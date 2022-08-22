ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking: Prominent NFL Player Accused Of Gang-Raping Girl

Disturbing news surfaced this Thursday involving San Diego State's football team. A civil lawsuit that was filed Thursday accuses three San Diego State football players, which includes Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza, of gang raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year. Araiza, who was drafted by the...
Stephen A. Smith Names 'Worst' Athlete To Interview In Sports

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went on a rant during this Wednesday's episode of First Take about the "worst interview in sports." Smith revealed he's not very fond of the way Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott handles questions from the media. Prescott recently said he's "very optimistic" about the Cowboys heading...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
NFL Hall Of Fame Quarterback Has Died

Just under a week ago, the football world learned that Len Dawson, a Hall of Fame quarterback, entered hospice care in Kansas City. On Wednesday morning, the Hall of Fame quarterback and broadcaster passed away, according to a statement from his family. He was 87 years old. "With wife Linda...
Former NFL Coach Jay Gruden Reportedly Lands New Job

Former Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden has another job at the NFL level. Gruden was hired by the Los Angeles Rams as a consultant, Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed Thursday afternoon. The 55-year-old Gruden has been at Rams training camp, but will mostly work remotely. A star quarterback...
Look: Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Desmond Howard

During a segment for ESPN College Football this week, Desmond Howard made an interesting comment about Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Howard revealed that he doesn't get why Stroud has the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy this season. "First I would like to say that I don’t think...
Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week. According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session. Wolford is the No. 2 option behind...
Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts

Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback: Fans React

Over the past few weeks, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has maintained that the team isn't sure who its starting quarterback will be. In fact, earlier this week, he said the team might have two No. 1 quarterbacks. Well, he backtracked on those comments on Thursday afternoon when he revealed the clear leader in the quarterback battle.
Cowboys Make Decision On Dak Prescott For Preseason Finale

Dak Prescott will not take the field for the Cowboys' preseason finale against the Seahawks on Friday, per Dallas beat writer Clarence Hill Jr. The Cowboys' starting quarterback has not notched any in-game action this preseason despite being fully healthy. Prescott didn't play in the preseason last year as he...
Look: Fans React To What Notre Dame Player Said About Ohio Stadium

Ohio Stadium should be packed and rocking when No. 2 Ohio State hosts No. 5 Notre Dame to commence the 2022 season. Playing on the road is often a daunting task for college athletes, and that pressure is exponentially magnified when traveling to a prestigious stadium with a century of history that holds over 100,000 people.
Reporter Uses 1 Word To Describe How Julio Jones Looks In Practice

Injuries have prevented Julio Jones from playing up to his potential over the past two seasons. The good news, however, is that he's apparently performing very well in training camp for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated shared five observations from Tampa Bay's training camp...
Alabama Freshman Reportedly Turning Heads At Practice

There's a chance that a true freshman wide receiver could make a big impact at Alabama this season. Head coach Nick Saban spoke to the media on Thursday and confirmed that Kobe Prentice has had a great training camp and is in a position to contribute when the games start to count.
