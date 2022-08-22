ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

allears.net

‘Ground Stop’ Causing Delays and Cancelations at Orlando Airport

UPDATE: As of 6PM, the ground stop has been canceled, though many delays still remain. Traveling by air hasn’t been easy lately. Between staffing shortages and already reduced schedules, travelers are lucky if their flight even takes off — as many are delayed or canceled daily. If you’re flying in and out of Florida, there’s another factor that can impact your flight almost every day: thunderstorms. And today, one such storm has caused problems at Orlando International Airport!
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Massive New Roller Coaster Delivered to Universal Orlando

A massive roller coaster has been delivered to Universal Orlando Resort. Universal Orlando has previously finished two major construction projects– both at Islands of Adventure– in which they introduced Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and the Jurassic World VelociCoaster. In addition, Universal Studios Florida has been undergoing...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

🥡Highest-rated cheap eats in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

More Details Released For New Coaster at California Theme Park

More details about a thrilling new coaster coming soon to a massive California theme park have been released, and we can’t wait to ride it. Amid the constant race for the most thrilling attractions, the best entertainment offerings, the most popular events, and even the best dining options for Guests, SeaWorld has recently made significant developments to earn one of the top spots among the different theme parks across the country.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

SeaWorld: Buy 2023 Fun Card, get rest of 2022 free

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking to save on admission to SeaWorld Orlando, the theme park is running a deal on its Fun Card. If you buy a 2023 Fun Card, you get admission for the rest of the year included for free. The Fun Card is priced...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Restaurant chain from Vegas opens new location here

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Las Vegas-based restaurant chain CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog has opened its first Florida location at Waterford Lakes Town Center in Orlando. CrunCheese offers a twist...
ORLANDO, FL
foodgressing.com

Bacon Bitch Orlando Florida To Open August 26th

Bacon Bitch, the innovative breakfast concept inspired by a love for bacon, will officially open the doors to its highly anticipated Orlando outpost on Friday, August 26, 2022. The 200-seat restaurant is in prime real estate space at 12103 Collegiate Way, just steps from the University of Central Florida campus.
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

Lightning Strikes Magic Kingdom’s Emporium, strikes fear in Guests on Main Street

Central Florida is notorious for its rainy weather. Recent nationwide dry conditions excluded, Guests who visit the Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida–especially in the spring and summer–can be almost guaranteed a rainshower (or several) if they spend any length of time in the area. The Orlando...
allears.net

Rental Car Companies Announced For NEW Terminal at Orlando International Airport

Flying to Disney World? If so, you may want to take a look at some of the latest news coming out of Orlando International Airport (MCO). From the good (like being able to skip the security line) to the bad (like parking rates increasing), there’s quite a bit to catch up on if you’re visiting MCO anytime soon. And to add to the list of MCO-related news, the airport just announced a new addition coming to Terminal C!
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Gov. DeSantis announces toll relief program for some Florida motorists

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Orlando Thursday at Florida's Turnpike Headquarters. He began by slamming student loan relief, saying it is not fair to those that chose not to go to college due to the high cost. DeSantis added that he feels the...
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Flood advisories as strong storms keep soaking Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing another round of storms that will linger into Friday night. The east and west coast sea breezes will fire up early Friday afternoon and eventually come together close to I-4, just in time for the drive home. Even at the bus stop by 3 p.m. there will be a couple of storms with heavy downpours.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 tropical waves being monitored for possible further development

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is currently watching two tropical waves for possible development in the Atlantic. "No threat to Florida yet, but some long-range models remind us to keep our guard up as we approach the peak of the hurricane season," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.
ORLANDO, FL
WSVN-TV

Pilot speaks out after plane crashes on busy Orlando street

(WSVN) - A Florida pilot told his side of the story after he crash-landed on a busy Orlando highway. A dramatic video from August 22 showed a plane crash onto University Boulevard and North Econlockhatchee Trail. “Oh, my God,” said a woman as she filmed the incident before her eyes...

