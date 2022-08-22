Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's chief of staff resigns
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's chief of staff has announced his resignation. Stitt announced Wednesday that Chief of Staff Bond Payne would resign effective Friday, and the Republican governor named Deputy Chief of Staff Zachary Lee as interim replacement. Stitt's seeking re-election against Democrat Joy Hofmeister, independent Ervin Yen and Libertarian...
Tulsa educator says some teachers will 'quit on the spot' if Ryan Walters elected state superintendent
One local educator is expressing their concerns for the future of Oklahoma schools after Ryan Walters won the GOP nomination for state superintendent on Tuesday. The secretary of public education is slated to face Democrat Jena Nelson in November. Shawna Mott-Wright, the president of the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association, said...
Results for Oklahoma's 2022 Primary Runoff Election
The results for the 2022 primary runoff election are in. Markwayne Mullin has won the GOP primary runoff for one of Oklahoma’s U.S. Senate seats. He’s slated to face Democrat Kendra Horn, Libertarian Robert Murphy, and Independent Ray Woods in the general election in November. Josh Breecheen won...
Oklahoma awarded $25 million to seal nearly 1,200 abandoned oil and gas wells
The U.S. Department of the Interior awarded Oklahoma an initial $25 million to help address legacy pollution caused by orphaned oil and gas wells left abandoned across the state. The funds will be utilized to plug nearly 1,200 documented, orphaned wells on state, federal, private, and tribal lands. Not only...
Uvalde parents and advocates will rally in Austin to up the age for AR-15 purchases
Thousands are expected to gather in Austin, Texas, on Saturday to demand that Gov. Greg Abbott act to prevent further loss of life in the state. About a dozen parents and family members who lost loved ones in the Uvalde school shooting in May will address the crowd from the Texas Capitol steps.
Death chamber chaplain recounts James Coddington's final moments, calls for abolition of capital punishment
The Rev. Don Heath, a Disciples of Christ minister at Edmond Trinity Christian Church and chair of the Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, talked and prayed with death row inmate James Coddington inside the death chamber during Coddington's Thursday morning execution at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Heath spoke with Public Radio Tulsa's Chris Polansky shortly afterwards.
Clemency denied for death row inmate James Coddington
Governor Kevin Stitt has denied clemency for death row inmate James Coddington. He will be executed Thursday morning at 10:00 a.m. at the state penitentiary in McAlester. The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency with life without the possibility of parole for Coddington by a vote of 3-2. Members...
