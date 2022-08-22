NEW YORK (AP) — Budgeting is key to managing your finances, whether you're trying to pay off debt, start a rainy day fund or deal with the consequences of inflation. Creating a budget is much like trying to eat better or exercise more — everyone tells you it’s good for you, but it’s hard to get into the habit, said Colleen McCreary, consumer financial advocate at Credit Karma.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO