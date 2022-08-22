Read full article on original website
Police arrest 2 suspects in Kokomo drive-by shooting
Two men are in police custody in connection with a July drive-by shooting that left a man dead.
WLFI.com
LPD make arrests in three separate shooting incidents on Thursday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two more people have been arrested after two separate shootings happened on Thursday in Lafayette. This makes a total of three separate shootings and arrests on August 25, with the third being previously reported. According to police the first shooting took place around 6:55 p.m....
Lafayette homeless woman allegedly shoots at apartment worker
A 64-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after multiple shots were fired at a south-side apartment complex earlier in the day. Antoinette Green, who court records indicate was evicted from an apartment in June and who jail records list as homeless, was determined to be a suspect after police were called about 11 a.m. Thursday to the Spring Gardens apartment complex on the south side, according to a news release.
WIBC.com
Sheriff’s Brother Shot and Killed by Police in Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind.–The brother of Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner was killed by police in Muncie Thursday morning. They say Richard Skinner, 45, pointed what appeared to be a gun at them through a window, while the SWAT team was at the house trying to negotiate an end to a domestic situation.
1 killed in crash on I-70 in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hancock County confirmed one person died in a crash on I-70 overnight. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on I-70 EB just west of State Road 9 in Greenfield (mile marker 103). Police have not released all of the details but have said one person died, and at […]
Kokomo police investigating after 5-month-old baby dies
Kokomo police are investigating the death of a 6-month-old baby who died Thursday evening. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives.
Boy, 16, fatally shot at suburban Indianapolis bus stop
A 16-year-old boy waiting at a suburban Indianapolis school bus stop with other students was fatally shot Thursday morning by an assailant who fled the scene on foot, police said. The shooting about 7 a.m. prompted officials to place nearby schools on lockdown in Greenwood, a city just south of...
readthereporter.com
Carmel porch pirates still don’t understand doorbell cameras
The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating the theft of a package that occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Sedona Pass. The individual pictured above was captured on surveillance video taking a package from the front porch of a residence. If you have any information on this person, please contact CPD Officer C. Froelich at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-52329.
Indiana schools on lockdown following fatal shooting at bus stop
After a 16-year-old student was shot at a bus stop, several schools in Indiana have gone into lockdown.
80 years for Indy man found guilty of Broad Ripple pub murder
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man who earlier this month was found guilty of murder will serve 80 years in prison for shooting and killing Alfred Hayes Jr. in a Broad Ripple pub in 2019. Curtis Baker was found guilty after a two-day trial on Aug. 9 and sentenced on Thursday. Hayes was also found guilty […]
Drunk driver arrested after motorcyclist killed in Henry Co. crash
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A Henry County man in his 70s is dead after being struck by an SUV while riding his motorcycle on Wednesday night. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the intersection of County Road 650 North and Prairie Road at around 9:45 p.m. on reports of a […]
Chief: ‘Minor conflict’ led to shooting that killed Whiteland Community High School student
GREENWOOD, Ind. – A “minor conflict” led to the shooting death of a Whiteland Community High School student, police say. Greenwood Police Chief James Ison provided few concrete details about what led up to the shooting, but he made it clear that 16-year-old Temario Stokes and 18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El had been involved in […]
Court docs: Indianapolis man pointed gun at people inside beauty school
An Indianapolis man faces multiple charges after police said he pointed a gun at people inside a Speedway beauty school after an argument with his girlfriend.
19-year-old bicyclist hit and killed in Hancock County
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A 19-year-old woman was killed Wednesday evening after being hit on her bicycle in Hancock County. The McCordsville Police Department says Haylee Scott of McCordsville was riding her bike on County Road 800 North at around 9:11 p.m. when she was hit by the driver of a Nissan Altima. Scott and the […]
Kokomo woman charged after police say she left 4 children at home to go shopping in Indianapolis
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman left four children under age 9 home alone while she left to go shopping in Indianapolis, according to an incident report by Kokomo police. The report states the children ranged in ages from 1, 4, 5, to 8 years old. Police were called to a trailer on N. Apperson […]
1 person in hospital after shooting on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Thursday night. Just after 9 p.m., officers were called to the 4000 block of Meadows Drive near the intersection with Meadows Parkway on the city’s northeast side. There they found a man who had been shot. IMPD […]
Police: McCordsville woman dead after car-bicycle collision
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Police are investigating a car-bicycle collision that killed a McCordsville woman Wednesday evening. Police said 19-year-old Haylee Scott died after the 9 p.m. crash on County Road 800 North near Mount Comfort Road. A McCordsville Police Department spokesperson said Scott was riding a bicycle, going east...
Man assaulted, held people at gunpoint at Speedway beauty school, report alleges
A man was arrested last week on allegations he assaulted and threatened to shoot a group of people at a cosmetology school while he was armed with a gun.
‘It took my heart away from me’: Mother of slain Whiteland student reacts to shooting
GREENWOOD, Ind. – To Temario Stokes Jr., family was everything. To his mother, he was “her baby.” The 16-year-old Whiteland Community High School student died after being shot at his bus stop Thursday morning near Winterwood Drive and Providence Drive. His mother, Tiera Ervin, talked to reporters just hours after her son was killed and […]
Man shot while driving on southwest side, says IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD responded to a shooting on the southwest side Wednesday morning where the victim told officers he was shot while driving. The call came out around 1:15 a.m. from the area of Ameriplex Parkway and Decatur Boulevard. A man in a white pickup told police he was driving on Ameriplex when someone shot […]
