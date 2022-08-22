Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Breaking: Prominent NFL Player Accused Of Gang-Raping Girl
Disturbing news surfaced this Thursday involving San Diego State's football team. A civil lawsuit that was filed Thursday accuses three San Diego State football players, which includes Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza, of gang raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year. Araiza, who was drafted by the...
Stephen A. Smith Names 'Worst' Athlete To Interview In Sports
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went on a rant during this Wednesday's episode of First Take about the "worst interview in sports." Smith revealed he's not very fond of the way Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott handles questions from the media. Prescott recently said he's "very optimistic" about the Cowboys heading...
NFL Reportedly Decides On Potential Punishment For Aaron Donald
Earlier this afternoon, a brawl broke out between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. Just months after the two teams squared off in the Super Bowl, there were back at it this week for joint practices. Unfortunately, things turned ugly when a melee started. Star defensive tackle Aaron Donald...
Yardbarker
Christian McCaffrey: Baker Mayfield is showing up to Panthers practice at 5 a.m. every day
Baker Mayfield is now the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. This is his second chance in the NFL, and the former No. 1 overall pick is apparently taking it very seriously. Mayfield is so serious that he's put himself on the Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant workout plan. Kobe,...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
NFL Hall Of Fame Quarterback Has Died
Just under a week ago, the football world learned that Len Dawson, a Hall of Fame quarterback, entered hospice care in Kansas City. On Wednesday morning, the Hall of Fame quarterback and broadcaster passed away, according to a statement from his family. He was 87 years old. "With wife Linda...
Former NFL Coach Jay Gruden Reportedly Lands New Job
Former Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden has another job at the NFL level. Gruden was hired by the Los Angeles Rams as a consultant, Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed Thursday afternoon. The 55-year-old Gruden has been at Rams training camp, but will mostly work remotely. A star quarterback...
Look: Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Desmond Howard
During a segment for ESPN College Football this week, Desmond Howard made an interesting comment about Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Howard revealed that he doesn't get why Stroud has the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy this season. "First I would like to say that I don’t think...
Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice
Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week. According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session. Wolford is the No. 2 option behind...
Urban Meyer Makes His Opinion On Nick Saban Very Clear
There was a time when Nick Saban and Urban Meyer were two of the best head coaches in college football. But as Meyer's collegiate coaching career came and went, Saban remained on top as the best of the best. During a recent appearance on Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich,...
Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts
Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback: Fans React
Over the past few weeks, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has maintained that the team isn't sure who its starting quarterback will be. In fact, earlier this week, he said the team might have two No. 1 quarterbacks. Well, he backtracked on those comments on Thursday afternoon when he revealed the clear leader in the quarterback battle.
Bills Respond To Troubling Allegations Against Punter Matt Araiza
Some alarming news surfaced on Thursday evening that involved Bills punter Matt Araiza. Araiza and two other former San Diego State University football players have been accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl at a party last year. Araiza, who was picked in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft,...
Cowboys Make Decision On Dak Prescott For Preseason Finale
Dak Prescott will not take the field for the Cowboys' preseason finale against the Seahawks on Friday, per Dallas beat writer Clarence Hill Jr. The Cowboys' starting quarterback has not notched any in-game action this preseason despite being fully healthy. Prescott didn't play in the preseason last year as he...
Look: Fans React To What Notre Dame Player Said About Ohio Stadium
Ohio Stadium should be packed and rocking when No. 2 Ohio State hosts No. 5 Notre Dame to commence the 2022 season. Playing on the road is often a daunting task for college athletes, and that pressure is exponentially magnified when traveling to a prestigious stadium with a century of history that holds over 100,000 people.
Desmond Howard Names Biggest Threat To Alabama This Season
We're just a day away from the start of the 2022 college football season and College GameDay analyst Desmond Howard is ready. But he's also got a hot take on Alabama that he couldn't wait until next week to share. Appearing on ESPN's Get Up, Howard asserted that Texas A&M...
Reporter Uses 1 Word To Describe How Julio Jones Looks In Practice
Injuries have prevented Julio Jones from playing up to his potential over the past two seasons. The good news, however, is that he's apparently performing very well in training camp for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated shared five observations from Tampa Bay's training camp...
Photos: Meet The Alleged Girlfriend Of Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Earlier this summer, rumors emerged suggesting Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a new girlfriend. Rodgers and his fiancee, actress Shailene Woodley, officially called off their engagement a few months prior. Not long after their split, Rodgers was reportedly spotted with a new woman. It was widely reported that...
Alabama Freshman Reportedly Turning Heads At Practice
There's a chance that a true freshman wide receiver could make a big impact at Alabama this season. Head coach Nick Saban spoke to the media on Thursday and confirmed that Kobe Prentice has had a great training camp and is in a position to contribute when the games start to count.
