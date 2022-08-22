Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
California’s top campaign finance watchdog wants a deeper look at donor network
California’s campaign finance regulator will not investigate a complaint into Govern For California, the subject of a CalMatters investigation that explored the nonprofit’s role influencing legislative elections and “pushing the envelope” of state campaign finance law. But the chair of the Fair Political Practices Commission said...
Bakersfield Californian
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 4" game were:. (three, zero, zero, five) ¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
Bakersfield Californian
Meadows, Powell testimony sought in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor investigating whether Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking to compel testimony from more allies of the former president, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Sidney Powell. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis...
Bakersfield Californian
AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT
MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, putting him in position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent is eyeing as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting...
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: A permanent solution for homelessness, not its current perpetuation
Saturday’s double-barreled analysis of the overall homeless challenge in California is an excellent revelation of how ineffectual governmental “solutions” can be. Their sincere yet reactive mode assures perpetuation of homelessness and, as Dan Walters concluded, “unless it (homelessness) changes, we’ll continue to pump billions of dollars down a rathole of failure!”
Bakersfield Californian
California moves ahead with electric vehicle mandate
In its biggest move yet to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and fight climate change, California enacted Thursday the world’s first regulation to ban sales of new gas cars, which will force car buyers to switch to electric vehicles in 12 years. The new rule by the state’s Air...
Bakersfield Californian
Single-A Florida State League Glance
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m. Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m. Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m. Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m. Lakeland at Fort Myers, 7 p.m. Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6 p.m. Daytona at Jupiter, 6 p.m. Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m. Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Bakersfield Californian
Legislative deadline for battle over real estate bill looms
Days from the end of the legislative session, political observers are once again asking themselves whether a bitter, unresolved battle over labor standards will spell the end of California’s most ambitious proposal to solve its housing affordability crisis. Assembly Bill 2011, which would unlock commercial real estate for residential...
