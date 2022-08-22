Read full article on original website
‘Ground Stop’ Causing Delays and Cancelations at Orlando Airport
UPDATE: As of 6PM, the ground stop has been canceled, though many delays still remain. Traveling by air hasn’t been easy lately. Between staffing shortages and already reduced schedules, travelers are lucky if their flight even takes off — as many are delayed or canceled daily. If you’re flying in and out of Florida, there’s another factor that can impact your flight almost every day: thunderstorms. And today, one such storm has caused problems at Orlando International Airport!
Massive New Roller Coaster Delivered to Universal Orlando
A massive roller coaster has been delivered to Universal Orlando Resort. Universal Orlando has previously finished two major construction projects– both at Islands of Adventure– in which they introduced Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and the Jurassic World VelociCoaster. In addition, Universal Studios Florida has been undergoing...
Is Disney World the most popular attraction in US? Spoiler alert: These 5 rank higher
ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World is one of the most popular attractions in the U.S., but it’s not the most popular, according to one study. Airport Parking Reservations ranked the top 10 attractions across the country based on total annual Google searches, TripAdvisor ratings and social media mentions.
🥡Highest-rated cheap eats in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Orlando’s Magical Dining starts today: See participating restaurants & menus
ORLANDO, Fla. — Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining is back for its 17th year. The event start Friday and runs through Oct. 2. Magical Dining will feature 102 restaurants serving up three-course, prix fixe dinners for $40 per person. The popular annual dining program supports area restaurants and donates...
More Details Released For New Coaster at California Theme Park
More details about a thrilling new coaster coming soon to a massive California theme park have been released, and we can’t wait to ride it. Amid the constant race for the most thrilling attractions, the best entertainment offerings, the most popular events, and even the best dining options for Guests, SeaWorld has recently made significant developments to earn one of the top spots among the different theme parks across the country.
Brevard officials expect Artemis launch to bring in huge crowds, traffic
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — Brevard County is expecting hundreds of thousands of people beginning over the weekend to see the historic Artemis launch, which is scheduled for 8:33 a.m. Monday. What You Need To Know. Artemis launch, cruise ships likely to attract hundreds of thousands to Brevard. The...
SeaWorld: Buy 2023 Fun Card, get rest of 2022 free
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking to save on admission to SeaWorld Orlando, the theme park is running a deal on its Fun Card. If you buy a 2023 Fun Card, you get admission for the rest of the year included for free. The Fun Card is priced...
Restaurant chain from Vegas opens new location here
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Las Vegas-based restaurant chain CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog has opened its first Florida location at Waterford Lakes Town Center in Orlando. CrunCheese offers a twist...
Tracking the tropics: 2 tropical waves could possibly form
ORLANDO, Fla. — As we move closer to the peak of the hurricane season, we are starting to see things become a bit more active in the tropics. Our Severe Weather Center 9 Team is currently watching two tropical waves that have limited potential to develop over the next couple of days.
Bacon Bitch Orlando Florida To Open August 26th
Bacon Bitch, the innovative breakfast concept inspired by a love for bacon, will officially open the doors to its highly anticipated Orlando outpost on Friday, August 26, 2022. The 200-seat restaurant is in prime real estate space at 12103 Collegiate Way, just steps from the University of Central Florida campus.
Lightning Strikes Magic Kingdom’s Emporium, strikes fear in Guests on Main Street
Central Florida is notorious for its rainy weather. Recent nationwide dry conditions excluded, Guests who visit the Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida–especially in the spring and summer–can be almost guaranteed a rainshower (or several) if they spend any length of time in the area. The Orlando...
Rental Car Companies Announced For NEW Terminal at Orlando International Airport
Flying to Disney World? If so, you may want to take a look at some of the latest news coming out of Orlando International Airport (MCO). From the good (like being able to skip the security line) to the bad (like parking rates increasing), there’s quite a bit to catch up on if you’re visiting MCO anytime soon. And to add to the list of MCO-related news, the airport just announced a new addition coming to Terminal C!
Gov. DeSantis announces toll relief program for some Florida motorists
ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Orlando Thursday at Florida's Turnpike Headquarters. He began by slamming student loan relief, saying it is not fair to those that chose not to go to college due to the high cost. DeSantis added that he feels the...
Homeowners find property falsely listed “for sale” online, again
ORLANDO, Fla. — In December, Patricia Waring found her family land listed as “for sale” online when someone showed up at her house to ask about the land. Only one problem, the land wasn’t for sale and someone had posted a photo and the address online.
LIVE RADAR: Flood advisories as strong storms keep soaking Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing another round of storms that will linger into Friday night. The east and west coast sea breezes will fire up early Friday afternoon and eventually come together close to I-4, just in time for the drive home. Even at the bus stop by 3 p.m. there will be a couple of storms with heavy downpours.
Space Coast Office of Tourism Offers Resources Ahead of Historic Artemis I Launch on Aug. 29
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – On August 29, NASA plans to launch the most powerful rocket ever built from the Space Coast. This historic launch is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to our destination. Is your business ready?. The Space Coast Office of Tourism is providing you...
2 tropical waves being monitored for possible further development
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is currently watching two tropical waves for possible development in the Atlantic. "No threat to Florida yet, but some long-range models remind us to keep our guard up as we approach the peak of the hurricane season," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.
Pilot speaks out after plane crashes on busy Orlando street
(WSVN) - A Florida pilot told his side of the story after he crash-landed on a busy Orlando highway. A dramatic video from August 22 showed a plane crash onto University Boulevard and North Econlockhatchee Trail. “Oh, my God,” said a woman as she filmed the incident before her eyes...
More sea breeze storms in Central Florida forecast. Here’s what to expect
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a high coverage of storms Thursday afternoon across Central Florida as the east and west coast sea breezes battle it out. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s in the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. And...
