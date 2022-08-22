ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, IN

WLFI.com

LPD make arrests in three separate shooting incidents on Thursday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two more people have been arrested after two separate shootings happened on Thursday in Lafayette. This makes a total of three separate shootings and arrests on August 25, with the third being previously reported. According to police the first shooting took place around 6:55 p.m....
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Lafayette homeless woman allegedly shoots at apartment worker

A 64-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after multiple shots were fired at a south-side apartment complex earlier in the day. Antoinette Green, who court records indicate was evicted from an apartment in June and who jail records list as homeless, was determined to be a suspect after police were called about 11 a.m. Thursday to the Spring Gardens apartment complex on the south side, according to a news release.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WIBC.com

Sheriff’s Brother Shot and Killed by Police in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind.–The brother of Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner was killed by police in Muncie Thursday morning. They say Richard Skinner, 45, pointed what appeared to be a gun at them through a window, while the SWAT team was at the house trying to negotiate an end to a domestic situation.
MUNCIE, IN
City
Frankfort, IN
City
Mays, IN
Frankfort, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

1 killed in crash on I-70 in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hancock County confirmed one person died in a crash on I-70 overnight. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on I-70 EB just west of State Road 9 in Greenfield (mile marker 103). Police have not released all of the details but have said one person died, and at […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WFYI

Boy, 16, fatally shot at suburban Indianapolis bus stop

A 16-year-old boy waiting at a suburban Indianapolis school bus stop with other students was fatally shot Thursday morning by an assailant who fled the scene on foot, police said. The shooting about 7 a.m. prompted officials to place nearby schools on lockdown in Greenwood, a city just south of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel porch pirates still don’t understand doorbell cameras

The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating the theft of a package that occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Sedona Pass. The individual pictured above was captured on surveillance video taking a package from the front porch of a residence. If you have any information on this person, please contact CPD Officer C. Froelich at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-52329.
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

80 years for Indy man found guilty of Broad Ripple pub murder

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man who earlier this month was found guilty of murder will serve 80 years in prison for shooting and killing Alfred Hayes Jr. in a Broad Ripple pub in 2019. Curtis Baker was found guilty after a two-day trial on Aug. 9 and sentenced on Thursday. Hayes was also found guilty […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

19-year-old bicyclist hit and killed in Hancock County

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A 19-year-old woman was killed Wednesday evening after being hit on her bicycle in Hancock County. The McCordsville Police Department says Haylee Scott of McCordsville was riding her bike on County Road 800 North at around 9:11 p.m. when she was hit by the driver of a Nissan Altima. Scott and the […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
FOX59

1 person in hospital after shooting on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Thursday night. Just after 9 p.m., officers were called to the 4000 block of Meadows Drive near the intersection with Meadows Parkway on the city’s northeast side. There they found a man who had been shot. IMPD […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police: McCordsville woman dead after car-bicycle collision

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Police are investigating a car-bicycle collision that killed a McCordsville woman Wednesday evening. Police said 19-year-old Haylee Scott died after the 9 p.m. crash on County Road 800 North near Mount Comfort Road. A McCordsville Police Department spokesperson said Scott was riding a bicycle, going east...
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Man shot while driving on southwest side, says IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD responded to a shooting on the southwest side Wednesday morning where the victim told officers he was shot while driving. The call came out around 1:15 a.m. from the area of Ameriplex Parkway and Decatur Boulevard. A man in a white pickup told police he was driving on Ameriplex when someone shot […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

