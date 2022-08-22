ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rogersville Review

Local author to visit Rogersville, Surgoinsville Libraries

By Staff Report
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=300yXy_0hQzAADJ00

Local author Mike Dean will visit Rogersville’s H.B. Stamps Library on Aug. 30 from 6-8 p.m. to sign and discuss his book, Blue Dragon.

He also visited the Surgoinsville Library on August 23.

Dean’s book, Blue Dragon, follows “a beautiful CHinese agent on her first crucial mission and a rugged American sailor in her charge” as they “race to expose a deadly plot against America,” as Dean’s website suggests. “Danger escalates as they are forced to flee from one doomed ship to another in the fight of their lives as the mighty Chinese and American navies battle to capture the two.”

Dean served 23 years in the military, retiring as a Navy Chief Petty Officer.

He hails from what he called the “charming” town of Marcus, Washington, where he often swam in the Columbia River and spent many summers working alongside his relatives in remote logging camps deep in the mountains.

He and his wife now live in Rogersville. Dean works as a long-haul truck driver, where he enjoys the scenery passing by his windshield as he listens to audio books and plots his next story.

To find out more about Dean visit his Facebook page or his website. Readers can check out his book at any branch of the Hawkins Co. Library system or purchase it on Amazon or Dean’s website.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

WATCH: Floodwaters sweep through Hamblen County

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Hamblen County came under a Flash Flood Warning Friday morning as storms moved through East Tennessee. Some roadways in Morristown and Russellville reportedly sustained floodwaters. The City of Morristown later said Friday that all blocked roadways had reopened. Additionally, an Areal Flood Advisory was issued for parts of Jefferson, Cocke and […]
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville homeless thankful after little enforcement shown of new law

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new law makes it a felony to camp alongside state or interstate highways, under a bridge, or under an overpass. Although this became law weeks ago, the enforcement of the law has received mixed reactions. In Blount, Sevier, Cocke, and Grainger County, the sheriff’s departments...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Food Truck Friday: Bristol Berry Bowls

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pandemic project has become a popular hit across the Tri-Cities. Bristol Berry Bowls opened in April 2021, and it was a challenge but one the owners took head-on. “At first, we were nervous, but I really feel like it helped a little bit because people could come to the food […]
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County ministry to turn Lunch Box buses into '50s diners

ROGERSVILLE — Due to a lower participation rate this year, Of One Accord Ministry is planning new strategies to bolster involvement in its Lunch Box program, including transforming the buses into “rolling ’50s diners.”. This year, the ministry served 1,793 meals to children as a part of...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Amazon#Audio Books#Havingfun#Talk Info#H B Stamps Library#The Surgoinsville Library#Chinese#American#Navy#The Hawkins Co
wvlt.tv

One person drowns on Douglas Lake

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Emergency crews responded to a drowning call on Douglas Lake Thursday night. It happened at the Leadvale Lake Access area of the lake, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. They found and recovered a man who went to the Morristown Hamblen Hospital where he died. The call came in at about 7:31 p.m..
WJHL

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library stops by Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library stopped by Sullivan County on Wednesday. The Sullivan County Imagination Library Board of Directors will discuss the importance of the program and how it works. Dolly’s Imagination Library gifts children up to age five with high-quality books for free. The program is available to all eligible […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Sewing Plan for Washington Co. Inmates

WASHINGTON County TN — The Washington County Sheriff's office is saving several thousand dollars by teaching inmates to sew. In the past, uniforms were sent out for alterations, as well as the addition of department patches. The department purchased some sewing machines and equipment, and Pam Pritchard, who used...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Delta Blues BBQ visits Daytime

(WJHL) Travis Penn and Rachel Batiste tell us the story behind the popular restaurant in Bristol. Also, Travis shows us how they make their popular smoked meatloaf. Rachel Batiste shows us how they make their Smoked Bacon Bourbon Pecan Pie. For more information visit Delta Blues BBQ online, in Bristol,...
BRISTOL, TN
The Tomahawk

Community rally for little Miss Ruby Payne

Ruby Payne, right, enjoys a visit from her great aunt Nancy Wills. Submitted photo. Correction: Please note the family’s correct Facebook page is MeganRFarley. Thank you. Demonstrating what a real community is made of, area residents are stepping up to the plate—quite literally—on behalf of a little girl and her family now facing hardship.
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
WATE

‘God truly answered our prayers’ Church group celebrates TN abortion ban

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A group celebrates the new abortion law a few feet away from the vacant Planned Parenthood lot in Knoxville Thursday. Abortion continues to be the topic of discussion for thousands of people in Tennessee. Plans are already in the works to challenge the state’s Human Rights Protection Act or abortion ‘trigger law’ during the upcoming legislative session.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Who’s building that? Collision repair shop on West Market, Johnson City

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. The area’s appeal in the post-COVID, remote-working world has been nationally recognized in numerous media outlets. The region saw its highest estimated population growth in years in 2021. Residential construction is booming and […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail

A Tennessee man jailed pending trial on charges he fired on a federal building in Knoxville as part of his “war” on government agencies has died, court records show. Assistant Federal Defender Sarah Olesiuk has filed notice in U.S. District Court in Knoxville that Mark Thomas Reno died Aug. 15 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional […] The post Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Moldy strawberries, broken eggs at North Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low-scoring health report is in Knoxville this week. There were several violations found that could potentially cause food-borne illness if not corrected. Don Chuy’s Fresh Mex & Cantina, 2904 Knoxville Center Drive, Knoxville — Grade: 75. The grade is...
KNOXVILLE, TN
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food City to Acquire Cooke’s Grocery Stores

Abingdon, Virginia-based retailer Food City, which partnered last month with DoorDash to continue its e-commerce expansion, announced Wednesday it will acquire the Cooke’s family of stores in the greater Cleveland, Tennessee, area, expanding its brick-and-mortar footprint. “We’re extremely excited to add the Cooke’s family of stores to our existing...
WJHL

Increased truck traffic around Domtar starting Monday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Truck traffic will increase around Domtar’s Kingsport Packing Mill starting Monday. According to a release from Domtar, the traffic is a result of progress towards resuming operations at the mill. The traffic pattern is said to be temporary and will begin on Monday, Aug. 29 and continue through Monday, Sept. 19, […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Expanding Virginia payment company announces up to 50 job openings in Wise County

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — A business-to-business payment and invoice automation company on Thursday announced that 50 job opportunities will open out of Wise County, Virginia. Richmond-based Paymerang, which recently expanded its physical location in Chesterfield, plans to hire up to 50 employees for jobs that range from software development, cloud engineering — the […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
wvlt.tv

Boy’s body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee boy who was born drug-dependent and later diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder. A series of at-home videos document years of struggles, doctor visits and hospital stays. In one video, Jameson is shaking and...
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy