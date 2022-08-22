Read full article on original website
Related
ksl.com
The 'untold story' of former Aggies quarterback Chuckie Keeton
LOGAN — As a candle flickered at the edge of his desk, Chuckie Keeton leaned back in his chair in his office on the second floor of the Athletics Academics Complex — his attention turned to the cable news on the TV. Behind him, on a shelf in the corner, lay championship rings and other items of memorabilia.
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Grizzlies blank Bees at Maverik
It’s been seven years since Logan shut out an opponent on the football field. That is in the past tense now as of late Thursday night at Maverik Stadium on the campus of Utah State University. The Grizzlies played the second of two high school games at USU in the Rocky Mountain Kickoff and got downright nasty on defense in a 14-0 victory over Bonneville (Idaho).
utahstyleanddesign.com
Where to Find Peaches in Utah
Peach season is hailed across Utah at several festivals, some more than 100 years old. Whether you want to attend a celebration or simply take a scenic drive to honor the harvest and buy a bushel (or two), don’t dawdle. The season comes and goes much too fast, here’s where to find peaches in Utah.
Utah officials respond to claims of voter fraud by ‘My Pillow Guy’
UTAH (ABC4) – We’re two-and-a-half months away from the mid-term election, and the topic of election fraud is already taking center stage in politics. Utah’s top officials are responding to the “My Pillow Guy” who claims Utah voting is fraudulent and even criminal. Mike Lindell, also known as the “My Pillow Guy,” recently went on […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLTV
University of Utah student killed in Nevada crash
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — A University of Utah student was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Winnemucca, Nevada, earlier this month. The incident happened on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186, at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV...
ABC 4
Logan Pride celebrates diversity and pride in Cache County
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The annual Logan Pride Festival, celebrating Cache Valley’s LGBTQIA+ community, will be Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 10:00am until 4:00pm at Willow Park, 450 West 700 South, Logan, Utah. There will be vendor and Sponsor booths, food trucks, a wide variety of live music and a day of fun for the whole community. Admission to the Festival is free for all!
Ogden School District increases campus security
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden School District is upgrading security features at its schools as a continued effort to keep students safe. Close to half of the district’s schools now have video doorbells that allow office staff to screen visitors before they enter the school. Soon, eight more schools will have this feature implemented […]
Gephardt Daily
Police issue Silver Alert for missing Layton man who may be hitchhiking to Las Vegas
LAYTON, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 57-year-old Layton man with memory issues who may be hitchhiking to Las Vegas. Travis William Hicks was last seen about 4:20 p.m. near 2400 N. Fairfield Road, according to the Silver Alert. Hicks has Alzheimer’s disease, a traumatic brain injury and heart issues, and also is suicidal, Layton police said.
How to lower your Utah property taxes — maybe
When she received her property tax notice, it showed she was supposed to pay about $800 more in 2023 than she did this year. Berhow fell victim to a phenomenon afflicting many Utah property owners.
utah.gov
Avian Influenza Case Confirmed in Weber County
Officials with the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) have confirmed a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a backyard flock of birds in Weber County. This is the first case detected in Weber County and HPAI has now been detected in five counties in Utah. “UDAF...
KSLTV
Gravel spill closes three lanes on I-15, creates large dust cloud
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Drivers on Interstate 15 encountered a giant dust cloud on their commute Friday morning after a semi lost a load of gravel near Park Lane. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the semi spilled a load of gravel into three lanes on northbound I-15 around 7:25 a.m. UHP closed the right lanes of I-15 and the onramp from Legacy Parkway to clean up the gravel.
Ogden Fire Dept. seeking public’s help in fire investigation
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden City Fire Department is asking for assistance from anyone who may have information on a fire that occurred on 34th St. and Washington Blvd. in Ogden, Utah. Officials say the fire occurred at approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday morning, and crews arrived on scene to find the apartment complex engulfed […]
POLICE: Man sets Layton apartment complex on fire amid schizophrenic episode
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect out of Layton, Utah is facing a Second Degree Felony Arson charge after police say he intentionally set his apartment complex on fire. At this time, the suspect in this case, Shaun Gale, 41, has been booked into Davis County Jail. Representatives of the Layton Police Department (LPD) say […]
Large flag stolen from North Ogden foundation honoring fallen soldier
A 30-foot by 60-foot flag used in parades by the Utah foundation honoring the late Major Brent Taylor was stolen over the weekend.
upr.org
Burger King closes. What's next for lot on 200 North?
The rapidly changing fast-food scene in Logan will finish the year without one Main Street fixture: the Burger King at 200 North. Visitors to the restaurant on Monday were greeted with a sign that read, “We regret to inform you that we have closed our business. We have appreciated our guests and look forward to seeing you at our 1080 North Main Street or our Wellsville locations.”
kjzz.com
Utah business ordered to pay over $600k back to employees after violating overtime rules
WOODS CROSS, Utah (KUTV) — A Davis County business has been ordered to pay over $600k in back wages to employees after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor found they violated overtime rules. C&E Stone Masonry LLC, a tile installation company in Woods Cross, reportedly denied 127...
kvnutalk
Cache County Assessor retires after 32 years in office – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY – Members of the Cache County Council saluted outgoing County Assessor Kathleen Howell at their regular meeting Tuesday on the eve of her retirement. In a proclamation honoring Howell’s outstanding and distinguished career, Council Chair Barbara Y. Tidwell credited her with being “instrumental in establishing long-standing, nationwide tax assessing policies” and with earning the profound mutual respect and the lasting friendships of colleagues across the state.
Improper turn sends motorcyclist to hospital
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Summit County Sheriff Deputies responded to an injury accident on Kilby Road, just east of Fresh Market in Pinebrook, on Tuesday. The injury occurred when a […]
kjzz.com
Layton crews unable to fight house fire from within due to large amounts of debris
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Fire crews responded to a home that was producing heavy smoke on Wednesday morning, but they were unable to manage the incident as they typically would. The incident happened in the area of 1100 North and Hill Field Road, where a fire initially was reported...
kvnutalk
Logan man sent to prison for molesting and raping two young girls – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 36-year-old Logan man is headed to prison for molesting and raping two young girls while babysitting them at his home two years ago. Nelson Nieves was ordered to serve two concurrent terms of 10-years-life after prosecutors called his actions “repulsive.”. Nieves was sentenced in 1st...
Comments / 0