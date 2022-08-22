ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's chief of staff resigns

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's chief of staff has announced his resignation. Stitt announced Wednesday that Chief of Staff Bond Payne would resign effective Friday, and the Republican governor named Deputy Chief of Staff Zachary Lee as interim replacement. Stitt's seeking re-election against Democrat Joy Hofmeister, independent Ervin Yen and Libertarian...
Results for Oklahoma's 2022 Primary Runoff Election

The results for the 2022 primary runoff election are in. Markwayne Mullin has won the GOP primary runoff for one of Oklahoma’s U.S. Senate seats. He’s slated to face Democrat Kendra Horn, Libertarian Robert Murphy, and Independent Ray Woods in the general election in November. Josh Breecheen won...
Death chamber chaplain recounts James Coddington's final moments, calls for abolition of capital punishment

The Rev. Don Heath, a Disciples of Christ minister at Edmond Trinity Christian Church and chair of the Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, talked and prayed with death row inmate James Coddington inside the death chamber during Coddington's Thursday morning execution at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Heath spoke with Public Radio Tulsa's Chris Polansky shortly afterwards.
MCALESTER, OK
Clemency denied for death row inmate James Coddington

Governor Kevin Stitt has denied clemency for death row inmate James Coddington. He will be executed Thursday morning at 10:00 a.m. at the state penitentiary in McAlester. The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency with life without the possibility of parole for Coddington by a vote of 3-2. Members...
