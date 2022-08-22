ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Cat Country 102.9

Angry Man Screamed at My Wife for Pull-Thru Parking in Montana

This story is completely true. It seems bonkers that I feel like it is necessary to clarify that I’m not making this up. The following situation occurred earlier this week in Laurel when my spouse was pulling into St. V’s Laurel Medical Center for a routine appointment. She told me about her bizarre parking lot encounter when I got home from work that day, and I’ve been thinking about it ever since.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

A New Route To The Heights Is Coming: Billings Bypass Public Meeting

A public meeting presenting the draft for the Billings Bypass Corridor Study is coming in September, in hopes to alleviate traffic congestion in the Billings Heights. The meeting will focus on the corridor study, an effort to proactively plan for developmental growth anticipated to result from the new roadway, and topics such as future development, transportation, land usage, public and private utilities, floodplains, drainage, irrigation, and corridor aesthetics and vision.
BILLINGS, MT
Billings, MT
Billings, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Fentanyl Overdoses Are on The Rise in Billings According to BPD

More disheartening news about fentanyl. Just days after Montana's top law official, Attorney General Austin Knudsen, met with politicians and various drug enforcement agencies to address the press about fentanyl (link below), we get more bad news regarding the powerful drug that continues to flood Montana. The blue pills shown above are non-pharmaceutical fentanyl from a recent confiscation in Billings. Illicit fentanyl pills can come in many different colors.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Billings Pet Owners Celebrate National Dog Day

August 26 is #NationalDogDay to celebrate and encourage dog ownership of all breeds and was created by the National Dog Day Foundation, according to NationalDayCalendar.com, whose purpose is to rescue 10,000 dogs per year. We're celebrating all the wet noses around the Treasure State, from the mutts, the purebreds, and...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

This Noisy Montana Bug’s Mating Call is as Loud as an Airplane

I've totally been slacking on fishing this year. Typically, I'm at the FW&P license retailer on the first of March to renew my Montana fishing license for the year. And usually by this point in the summer, I would have been out testing my skill luck dozens of times on the Yellowstone or Stillwater. However, life gets busy and with kids, family, work, etc., my recreational priorities have shifted somewhat this year.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Flushed by Flood, Yellowstone Park Patronage Plunges Drastically in July

It was expected to be another record-breaking year, fueled by the additional publicity of its 150th anniversary. But commemorative milestones don't have a say in what nature might throw at them. And while numbers are still pretty impressive, they are exceedingly modest by the park's standards and expectations, especially considering the massive growth seen over the past couple of seasons.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Cat Country 102.9

What Can People in Billings Do if They Want to Show Their Inner Nerd?

Yesterday (08/23) was Find Your Inner Nerd Day, something I'm extremely familiar with. I will proudly show my love of pop culture, games of all kinds, and fantasy novels. But, the word "nerd" in this context means, "a person preoccupied with or devoted to a particular activity or field of interest." A single day shouldn't be the only day you show off your interests and passions. Here's what you can do here in Billings that would bring out and highlight interests to others.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Officials Say Deep Draw Fire South of Billings is Still Smoldering

The Deep Draw Fire is now 75% contained, according to the latest update on Inciweb from incident commanders. The fire was reported on August 12 around 8 pm near the Carbon County and Big Horn County line, approximately 10 miles east of Bridger and miles south of the Yellowstone County border. The photo above was taken from a post the agency released on Tuesday evening.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Settle the Debate Montana. Are You an Ice Cream Biter or Licker?

In a bad mood? Fix it with an ice cream cone. Earlier this week I ran into some relatively minor - yet extremely frustrating - technical issues here at the broadcast center. It was too early to start drinking and I still had work to do. So in lieu of booze, I went for some ice cream. Backing away from my keyboard, I stormed out of the office, zipped down the elevator, and walked a block or so to get some delicious frozen dairy and chill my bad attitude a little bit.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Billings, MT
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana.

