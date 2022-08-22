Read full article on original website
Second man dies at hospital following West Philadelphia quadruple shooting, police say
Police say the man died Wednesday night. He's the second victim to die in the shooting that sent another two people to the hospital.
Grace Coleman sentenced to at least 21 years in prison for deadly DUI crash in Newport Beach
A judge sentenced Grace Elizabeth Coleman, 23, to 21 years to life in prison for killing a Santa Ana couple after a drunk-driving collision in Newport Beach."Ms. Coleman openly accepted responsibility to the judge for this complete tragedy," said her other defense attorney Paul Meyer. Coleman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing Henry Eduardo Saldana-Mejia, 27, and his wife Gabriela Andrade, 28 on Dec. 8, 2020. The couple's daughters were also hospitalized after the crash. Their three daughters were between the ages of 1-5 years old. The crash broke all of their legs and the 5-year-old suffered two broken...
Neighbour, 44, admits killing 'beautiful' two-year-old boy after gas pipe was cut to spark enormous explosion that flattened two homes
A man has admitted killing a 'beautiful' two-year-old boy who died in a massive gas explosion that completely flattened two homes. Darren Greenham, 44, admitted manslaughter and theft offences after George Hinds perished in a fireball that ripped through his family's semi-detached house in May last year. Four others, including...
Disturbing Video Footage Of Hit-&-Run RELEASED As Notorious B.I.G.'s Daughter Posts Driver BF's $1 Million Bond
Graphic video footage shows the moment Tyshawn Baldwin — boyfriend of Notorious B.I.G.'s daughter T'yanna Wallace — struck a mother and her 2-year-old daughter while trying to evade arrest during a hit-and-run incident, Radar can confirm.Witnesses can be heard screaming and rushing to help as the chaos was unfolding in Queens, New York, on August 10, moments after Baldwin, 28, initially had complied with the officers' request to see his license and registration.RadarOnline.com has learned that Baldwin was stopped by police after parking his 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat in a busy intersection. His loud exhaust and dark tinted windows were...
13-year-old girl is fourth person arrested in connection to death of New York City cab driver
A 13-year-old girl is the latest person to be arrested in the fatal beating of a New York City cab driver. The teenager, who was not identified due to her age, was charged with gang assault and theft of services, according to police. On Aug. 13, Kutin Gyimah, 52, was...
F This Guy: Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderer Gregory McMichael Begs For Life Sentence Leniency In Federal Hate Crimes Case
The audacity of caucasity is galling, to put it mildly. It’s high-key infuriating that people who have committed some of the most atrocious crimes in modern history believe that they should get a soft spot to land. That’s not how this works. Pardon, that’s not how any of this is supposed to work. The late great Paul Mooney is famous for coining the phrase “the complexion for the protection” but best believe there will be problems if that applies to this case…
Police: Fatal drive-by shooting may have been gang violence
As friends and family continue to mourn the killing of 13-year-old Zay Rosales, an initial law enforcement investigation appears to indicate a possible gang rivalry that led to the shooting after arresting and charging 10-year-old Yahir Solis.Zay and a 15-year-old boy were playing basketball at Kensington Park Saturday afternoon when a silver car drove by and the driver fired at least 10 or so shots, according to a partially redacted arrest warrant from the Longmont Police Department. The driver of that car fled the scene, witnesses told investigators. Zay and the other boy, who officials have not yet identified, were both...
Constable among 4 killed at Tucson, Arizona, apartment complex while serving eviction notice
A local constable, who was also a U.S. Army veteran, was among four people fatally shot at an apartment complex while serving an eviction notice in Tucson, Arizona, officials said. The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Lind Commons Apartments, Tucson police said. Few details have...
L.A ‘Eastside Playboys’ street gang members hit with federal RICO charges
The investigation, dubbed Operation 'Down the Rabbit Hole' used wiretaps and surveillance to uncover alleged evidence of extortion of businesses, violent robberies, burglaries, narcotics, and firearms trafficking.
South Carolina elementary principal found dead in car; suspect in same car arrested
A South Carolina elementary school principal was found shot to death inside a car and the suspected shooter, who was in the car too, is in custody, authorities said. Wendy Cook, 54, was shot early Sunday, Dillon County Sheriff Douglass Pernell said. Coroner Donnie Grimsley ruled her death a homicide on Monday, WBTW-TV reported.
Tucker Carlson Claims Former Cop Derek Chauvin Didn't Murder George Floyd
Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for killing Floyd as well as 21 years in prison for violating his civil rights.
Claudette Colvin, arrested for not giving up her bus seat in 1955, gets wide recognition after CBS News story
Claudette Colvin has spent most of her 82 years as a convicted juvenile delinquent, who would go on to college, work as a nurse's aid and raise two sons. As a teenager, she was arrested in 1955 for refusing to give up her seat to a White person on a Montgomery, Alabama bus. That act of defiance was nine months before Rosa Parks did the same thing, in what became a turning point in the civil rights movement.
Shooting reported in Oak Park
There were more than six police patrol cars just off Broadway at San Rafael Way in Sacramento. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots.
$480,000 awarded to inmate who suffered miscarriage after sheriff's deputies stopped at Starbucks while driving her to hospital
Southern California's Orange County has agreed to pay $480,000 to an inmate who was pregnant but suffered a miscarriage after sheriff's deputies stopped at a Starbucks while driving her to a hospital. Sandra Quinones, who is no longer in custody, alleged in a federal lawsuit that sheriff's staff delayed treatment after her water broke in the jail.
Police locate family of child walking along road in Upper Darby
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Upper Darby identified a child that was found on Friday. Upper Darby police released an image of the child who was found walking in the area of the 7100 block of Marshall Road. At 2:34 p.m. Friday, Upper Darby police tweeted that they...
Inmates at prison where Whitey Bulger was killed were prepared for his arrival, calls show
Inmates at a troubled West Virginia prison where James "Whitey" Bulger was beaten to death found out ahead of time that the notorious Boston gangster would be arriving, according to new details revealed in court. Sean McKinnon, who is accused of acting as a lookout while two other men killed...
Over a dozen Prince George's officers accused of working for security company while on duty
BALTIMORE -- A grand jury has indicted 13 Prince George's County Police officers and a recently retired officer on charges of misconduct in office, the county's State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced Thursday. The officers are accused of working with a private security company while on duty with the police department....
White Supremacist Tried To Escape Hate Crime Charge After Beating Black Man
Randy Smith pleaded guilty to federal hate crime nearly four years after he made false statements to the FBI to 'cover up' the racial intent behind his assault.
Atlanta Shooting: Woman Arrested As Suspect After Gunfire At Colony Square In Midtown Leaves 1 Dead And 2 Injured
Shooting in midtown Atlanta's Colony Square leaves 1 dead 2 injured. The suspect is a Black woman and she has been arrested.
Couple accused by Black firefighter say their Juneteenth party wasn't racist — but wife admits to "blatantly racist" tweets
A Rochester, N.Y., couple who a Black firefighter accused of throwing a racist pool party this summer mocking the Juneteenth holiday said Tuesday that the party was intended to ridicule liberal politicians but wasn't bigoted. The couple, dentist Nicholas Nicosia and real estate agent Mary Znidarsic-Nicosia, said their July 7 party had been mischaracterized, but Znidarsic-Nicosia confessed to running a racist Twitter account.
