City of Fall River announces information concerning mosquito spraying taking place in area of Kennedy Park

FALL RIVER -- It's been a fixture in the town of Fall River.Regina Mark and her husband Kenny have now run the Mee Sum Restaurant for over 50 years, and for its duration, they've served a staple meal: the chow mein sandwich."We are the second generation in this restaurant. My in-laws, they started the business," Regina told WBZ-TV. So what goes into their famous chow mein sandwich?"If you're a vegetarian, you can have just vegetables on it. If you like seafood, you can have shrimp on it. You like pork, you can have pork," Regina said. Now people from all over...

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO