ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
wmmr.com

Pennsylvania City Among the Top Murder Capitals of America

Pennsylvania is a great state, but like any state, we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, one Pennsylvania city is considered to be one of the biggest murder capitals of America. At least, that’s according to a new national list. Considering there are 30 American cities on the tally and this Pennsylvania city falls inside the top 10, that’s a pretty big deal.
wtae.com

Meteor fragment captured on Pennsylvania home's camera

MANHEIM, Pa. — A Nest camera appears to have captured video of a fragment of a meteor plunging toward earth in Lancaster County. Matt Moore, a former meteorologist at sister station WGAL, caught the video and shared it with us. You can watch the video in the player above....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Mma
wcn247.com

PENNSYLVANIANS CAN HELP WATCH FOR RABBIT DISEASE

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking members of the public to report any hare/rabbit mortality events – defined as finding two or more dead hares/rabbits at the exact location with an unknown cause of death – by calling 1-833-PGC-WILD or by using the online Wildlife Health Survey reporting tool at https://www.pgcapps.pa.gov/WHS.
WETM 18 News

How do New York, Pennsylvania rank for teacher salaries?

(WETM) – New York and Pennsylvania are among the best states for teacher wages, according to a new report from business.org. The report, which drew data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the National Center for Education Statistics, compared the average teacher salary in each state with the average salary of all other occupations […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
paonlinecasino.com

A $100,000 Winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball Ticket Expires Soon

The clock is ticking for a PA Lottery Powerball winner, who hit a $100,000 prize last year. Luck was on their side that day, but they might not even know it. No one has come forward to claim the prize yet, and it’s set to expire soon. The ticket in question matched four of the five white balls drawn, 37-51-54-58-60, and the red Powerball 19 in the drawing on Sept. 20, 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
explorejeffersonpa.com

PennDOT Honors Two Local Women as Star of Excellence Recipients

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian on Wednesday recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition. (Pictured above: Left to right, Amanda Olbeter and Karen Burkett. Two from PennDOT’s District 10, which represents...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
allnurses.com

Anyone with experience petitioning for license after a mandatory ten year suspension in PA, or anywhere?

Specializes in I'm nothing now ☹️🤧. Has 16 years experience. I'm coming up on my ten yr suspension period ending. It was for a felony charge (diversion...controlled substance act...). When it first happened I was (of course) ordered for inpatient rehab 30 days but left early and considered non-compliant with PNAP (PA program). So, I was on my own. I completed extensive rehabilitation and have been sober for 5 yrs. My question is what am I facing if I do petition the BON for reinstatement? I've read court cases and it looks like the excuse that ppl did not use the BONs approved treatment facility, nor their ONE MD for another evaluation they will not grant the petition, unless you go through the entire process again and work with their program. Yet, I was told back then that you only get one chance with them. So I'm curious if anyone has experience with this and would like to share? Thank you! 🙏🏻❣️
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling

PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn’t even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver’s license plate can be covered up, including the “visitpa.com” link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
PITTSBURGH, PA
local21news.com

PA woman bit by shark while on vacation at Myrtle Beach

WARNING: This story contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature. Myrtle Beach-Florence, SC (CNN) — The first day of a beach vacation ruined, not by rain or sunburn, but by a shark bite!. Karen Sites traveled from Pennsylvania to South Carolina, only to...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Doug Sprankle: Skill games mean health insurance for my employees

I could tell hundreds of stories I’ve heard of how businesses, along with fraternal clubs and veterans organizations, have benefited in tremendous ways from legal skill games. Instead, I will just tell my story. Sprankle’s Neighborhood Markets is a small family business run by my father, brother and I...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy