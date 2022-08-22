ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

The Spun

Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week. According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session. Wolford is the No. 2 option behind...
NFL
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Announces USC's Starting Quarterback

Lincoln Riley's starting quarterback announcement for the 2022 USC Trojans should come as no surprise to the college football world. Caleb Williams, Riley's five-star transfer from Oklahoma, will serve as the team's starting signal caller this coming season. Williams won the starting job over redshirt freshman Miller Moss, the only...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Names Biggest "Sleeper" Team In SEC

The SEC remains the most dominant conference in college football and just about every year there's a team from the SEC that surprises everyone with a strong season. So who does Kirk Herbstreit believe is going to be the SEC's sleeper team this year?. During a preview segment with College...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL Hall Of Fame Quarterback Has Died

Just under a week ago, the football world learned that Len Dawson, a Hall of Fame quarterback, entered hospice care in Kansas City. On Wednesday morning, the Hall of Fame quarterback and broadcaster passed away, according to a statement from his family. He was 87 years old. "With wife Linda...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Coach Jay Gruden Reportedly Lands New Job

Former Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden has another job at the NFL level. Gruden was hired by the Los Angeles Rams as a consultant, Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed Thursday afternoon. The 55-year-old Gruden has been at Rams training camp, but will mostly work remotely. A star quarterback...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent NFL Player Accused Of Gang-Raping Girl

Disturbing news surfaced this Thursday involving San Diego State's football team. A civil lawsuit that was filed Thursday accuses three San Diego State football players, which includes Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza, of gang raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year. Araiza, who was drafted by the...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names 'Worst' Athlete To Interview In Sports

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went on a rant during this Wednesday's episode of First Take about the "worst interview in sports." Smith revealed he's not very fond of the way Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott handles questions from the media. Prescott recently said he's "very optimistic" about the Cowboys heading...
NFL
The Spun

Alabama Freshman Reportedly Turning Heads At Practice

There's a chance that a true freshman wide receiver could make a big impact at Alabama this season. Head coach Nick Saban spoke to the media on Thursday and confirmed that Kobe Prentice has had a great training camp and is in a position to contribute when the games start to count.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Teams Reportedly Showing Interest In Notable Quarterback Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback room already looks significantly different than it did during the 2021 season. Pittsburgh signed former No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year contract earlier this offseason. Not long later, the team drafted former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Has Message For Chiefs Fans: NFL World Reacts

Earlier this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs shocked the football world when they traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Miami Dolphins ponied up a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a 2023 sixth-round pick for the star wideout. Hill also signed a four-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has Surprising Prediction For Nebraska In 2022

With the college football season finally here, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit has unveiled a bold prediction for Nebraska. Believe it or not, Herbstreit has the Cornhuskers making it to the Big Ten Championship. He revealed his prediction for the program while talking about Ohio State's ceiling for this fall. "My sense...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback

There looks to be a favorite for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the race on Thursday afternoon and said that Geno Smith is still ahead of Drew Lock. Smith is also expected to start in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. “Geno...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: Fans React To What Notre Dame Player Said About Ohio Stadium

Ohio Stadium should be packed and rocking when No. 2 Ohio State hosts No. 5 Notre Dame to commence the 2022 season. Playing on the road is often a daunting task for college athletes, and that pressure is exponentially magnified when traveling to a prestigious stadium with a century of history that holds over 100,000 people.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Dallas Cowboys Fans

Stephen A. Smith and the "First Take" crew are ready to take their show on the road to The Star in Frisco, but there's no love lost between Smith and Dallas Cowboys fans. ... To all the Cowboys fans out there throughout America: I still firmly believe that you are the most nauseating, disgusting fanbase in American history. All Cowboy fans make me sick! I don't like y'all. I can't stand y'all- I say that with love and affection because I'm just having fun here. But y'all get on my last damn nerves.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Nebraska Running Back Reacts To Starting Quarterback Decision

Nebraska's Casey Thompson has a fan in freshman running back Gabe Ervin Jr. The Texas transfer was officially named the Huskers starting quarterback after leading the Big-12 in passing touchdowns as a Longhorn last season. On Wednesday, Ervin told Husker Online that Thompson's spot on the depth chart is well-deserved.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Reporter Uses 1 Word To Describe How Julio Jones Looks In Practice

Injuries have prevented Julio Jones from playing up to his potential over the past two seasons. The good news, however, is that he's apparently performing very well in training camp for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated shared five observations from Tampa Bay's training camp...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

