Read full article on original website
Related
kslsports.com
60 in 60: #6 BYU’s Blake Freeland (Offensive Line)
SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #6 is BYU’s Blake Freeland (OL). Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).
kslsports.com
How Ammon Hannemann Won BYU’s Strong Safety Spot
PROVO, Utah – Ammon Hannemann has a familiar last name to BYU fans. The Hannemann’s have all had their share of success in Provo. From older brother Jacob, who was once a football player and baseball star. He shifted his focus to the diamond, where he became a Major Leaguer.
kslsports.com
Countdown To Utah Football: The 2004 Season
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes are full steam ahead on the 2022 football season which many pundits nationally and locally feel could be the program’s biggest yet. While we all anxiously wait to see how things actually play out on the field, we thought it would be fun to travel back in time to some of Utah’s other big seasons. Last week we skipped ahead in the countdown to the 2008 season with former linebacker Stevenson Sylvester after starting the countdown in 1994 with former defensive back Edwin Garrette. This week we take a step back to 2004 and the “Original BCS Busters” with former wide receiver Paris Warren.
kslsports.com
Projecting BYU’s Travel Roster For Season Opener At USF
PROVO, Utah – BYU football entered the 2022 season with a good idea of their top players. The Cougars are among the top teams nationally in most returning production. So there was a good baseline of who BYU would travel on road games. Typically, 72-75 players travel on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
blocku.com
What is Salt Lake NIL Club? Your Questions Answered
With “Name, Image, and Likeness” (NIL) rules relaxing, one company has found a way to maximize opportunities for student-athletes to monetize themselves, and they’re now helping the University of Utah’s football program do just that. YOKE, an NIL-centric company that helps teams establish a message board-like...
deseret.com
BYU and Utah Tech basketball will face a brand new Division I team this season
The Lindenwood Lions out of Saint Charles, Missouri, will play their first-ever season of men’s basketball at the Division I level in the 2022-23 campaign, and two teams from Utah are on their schedule. The Lions released their season schedule on Thursday, and they will face the BYU Cougars...
kslsports.com
KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football Week 3 Picks
SALT LAKE CITY – The KSL Sports Rewind team made their picks ahead of a very entertaining Week 3 of the high school football season in the state of Utah. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind made their picks for key Week 3 matchups. Wasatch vs....
Popular pizza chain opens new location in Utah
RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this fall. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at Mountain View Village shopping center in Riverton. The Riverton location will mark Via 313’s fourth Utah location, with three others […]
kslsports.com
Instant Replay: Mothers Get Chance To Tackle Sons At Football Practice
SALT LAKE CITY – It was mothers night at practice for an Illinois high school football program that decided to let the moms have some fun. News station WMBD in Peoria, Illinois gathered footage of a drill that the mothers did during practice. They let the moms put on pads and a helmet and allowed them to tackle their sons.
utahstyleanddesign.com
Where to Find Peaches in Utah
Peach season is hailed across Utah at several festivals, some more than 100 years old. Whether you want to attend a celebration or simply take a scenic drive to honor the harvest and buy a bushel (or two), don’t dawdle. The season comes and goes much too fast, here’s where to find peaches in Utah.
Utah officials respond to claims of voter fraud by ‘My Pillow Guy’
UTAH (ABC4) – We’re two-and-a-half months away from the mid-term election, and the topic of election fraud is already taking center stage in politics. Utah’s top officials are responding to the “My Pillow Guy” who claims Utah voting is fraudulent and even criminal. Mike Lindell, also known as the “My Pillow Guy,” recently went on […]
UTA opens new Ogden Express Wildcat Shuttle
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Service will begin for an all-new Ogden Express (OGX) Wildcat Shuttle on Monday, Aug. 29 which will help make the Weber State University campus more accessible for students and staff. The OGX Wildcat Shuttle route will be free for all students and employees and will have six all-electric buses arriving every […]
restaurantclicks.com
Salt Lake City Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Salt Lake City is one of the most underrated cities in America due to its incredible scenery, a large variety in its food scene, and a long list of things to do. I have discovered the best breakfast spots in Salt Lake City that I will share with you here!
ksl.com
Why Salt Lake views new 700-room hotel as a 'game changer' as it nears October opening
SALT LAKE CITY — The new 700-room Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake City is all but ready for its grand opening in October, which will officially mark the end of a building nearly two decades in the making. Planning for the building, which is attached to the Salt...
deseret.com
After state strikes island idea, what’s next in the effort to restore Utah Lake?
Kevin Shurtleff's first experience with Utah Lake came as a teenager, when he went to water ski on the lake in the 1970s. He points out there were harmful algal blooms back then much like there are now, though, perhaps not as well known as they are today. But looking at the lake decades after his first encounter, Shurtleff — a professor of chemistry at Utah Valley University in Orem — finds a new appreciation for it.
KSLTV
University of Utah student killed in Nevada crash
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — A University of Utah student was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Winnemucca, Nevada, earlier this month. The incident happened on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186, at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV...
WATCH: Midway parents come home to tin-foiled house
MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – Members of the Heckel family out of Midway, Utah are known as quite the pranksters. The family is compiled of parent-duo Darin and Nancee and their six children ages 21 to 31-years-old. Recently, Darin and Nancee escaped to St. George for four days. In classic Heckel fashion, the kids took their […]
kslnewsradio.com
Bomb threat at University of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — A student has been arrested in relation the bomb threat on University of Utah’s campus. By 7 a.m. this morning the Spencer Fox Eccles Business building was cleared by police and K-9 units. The reports came in at 1:12 a.m., when a student saw...
restaurantclicks.com
The Ultimate Guide to Korean BBQ in Salt Lake City
Utah is a popular tourist destination with five national parks in the state. Outdoor sports are another big reason people vacation here, but even repeat visitors may not know Utah’s capital city is a hub for great Asain food. On my visit, I focused on finding the best Korean...
Administrators expelled from Utah school run by polygamous Kingston group
A public charter school run by the polygamous Kingston group is now on probation. Vanguard Academy in West Valley City had been on "warning status” since June 2021.
Comments / 0