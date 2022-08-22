Read full article on original website
Are Visalia school board members hindering your child's chances of going to college?
Visalia Unified is once again looking at adjusting its high school graduation requirements to better align with four-year college and university prerequisites. California State University and University of California systems expect students to meet minimum subject requirements — also known as A-G course requirements — including a minimum of three years of math.
Changes coming for future VUSD graduates
VISALIA – Mathematics isn’t most people’s favorite or even preferred school subject, but taking an additional class could be the difference between a student getting accepted to a four-year university right out of high school, or going to community college. Visalia Unified is getting a start on...
This Fresno Area High School Gives Students a Choice on Cellphones
Bullard High School in northwest Fresno isn’t the only Valley school with a new cellphone rule this school year. But unlike their counterparts at Bullard, Selma High School’s 1,800 students can choose whether they hang onto their cellphone or have to put it in a storage pouch. Under...
Visalia community committee accepts apps to fill vacancies
VISALIA – Visalians with an interest in pursuing a career in government or desiring some more community involvement could potentially gain some experience by applying for a seat with the city of Visalia Citizens Advisory Committee. Two positions are open for the Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC) and interested parties...
California eats the bill for VUSD meal program
VISALIA – Parents of students won’t have to worry about sparing any change for their child’s school lunches with California’s updated school meal program taking effect for the first time this school year. Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) will now supply their students with both breakfast...
CBS47 Investigates: Parents call for action on Fresno crosswalk
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A crosswalk near a Fresno school described by parents as “a disaster waiting to happen” has been the site of several incidents in the last year. The crosswalk is close to Herndon-Barstow Elementary. Since November, the California Highway Patrol responded to four incidents near the school’s crosswalk, two of them involving a bus.
The Big Fresno Fair needs employees for opening day
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair is around the corner and fair officials have started the recruiting process with their 11th Annual Job Fair, with almost 400 positions to fill. Parking, admission ticket sellers, ticket takers, customer service representatives, janitorial services, security, and other fair areas need candidates, as well as volunteering […]
Valley towns are going to stay hotter for longer. Here’s what that means for your health
This story is part of a series produced by Fresnoland and the Central Valley News Collaborative, exploring the impact of climate change on various populations within the central San Joaquin Valley, particularly those most vulnerable to these extreme weather conditions. Under the overhang of an apartment complex on the border...
Fresno converting a motel into affordable apartments
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –On Thursday, the City of Fresno broke ground on the first Homekey motel to convert it into affordable housing units for families on Parkway Drive. The Homekey award is a multimillion-dollar statewide effort to combat homelessness. The City purchased the former Sun Lodge Motel in December 2020 and used it as a homeless shelter […]
Tulare County community gets $7.2M for new well
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County community of Tooleville will receive $7.2 million to construct a new well and intertie to consolidate with the nearby City of Exeter, according to the Department of Water Resources. Tooleville, which is located near Exeter in Tulare County has struggled with water during extreme heat in the […]
After Chowchilla Kidnapper Parole, Fresno Woman Re-Appointed to the Job
Gov. Gavin Newsom re-appointed a Fresno woman, last Friday, to the state parole board, days after the board voted to release a Chowchilla kidnapper. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation would not say how Mary Thornton voted Aug. 16 to confirm the parole of Chowchilla kidnapper Frederick Woods, 70. He was granted preliminary release at a hearing last March.
Jolissa Fuentes search getting help from Adventures with Purpose
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search for missing 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes from Selma will have extra support starting on Friday. Adventures with Purpose, a volunteer search and rescue dive team, will be joining in the effort to search for Fuentes. The group was recently credited for finding the body of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni inside […]
State grants funding for Tooleville, Exeter water connection
Exeter receives $7 million to begin the eight year trek to connect Tooleville residents to Exeter’s clean water. EXETER– After receiving funding from the Department of Water Resources, the city of Exeter can finally begin the process of connecting its water system to the community of Tooleville whose residents continue to struggle with water quality and supply issues.
Fresno Program Steers Eager Workers to Good Paying Trucker Jobs
Corina Hernandez is going trucking to build a better life for herself and her 15-year-old son. “I hope that I will be able to buy a home for me and my son,” she said. Hernandez is one of 24 students at the John Lawson Trucking School, newly reopened in a JD Food facility near Fresno. Funded by federal dollars through the Fresno Economic Development Corporation, the school held a ribbon cutting Thursday.
Annual Big Fresno Fair job fair happening today with hundreds of positions available
Hundreds of jobs are being offered Thursday for the upcoming Big Fresno Fair, which is less than two months away.
Small businesses could get up to $10K through state program
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The window to receiving a state grant providing up to $10,000 to seed entrepreneurship and small business creation in California is about to close. The California Dream Fund, part of the California Office of the Small Business Advocate, is designed to set up small businesses for success. The one-time grant will […]
A ballot bonanza for Visalia voters as Council, school board races come into focus
Two governing boards in Tulare County are set for to be political hot-beds this November as several candidates have filed to run. For starters, four seats are open on the Visalia City Council. Councilwoman Liz Wynn, who was appointed to the District 1 seat in August of last year after...
Fresno State Study Finds Kids Pay the Price When Parents are Behind Bars
In 2019, Dr. Marcus Shaw published a quantitative research study that showed, on average, children of incarcerated parents receive lower grades, are less happy in school and, overall, have less educational success. While these statistics showed the result of what was happening, they did not show why. So Shaw, an...
Devastating citrus disease hits U.S. for first time in Tulare County
TULARE – For the first time ever, a citrus tree disease known as the Citrus Yellow Vein Clearing Virus was found in the United States during a farm inspection in Tulare. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of the Citrus Yellow Vein Clearing Virus (CYVCV) on a farm in Tulare during a routine inspection. This virus has never been found in the Americas before. CYVCV is untreatable and can cause significant economic loss and decrease in fruit production, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA).
FFX: South travels to Porterville to kickoff Week 2
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — South hit the road north to Porterville Thursday to kick off Week 2 of the high school football season. The Spartans are looking to bounce back from a tough, down to the wire loss to Wasco. But Porterville was not in an accommodating mood for South. Porterville quarterback Rocky Arguijo threw […]
