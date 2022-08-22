ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Freshman Graves learning quickly for Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY — Aaron Graves is a quick learner, on and off of the football field. The University of Iowa freshman defensive lineman earned an associate’s degree from Iowa Central Community College before he picked up his high school diploma last spring, weeks before he participated in his first Hawkeye football workout.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy