Tiffany Haddish’s ‘Girls Trip’ Check Helped Pay Off Her Home

By Amber Corrine
 4 days ago
Tiffany Haddish ’s breakout role in Girls Trip gave her all the momentum needed to make her one of Hollywood’s rising Black stars. Starring alongside veteran actresses Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, and Regina Hall, Haddish revealed she was paid $80,000 for her role in a new Cosmopolitan cover story. She also revealed that she cashed in her funds to pay off her home to keep from homelessness again.

“So immediately when I started making a little bit of money doing things like Tyler Perry’s If Loving You Is Wrong and The Carmichael Show , I started trying to figure out how to create generational wealth,” Haddish revealed. “The fastest way to do it and the first way you should go about doing it is buy some land. So before we even got into season 2 of The Carmichael Show , I bought a house. Everybody told me I should wait, but I didn’t care.”

Haddish was able to pay off her home after finishing the first season of the animated show. She was willing to sacrifice her first big check for everlasting security.


She added, “I just knew I was going to have to always make enough money to take care of me and the house, and that’s what I did. Between that show’s next season, the Keanu movie , and making sure I can live comfortably off of $500 a month, I was able to pay off half the house. The Girls Trip check was the final check. People told me to spend it in other ways, but I used it to pay off the house because I was always afraid of being homeless again.”

Expressing that she never wants to be broke again, she went on to say, “Now I have a surplus of money, but I’m still afraid of being poor again. Every movie I made, I would just buy another piece of land or a house.”

Read her full cover story with Cosmopolitan here.

