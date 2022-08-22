ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ksl.com

The 'untold story' of former Aggies quarterback Chuckie Keeton

LOGAN — As a candle flickered at the edge of his desk, Chuckie Keeton leaned back in his chair in his office on the second floor of the Athletics Academics Complex — his attention turned to the cable news on the TV. Behind him, on a shelf in the corner, lay championship rings and other items of memorabilia.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Prep football: Grizzlies blank Bees at Maverik

It’s been seven years since Logan shut out an opponent on the football field. That is in the past tense now as of late Thursday night at Maverik Stadium on the campus of Utah State University. The Grizzlies played the second of two high school games at USU in the Rocky Mountain Kickoff and got downright nasty on defense in a 14-0 victory over Bonneville (Idaho).
LOGAN, UT
utahstyleanddesign.com

Where to Find Peaches in Utah

Peach season is hailed across Utah at several festivals, some more than 100 years old. Whether you want to attend a celebration or simply take a scenic drive to honor the harvest and buy a bushel (or two), don’t dawdle. The season comes and goes much too fast, here’s where to find peaches in Utah.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah officials respond to claims of voter fraud by ‘My Pillow Guy’

UTAH (ABC4) – We’re two-and-a-half months away from the mid-term election, and the topic of election fraud is already taking center stage in politics. Utah’s top officials are responding to the “My Pillow Guy” who claims Utah voting is fraudulent and even criminal.   Mike Lindell, also known as the “My Pillow Guy,” recently went on […]
UTAH STATE
#Utah Football#Aggies#Threads#Openers#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Utah State#Usu
KSLTV

University of Utah student killed in Nevada crash

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — A University of Utah student was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Winnemucca, Nevada, earlier this month. The incident happened on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186, at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV...
WINNEMUCCA, NV
ABC 4

Logan Pride celebrates diversity and pride in Cache County

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The annual Logan Pride Festival, celebrating Cache Valley’s LGBTQIA+ community, will be Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 10:00am until 4:00pm at Willow Park, 450 West 700 South, Logan, Utah. There will be vendor and Sponsor booths, food trucks, a wide variety of live music and a day of fun for the whole community. Admission to the Festival is free for all!
ABC4

Ogden School District increases campus security

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden School District is upgrading security features at its schools as a continued effort to keep students safe. Close to half of the district’s schools now have video doorbells that allow office staff to screen visitors before they enter the school. Soon, eight more schools will have this feature implemented […]
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police issue Silver Alert for missing Layton man who may be hitchhiking to Las Vegas

LAYTON, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 57-year-old Layton man with memory issues who may be hitchhiking to Las Vegas. Travis William Hicks was last seen about 4:20 p.m. near 2400 N. Fairfield Road, according to the Silver Alert. Hicks has Alzheimer’s disease, a traumatic brain injury and heart issues, and also is suicidal, Layton police said.
LAYTON, UT
utah.gov

Avian Influenza Case Confirmed in Weber County

Officials with the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) have confirmed a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a backyard flock of birds in Weber County. This is the first case detected in Weber County and HPAI has now been detected in five counties in Utah. “UDAF...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Gravel spill closes three lanes on I-15, creates large dust cloud

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Drivers on Interstate 15 encountered a giant dust cloud on their commute Friday morning after a semi lost a load of gravel near Park Lane. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the semi spilled a load of gravel into three lanes on northbound I-15 around 7:25 a.m. UHP closed the right lanes of I-15 and the onramp from Legacy Parkway to clean up the gravel.
ABC4

Ogden Fire Dept. seeking public’s help in fire investigation

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden City Fire Department is asking for assistance from anyone who may have information on a fire that occurred on 34th St. and Washington Blvd. in Ogden, Utah. Officials say the fire occurred at approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday morning, and crews arrived on scene to find the apartment complex engulfed […]
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Man sets Layton apartment complex on fire amid schizophrenic episode

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect out of Layton, Utah is facing a Second Degree Felony Arson charge after police say he intentionally set his apartment complex on fire. At this time, the suspect in this case, Shaun Gale, 41, has been booked into Davis County Jail. Representatives of the Layton Police Department (LPD) say […]
upr.org

Burger King closes. What's next for lot on 200 North?

The rapidly changing fast-food scene in Logan will finish the year without one Main Street fixture: the Burger King at 200 North. Visitors to the restaurant on Monday were greeted with a sign that read, “We regret to inform you that we have closed our business. We have appreciated our guests and look forward to seeing you at our 1080 North Main Street or our Wellsville locations.”
kvnutalk

Cache County Assessor retires after 32 years in office – Cache Valley Daily

CACHE COUNTY – Members of the Cache County Council saluted outgoing County Assessor Kathleen Howell at their regular meeting Tuesday on the eve of her retirement. In a proclamation honoring Howell’s outstanding and distinguished career, Council Chair Barbara Y. Tidwell credited her with being “instrumental in establishing long-standing, nationwide tax assessing policies” and with earning the profound mutual respect and the lasting friendships of colleagues across the state.
CACHE COUNTY, UT

