlook for every division & lots more
Welcome to the 2022 New Jersey high school football season. Week 0 begins Friday, with a handful of teams taking the field, including some of the top teams in the Garden State. The rest of the state gets underway next week, with a full slate of games on the docket.
FOOTBALL PHOTOS: Mainland vs. Egg Harbor, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022
High school football season is here. The Mainland Regional High School and Egg Harbor football teams kicked off at 10 a.m. Friday morning at the Battle at the Beach, held on the iconic Ocean City High School field.
