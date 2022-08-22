Read full article on original website
Related
WNEP-TV 16
PA team in rematch at the Little League World Series
One week later, the same two teams are matching up in the LLWS. But this time, Pennsylvania fans hope for a different result.
FOX43.com
Frenzy Five: Here are 5 games to watch this week as high school football kicks off in Central PA
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — The 2022 Pennsylvania high school football season kicks off Friday night, with a whopping 50 games on the schedule here in Central PA. FOX43 had plenty of candidates to choose from when picking the season's first High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week, but in the end it's just impossible to resist a playoff rematch.
WJAC TV
Local woman gains social media following for showcasing her love of Pennsylvania
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — A Johnstown-area native has gained quite the following on the social media platform TikTok for showing her love of the commonwealth. Cat Janisko is no stranger to showing her love for Pennsylvania. She competed in Miss Pennsylvania for 10 years and now has taken...
Pennsylvania boy discovers extinct shark tooth during South Carolina vacation
An 8-year-old boy from Pennsylvania made a rare discovery while vacationing in South Carolina -- a huge fossilized tooth of an extinct shark that existed more than 22 million years ago. Riley Gracely, of Lebanon County, was vacationing with his family at Palmetto Fossil Excursions in Summerville, a yearly stop...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A third Pa. high school now says police are investigating hazing incidents within its football program
The Athens football program is working with Pennsylvania State Police to investigate reports of “bullying, hazing and improper behavior that have caused physical and emotional harm to several student-athletes.”. Athens Area School District Superintendent Craig J. Stage said in a letter posted to the school’s Facebook page Wednesday that...
KRMG
Address mix-up leads FedEx to deliver boxes of guns to Pennsylvania high school
Address mix-up leads FedEx to deliver boxes of guns to Pennsylvania high school A high school was expecting a delivery of textbooks and supplies, but instead it received rifles. (NCD)
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania City Among the Top Murder Capitals of America
Pennsylvania is a great state, but like any state, we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, one Pennsylvania city is considered to be one of the biggest murder capitals of America. At least, that’s according to a new national list. Considering there are 30 American cities on the tally and this Pennsylvania city falls inside the top 10, that’s a pretty big deal.
wtae.com
Meteor fragment captured on Pennsylvania home's camera
MANHEIM, Pa. — A Nest camera appears to have captured video of a fragment of a meteor plunging toward earth in Lancaster County. Matt Moore, a former meteorologist at sister station WGAL, caught the video and shared it with us. You can watch the video in the player above....
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcn247.com
PENNSYLVANIANS CAN HELP WATCH FOR RABBIT DISEASE
HARRISBURG, Pa.-- The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking members of the public to report any hare/rabbit mortality events – defined as finding two or more dead hares/rabbits at the exact location with an unknown cause of death – by calling 1-833-PGC-WILD or by using the online Wildlife Health Survey reporting tool at https://www.pgcapps.pa.gov/WHS.
BBQ place opens; pizza shops close; businesses expand: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, August 24, 2022. High: 88; Low: 66. Mostly sunny. Perry’s phone: Central Pa. Rep. Scott Perry said the FBI’s taking his cell phone this month was an “abuse of power,” not linked to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
How do New York, Pennsylvania rank for teacher salaries?
(WETM) – New York and Pennsylvania are among the best states for teacher wages, according to a new report from business.org. The report, which drew data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the National Center for Education Statistics, compared the average teacher salary in each state with the average salary of all other occupations […]
paonlinecasino.com
A $100,000 Winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball Ticket Expires Soon
The clock is ticking for a PA Lottery Powerball winner, who hit a $100,000 prize last year. Luck was on their side that day, but they might not even know it. No one has come forward to claim the prize yet, and it’s set to expire soon. The ticket in question matched four of the five white balls drawn, 37-51-54-58-60, and the red Powerball 19 in the drawing on Sept. 20, 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explorejeffersonpa.com
PennDOT Honors Two Local Women as Star of Excellence Recipients
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian on Wednesday recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition. (Pictured above: Left to right, Amanda Olbeter and Karen Burkett. Two from PennDOT’s District 10, which represents...
allnurses.com
Anyone with experience petitioning for license after a mandatory ten year suspension in PA, or anywhere?
Specializes in I'm nothing now ☹️🤧. Has 16 years experience. I'm coming up on my ten yr suspension period ending. It was for a felony charge (diversion...controlled substance act...). When it first happened I was (of course) ordered for inpatient rehab 30 days but left early and considered non-compliant with PNAP (PA program). So, I was on my own. I completed extensive rehabilitation and have been sober for 5 yrs. My question is what am I facing if I do petition the BON for reinstatement? I've read court cases and it looks like the excuse that ppl did not use the BONs approved treatment facility, nor their ONE MD for another evaluation they will not grant the petition, unless you go through the entire process again and work with their program. Yet, I was told back then that you only get one chance with them. So I'm curious if anyone has experience with this and would like to share? Thank you! 🙏🏻❣️
Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling
PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn’t even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver’s license plate can be covered up, including the “visitpa.com” link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
local21news.com
PA woman bit by shark while on vacation at Myrtle Beach
WARNING: This story contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature. Myrtle Beach-Florence, SC (CNN) — The first day of a beach vacation ruined, not by rain or sunburn, but by a shark bite!. Karen Sites traveled from Pennsylvania to South Carolina, only to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Doug Sprankle: Skill games mean health insurance for my employees
I could tell hundreds of stories I’ve heard of how businesses, along with fraternal clubs and veterans organizations, have benefited in tremendous ways from legal skill games. Instead, I will just tell my story. Sprankle’s Neighborhood Markets is a small family business run by my father, brother and I...
WKBW-TV
1988 murder of Pennsylvania woman finally solved thanks to genetic genealogy testing
The 1988 murder of a Pennsylvania woman has finally been solved thanks to DNA evidence collected from a letter sent to a local newspaper a decade ago and from the victim's clothing. On Thursday, the Pennsylvania State Police and Berks County District Attorney John Adams held a press conference about...
Pennsylvania invests $3 Million to protect 18 farms in 9 Counties from future development
Pennsylvania protected 784 acres on 18 farms in nine counties from future development Thursday, investing more than $3.166 million in state, county and local dollars to ensure that prime farmland is not lost to development. Pennsylvania has now protected 6,094 farms and 614,668 acres in 58 counties from future commercial,...
Comments / 0