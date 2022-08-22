They are never, ever, ever getting back together. Crystal Renay insists the chances of her reconciling with her estranged husband, Ne-Yo, are non-existent. “There are no chances,” she told an inquiring TMZ paparazzo outside Los Angeles International Airport on Friday. “Certain things can’t be forgiven, but God will forgive, and one day so will I,” she added, explaining that she feels “the Christian in [her] has to [forgive] one day.” Renay, who appeared upbeat and ringless in the clip, noted that the two are “moving on to better lives.” As for whether that involves her dating again, she shrugged and replied, “Only God knows.” Earlier this...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO