This story is completely true. It seems bonkers that I feel like it is necessary to clarify that I’m not making this up. The following situation occurred earlier this week in Laurel when my spouse was pulling into St. V’s Laurel Medical Center for a routine appointment. She told me about her bizarre parking lot encounter when I got home from work that day, and I’ve been thinking about it ever since.
Week One of back-to-school in Billings is in the books and parents once again remember just how awful some of the parking/drop-off/pick-up situations are at local schools. What should be a relatively simple task is a twice-daily traffic nightmare at many neighborhood schools. My theory on why it's so bad.
A public meeting presenting the draft for the Billings Bypass Corridor Study is coming in September, in hopes to alleviate traffic congestion in the Billings Heights. The meeting will focus on the corridor study, an effort to proactively plan for developmental growth anticipated to result from the new roadway, and topics such as future development, transportation, land usage, public and private utilities, floodplains, drainage, irrigation, and corridor aesthetics and vision.
If you caught our friend Michael Foth's story earlier in the week, he had a great report about an upcoming cattle sale in Billings where ranchers from all across the state are coming together for a good cause. The "Calves to Cure DMD All Class Cattle Sale" is coming up...
Is a proposal to restore Southern route Amtrak passenger rail service picking up speed in Montana? Jason Stuart is the vice chair of the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority. I caught up with him prior to the start of the Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit happening now in Billings. He...
More disheartening news about fentanyl. Just days after Montana's top law official, Attorney General Austin Knudsen, met with politicians and various drug enforcement agencies to address the press about fentanyl (link below), we get more bad news regarding the powerful drug that continues to flood Montana. The blue pills shown above are non-pharmaceutical fentanyl from a recent confiscation in Billings. Illicit fentanyl pills can come in many different colors.
August 26 is #NationalDogDay to celebrate and encourage dog ownership of all breeds and was created by the National Dog Day Foundation, according to NationalDayCalendar.com, whose purpose is to rescue 10,000 dogs per year. We're celebrating all the wet noses around the Treasure State, from the mutts, the purebreds, and...
It's no surprise that when we mention the word Montana these days, people automatically think of the TV series Yellowstone. And who wouldn't? I mean, it is entering its 5th season and has spinoffs being filmed right now in Butte, Helena, and Missoula. One thing people don't realize is that...
I've totally been slacking on fishing this year. Typically, I'm at the FW&P license retailer on the first of March to renew my Montana fishing license for the year. And usually by this point in the summer, I would have been out testing my skill luck dozens of times on the Yellowstone or Stillwater. However, life gets busy and with kids, family, work, etc., my recreational priorities have shifted somewhat this year.
An accident at a busy intersection in Billings on Tuesday afternoon (8/23) caused injuries and tied up traffic for several hours. According to a social media post on the Billings Firefighters' Twitter page, crews responded just after 3 pm to Main Street and East Airport Road to an accident with injuries.
It seems like every time Tim Montana launches a new song he gets national attention on Fox & Friends, typically with his fellow Butte native Rob O'Neill riding sidekick. He can easily fill his schedule with shows all over the country, but Tim Montana always likes coming home to Montana.
A festival that will feature bluegrass and americana music will have its inaugural event next month on the banks of the Yellowstone River. According to a press release, the Harvest Festival is planned for September 24 and 25 at Ferry Landing Ranch on the river and will feature both regional and national musicians.
It was expected to be another record-breaking year, fueled by the additional publicity of its 150th anniversary. But commemorative milestones don't have a say in what nature might throw at them. And while numbers are still pretty impressive, they are exceedingly modest by the park's standards and expectations, especially considering the massive growth seen over the past couple of seasons.
A suspect in a downtown Billings shooting that happened early this morning (Thursday) is still on the loose. According to the report posted on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded to the area of Division Street and Lewis Avenue for a reported shooting around 3:15 am Thursday (8/25). When officers...
The Billings Mustangs won their first game vs. the Missoula Paddleheads this season on Tuesday night (8/23), with a final score of 8 - 5. The series continues with game two on Wednesday. On Thursday night (8/25), you can bring your favorite four-legged friend to the stadium. Pups in the...
It's been another busy week here at the Cat and the farmer really stirred things up. We had interviews about the Metra privatization investigation that was eye-opening. We also have awarded another Flakes metal detector to Shepherd schools to help enhance their school security at that new facility they just built.
Our featured Wet Nose this week is named Roswell. He's a 2-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback mix waiting to be adopted at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. Roswell is a sweet boy who is neutered, microchipped, and ready to find his person. If your family would like to meet him at the...
Yesterday (08/23) was Find Your Inner Nerd Day, something I'm extremely familiar with. I will proudly show my love of pop culture, games of all kinds, and fantasy novels. But, the word "nerd" in this context means, "a person preoccupied with or devoted to a particular activity or field of interest." A single day shouldn't be the only day you show off your interests and passions. Here's what you can do here in Billings that would bring out and highlight interests to others.
The Deep Draw Fire is now 75% contained, according to the latest update on Inciweb from incident commanders. The fire was reported on August 12 around 8 pm near the Carbon County and Big Horn County line, approximately 10 miles east of Bridger and miles south of the Yellowstone County border. The photo above was taken from a post the agency released on Tuesday evening.
In a bad mood? Fix it with an ice cream cone. Earlier this week I ran into some relatively minor - yet extremely frustrating - technical issues here at the broadcast center. It was too early to start drinking and I still had work to do. So in lieu of booze, I went for some ice cream. Backing away from my keyboard, I stormed out of the office, zipped down the elevator, and walked a block or so to get some delicious frozen dairy and chill my bad attitude a little bit.
