Local author to visit Rogersville, Surgoinsville Libraries

Local author Mike Dean will visit Rogersville’s H.B. Stamps Library on Aug. 30 from 6-8 p.m. to sign and discuss his book, Blue Dragon.

He also visited the Surgoinsville Library on August 23.

Dean’s book, Blue Dragon, follows “a beautiful CHinese agent on her first crucial mission and a rugged American sailor in her charge” as they “race to expose a deadly plot against America,” as Dean’s website suggests. “Danger escalates as they are forced to flee from one doomed ship to another in the fight of their lives as the mighty Chinese and American navies battle to capture the two.”

Dean served 23 years in the military, retiring as a Navy Chief Petty Officer.

He hails from what he called the “charming” town of Marcus, Washington, where he often swam in the Columbia River and spent many summers working alongside his relatives in remote logging camps deep in the mountains.

He and his wife now live in Rogersville. Dean works as a long-haul truck driver, where he enjoys the scenery passing by his windshield as he listens to audio books and plots his next story.

To find out more about Dean visit his Facebook page or his website. Readers can check out his book at any branch of the Hawkins Co. Library system or purchase it on Amazon or Dean’s website.