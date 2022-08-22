City of Fall River announces information concerning mosquito spraying taking place in area of Kennedy Park

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
America's oldest bar has been serving guests since 1673 and is still serving guests todayAnita DurairajNewport, RI
A Little Pouty But Not Very Rowdy: This Furry Friend is Adorable AND Adoptable!Dianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Dogtoberfest: 21+ Event Will Include Tastings From Local Breweries, Music & More!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaynham, MA
Charity Event Hosted at Brewery 44 Will Raise Money for Local Foster & Homeless YouthDianna CarneyCarver, MA
Related
Details Emerging About Fall River’s First-Ever Winter Wonderland
Fall River's Kennedy Park will be twinkling this holiday season with the arrival of the first ever Winter Wonderland Festival of Lights. Plans are still in the early stages, but the event sounds like the festive family fun Spindle City residents have been looking for. With holiday light events everywhere...
Great Holy Ghost Feast kicks off in Fall River
The annual celebration, which runs through Sunday, began in 1986 and is one of the largest Azorean celebrations in the world.
New Bedford Whale’s Tooth Lot: Ferry or South Coast Rail Parking?
With South Coast Rail all but certain to chug into New Bedford next year, there are several questions in search of answers. We are doing our best to find those answers. I recently wrote an article explaining the current status of the rail project and the various phases of bringing commuter rail to New Bedford from Boston. The piece is complete with photos and diagrams to make it easy to imagine how all of this will work.
Remembering When The Regatta Was Fall River’s Waterfront Party Spot
Driving down to Battleship Cove a few weeks ago, I couldn't help but walk down memory lane to when The Regatta was the spot in Fall River. When I started at Fun 107, we used to be at the waterfront bar, now the site of The Cove Restaurant & Marina, all the time. The station's David Duran was the party guy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dartmouth Health Board Warns Residents Over Second Sewage Discharge in Clark’s Cove in Two Weeks
DARTMOUTH — The Dartmouth health board is once again warning residents to stay out of Clark's Cove waters, after a sewer water discharge took place on Monday — the second in two weeks. Dartmouth officials notified residents on Tuesday that the day before, an overflow pipe from New...
Valley Breeze
Homeowners on Quaker Highway have been receiving violations for years
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A home at 282 Quaker Highway sits across the street from North Smithfield’s Department of Public Works. The home, originally build in 1932, rests on 2.19 acres of land, covering 2,926 square feet, with four bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It’s owned by Donald and Dorothy Desper, who bought it back in 1992 and have lived in it since.
Fall River's Mee Sum Restaurant serves signature Chow Mein sandwich
FALL RIVER -- It's been a fixture in the town of Fall River.Regina Mark and her husband Kenny have now run the Mee Sum Restaurant for over 50 years, and for its duration, they've served a staple meal: the chow mein sandwich."We are the second generation in this restaurant. My in-laws, they started the business," Regina told WBZ-TV. So what goes into their famous chow mein sandwich?"If you're a vegetarian, you can have just vegetables on it. If you like seafood, you can have shrimp on it. You like pork, you can have pork," Regina said. Now people from all over...
newbedfordguide.com
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conduct inspection of New Bedford’s hurricane barriers
“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducted its annual inspection yesterday of the hurricane barriers on East and West Rodney French Boulevard in the South End. Photos from New Bedford’s Department of Public Infrastructure. Fair to say that this was one of the few times it’s good to see...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC6.com
East Providence residents feel the brunt of Tuesday flooding
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Tuesday storms left numerous streets in East Providence flooded. East Providence police said in a post they have received “many reports” of vehicles stuck on numerous flooded streets. The police chief said that his department received more than 100 calls for service...
fallriverreporter.com
Police, Fire, Metrolec Team, MSP Air wing, K9 Units, and SEMRECC combine to rescue Bristol County juveniles in difficult terrain
Several organizations combined to rescue two Bristol County juveniles that were in a potentially dangerous situation. According to Chief of Police Keith Boone, at approximately 4:30 p.m. the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center received a 911 emergency call regarding lost and endangered juveniles in a wooded area in the Hockomock swamp off of Turnpike Street.
Police make arrest in Fall River murder
The stabbing happened Sunday night at a restaurant on County Street.
nbcboston.com
Flooding in Rhode Island Closes Part of I-195 in East Providence
Flooding was reported in the Providence area on Tuesday and part of a highway had to be shut down. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said I-195 westbound in East Providence was closed near Exit 2. WJAR reports that the shutdown lasted about two hours. The flooding was under the Taunton Avenue overpass before the Washington Bridge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC6.com
Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Heavy rain caused flooding in parts of Rhode Island on Tuesday. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said that all travel lanes on Interstate 195 west in East Providence are blocked because of flooding just after 3 p.m near exit 2. The Department of Transportation...
fallriverreporter.com
MassDOT: Route 6 bridge work to close lanes on Route 195 in Fall River
FALL RIVER – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has announced it will be performing maintenance operations on the bridge located on Route 6 westbound over I-195 in Fall River. MassDot stated that the work will be conducted nightly from Tuesday, August 23, through Saturday morning, August 27, during overnight...
fallriverreporter.com
Court records: Fall River City Council President charged with criminal harassment
The president of the Fall River City Council has been charged. According to court records, Pam Laliberte had criminal harassment charges filed against her on Thursday. Earlier this month, Laliberte was the subject of a search warrant by Westport Police where a cell phone of hers was seized by the Department as part of a criminal harassment investigation.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Letter: A storm is brewing in town hall
Please be advised a Storm is brewing within the halls of our beautiful and historic Town Hall. It was first sighted over a larger office space within the building and it continues to grow in strength without concern by the Select Board!. Evolving in velocity it continues on a path...
rimonthly.com
Andrade’s Catch Market Makes Local Seafood More Accessible
On a late-summer weekday afternoon, the phone rings inside Andrade’s Catch seafood market in Bristol, and a customer is on the line, thinking about what to prepare for dinner that night. A photograph from the late ’80s of David Andrade holding a bull rake in the shop rests on the office desk.
One New Bedford Business Takes Marketing to New Heights — Above the Highway
They say, "Don't hate the player, hate the game." In 2022, businesses are digging deep to discover new ways of marketing. Social media alone won't cut it if you're looking to get yourself known. If you're not breaking free from traditional tactics, then any promotional value you're pushing out regarding your business is getting swept below by everyone else.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials warn after receiving multiple reports of fake utility crew members approaching individuals
NEWPORT, R.I. (WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24,2022) – The Newport Water Division is urging residents across Aquidneck Island, especially those who are home during the day, to be alert for impostors. The Newport Water Division has received reports from customers who have been approached by individuals posing as Water Division personnel.
Heavy rain causes flash flooding in southeastern Mass. and parts of RI
One of the highest rain totals so far is in Rehoboth, which saw over seven inches of rain in three hours. Despite much of Massachusetts experiencing a drought, heavy rain hit southeastern Massachusetts and parts of Rhode Island Tuesday, causing some flash flooding. The National Weather Service announced a flash...
Comments / 0