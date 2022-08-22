Read full article on original website
David R. Olson, age 75, of Hager City, Wis. died at his home on August 23, 2022. David was born a twin to Howard C. and Lorraine J. Olson on March 23, 1947. He grew up in Maiden Rock, Wis. along with his six siblings and graduated from Ellsworth High School.
Mildred Elaine Mehrkens
Mildred ‘Millie’ Mehrkens, 81, passed away on August 12, 2022 at Peakview Assisted Living in Aurora, CO, near her daughters. Colorado being a temporary home as of the past year, Millie spent the majority of her adult life living in Goodhue, MN and the last few years living in Lake City with husband Glen.
Red Cottage lives on- board sees continuing need in Red Wing
Earlier this year Red Cottage Montessori announced they would be closing their doors this year. “The original plan was that Red Cottage Montessori would be closing upon the successful opening of Creekstone Montessori,” Chair for the Red Cottage Board of Directors Kai Rodgers said. Creekstone Montessori will be opening...
Highly potent, illegal THC being commonly found in area smoke shops and hemp stores
This from Stribbers Brooks Johnson and Ryan Faircloth, “Newly legal low-dose THC edibles are increasingly easy to find at smoke shops and hemp stores around the metro. But intermingled with the legal products on many store shelves are highly potent delta-8 vapes, gummies and flower – prohibited under state law. Minnesota retailers have little incentive to quit selling non-compliant products given the lack of a licensing structure and dedicated funding to enforce the state’s peculiar legal THC market. ‘The enforcement is almost non-existent’, Jason Tarasek with Minnesota Cannabis Law said at a conference last week.”
Planned mural will help bridge cultures
A wide open space on a city-owned building at 320 Bluff Street will soon be filled with a vibrant mural dedicated to Dakota heritage. Goodhue County Health and Human Services helped bring multiple groups from Prairie Island and Red Wing together to discuss the need for a cultural and artistic representation of the Prairie Island Indian Community within Red Wing.
Training mandatory for new firefighters
Firefighters often experience traumatic events and help people when they are at their worst. Before a firefighter can rush to an emergency situation there is a lengthy training process to ensure they are prepared. The Red Wing Fire Department has two stations in town. They are budgeted for 30 paid-on-call...
Goodhue County sheriff reports
Jeremy Mancilman, Bellechester, reported on Aug. 17 that a political sign was stolen from his yard. No dollar value given. Joshua Alan Rogerson, Cambridge, 37, issued in Pine Island, speeding: 52 in 30, driving after license revocation, uninsured vehicle. David Michael Hewitt, Pine Islandby 41, Pine Island, driving after license...
Building confidence: Wingers look to continue improvements
Through a few weeks of practice and the first match of the season, the Red Wing girls tennis team has much more experience and poise than at this same time last season. The Wingers began the season with some losses that weren’t close. It was a young team with much to learn.
