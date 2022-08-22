Read full article on original website
Former Saints Player Is Suing The NFL For $300 Million
Earlier this week, former New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Junior Galette sued the NFL, NFL Players Association, Roger Goodell and several teams. In a 21-page lawsuit, Galette claims he has been blackballed "just like Colin Kaepernick and put on the blacklist BY THE NFL OWNERS" because he spoke out about alleged racial discrimination committed against him.
Breaking: Prominent NFL Player Accused Of Gang-Raping Girl
Disturbing news surfaced this Thursday involving San Diego State's football team. A civil lawsuit that was filed Thursday accuses three San Diego State football players, which includes Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza, of gang raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year. Araiza, who was drafted by the...
Tyrann Mathieu joins Tyreek Hill by utterly betraying Patrick Mahomes with Aaron Rodgers comparison
Former Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is the latest ex-Chief to make assertions that Patrick Mahomes is lacking at the quarterback position. Even though Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu were happy to enjoy the success that came with being in Kansas City, they seem just as happy to now distance themselves from their former quarterback.
Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice
Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week. According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session. Wolford is the No. 2 option behind...
Deion Sanders Reacts to Nick Saban's Big Contract Extension
The Jackson State head coach praised the Crimson Tide’s coach on his new deal.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Tyreek Hill Has Message For Chiefs Fans: NFL World Reacts
Earlier this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs shocked the football world when they traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Miami Dolphins ponied up a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a 2023 sixth-round pick for the star wideout. Hill also signed a four-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed.
Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback
There looks to be a favorite for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the race on Thursday afternoon and said that Geno Smith is still ahead of Drew Lock. Smith is also expected to start in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. “Geno...
A Surprise Call from Jimmy Johnson!
What a morning when the great Jimmy Johnson decides to give us a call on his way up to watch Dolphins practice this morning. Coach was all fired up to get to practice this morning and he gave us all of his thoughts on this Dolphin team.
Longtime NFL Announcer, Beloved Sportscaster Dead At 79
Longtime Cleveland Browns radio play-by-play man Jim Mueller passed away over the weekend. Mueller, who served as the voice of the Browns from 1975-1995, was 79. Jim Donovan, who succeeded him on the air, announced the news of his former colleague's passing during the Browns' preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Stephen A. Smith Names 'Worst' Athlete To Interview In Sports
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went on a rant during this Wednesday's episode of First Take about the "worst interview in sports." Smith revealed he's not very fond of the way Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott handles questions from the media. Prescott recently said he's "very optimistic" about the Cowboys heading...
Aaron Donald touching Joe Burrow was as dramatic as things got for Bengals, Rams
Going into joint practices between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, there was some concern from both parties about potential fights after seeing so many break out at other joint practices around the NFL. There wasn’t any of that in a tackle-free session between the teams on Wednesday in...
Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question
Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Preseason Games on TV Today (Thursday, Aug. 25)
Week 3 of the NFL preseason gets started with two games on Thursday, Aug. 25. The final week of preseason games includes Amazon Prime Video's debut as the exclusive broadcast outlet for "Thursday Night Football." While it remains to be seen how long projected starters will play this week, these games signal that we are that closer to kicking off the regular season.
Bills Respond To Troubling Allegations Against Punter Matt Araiza
Some alarming news surfaced on Thursday evening that involved Bills punter Matt Araiza. Araiza and two other former San Diego State University football players have been accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl at a party last year. Araiza, who was picked in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft,...
Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Dallas Cowboys Fans
Stephen A. Smith and the "First Take" crew are ready to take their show on the road to The Star in Frisco, but there's no love lost between Smith and Dallas Cowboys fans. ... To all the Cowboys fans out there throughout America: I still firmly believe that you are the most nauseating, disgusting fanbase in American history. All Cowboy fans make me sick! I don't like y'all. I can't stand y'all- I say that with love and affection because I'm just having fun here. But y'all get on my last damn nerves.
Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald
The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams were oddly paired together for joint practices during the final week of the preseason. Tensions flared during Thursday’s practice, and a full-on brawl broke out, during which things got very ugly. Rams superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald was seen wielding not one, but two Bengals helmets as weapons […] The post Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts
Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
Cowboys Make Decision On Dak Prescott For Preseason Finale
Dak Prescott will not take the field for the Cowboys' preseason finale against the Seahawks on Friday, per Dallas beat writer Clarence Hill Jr. The Cowboys' starting quarterback has not notched any in-game action this preseason despite being fully healthy. Prescott didn't play in the preseason last year as he...
Desmond Howard Names Biggest Threat To Alabama This Season
We're just a day away from the start of the 2022 college football season and College GameDay analyst Desmond Howard is ready. But he's also got a hot take on Alabama that he couldn't wait until next week to share. Appearing on ESPN's Get Up, Howard asserted that Texas A&M...
