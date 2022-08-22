ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

CBS LA

Grace Coleman sentenced to at least 21 years in prison for deadly DUI crash in Newport Beach

A judge sentenced Grace Elizabeth Coleman, 23, to 21 years to life in prison for killing a Santa Ana couple after a drunk-driving collision in Newport Beach."Ms. Coleman openly accepted responsibility to the judge for this complete tragedy," said her other defense attorney Paul Meyer. Coleman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing Henry Eduardo Saldana-Mejia, 27, and his wife Gabriela Andrade, 28 on Dec. 8, 2020. The couple's daughters were also hospitalized after the crash. Their three daughters were between the ages of 1-5 years old. The crash broke all of their legs and the 5-year-old suffered two broken...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Daily Mail

Neighbour, 44, admits killing 'beautiful' two-year-old boy after gas pipe was cut to spark enormous explosion that flattened two homes

A man has admitted killing a 'beautiful' two-year-old boy who died in a massive gas explosion that completely flattened two homes. Darren Greenham, 44, admitted manslaughter and theft offences after George Hinds perished in a fireball that ripped through his family's semi-detached house in May last year. Four others, including...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RadarOnline

Disturbing Video Footage Of Hit-&-Run RELEASED As Notorious B.I.G.'s Daughter Posts Driver BF's $1 Million Bond

Graphic video footage shows the moment Tyshawn Baldwin — boyfriend of Notorious B.I.G.'s daughter T'yanna Wallace — struck a mother and her 2-year-old daughter while trying to evade arrest during a hit-and-run incident, Radar can confirm.Witnesses can be heard screaming and rushing to help as the chaos was unfolding in Queens, New York, on August 10, moments after Baldwin, 28, initially had complied with the officers' request to see his license and registration.RadarOnline.com has learned that Baldwin was stopped by police after parking his 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat in a busy intersection. His loud exhaust and dark tinted windows were...
QUEENS, NY
Bossip

F This Guy: Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderer Gregory McMichael Begs For Life Sentence Leniency In Federal Hate Crimes Case

The audacity of caucasity is galling, to put it mildly. It’s high-key infuriating that people who have committed some of the most atrocious crimes in modern history believe that they should get a soft spot to land. That’s not how this works. Pardon, that’s not how any of this is supposed to work. The late great Paul Mooney is famous for coining the phrase “the complexion for the protection” but best believe there will be problems if that applies to this case…
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

Police: Fatal drive-by shooting may have been gang violence

As friends and family continue to mourn the killing of 13-year-old Zay Rosales, an initial law enforcement investigation appears to indicate a possible gang rivalry that led to the shooting after arresting and charging 10-year-old Yahir Solis.Zay and a 15-year-old boy were playing basketball at Kensington Park Saturday afternoon when a silver car drove by and the driver fired at least 10 or so shots, according to a partially redacted arrest warrant from the Longmont Police Department. The driver of that car fled the scene, witnesses told investigators. Zay and the other boy, who officials have not yet identified, were both...
CBS News

Claudette Colvin, arrested for not giving up her bus seat in 1955, gets wide recognition after CBS News story

Claudette Colvin has spent most of her 82 years as a convicted juvenile delinquent, who would go on to college, work as a nurse's aid and raise two sons. As a teenager, she was arrested in 1955 for refusing to give up her seat to a White person on a Montgomery, Alabama bus. That act of defiance was nine months before Rosa Parks did the same thing, in what became a turning point in the civil rights movement.
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS News

Shooting reported in Oak Park

There were more than six police patrol cars just off Broadway at San Rafael Way in Sacramento. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS News

$480,000 awarded to inmate who suffered miscarriage after sheriff's deputies stopped at Starbucks while driving her to hospital

Southern California's Orange County has agreed to pay $480,000 to an inmate who was pregnant but suffered a miscarriage after sheriff's deputies stopped at a Starbucks while driving her to a hospital. Sandra Quinones, who is no longer in custody, alleged in a federal lawsuit that sheriff's staff delayed treatment after her water broke in the jail.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Police locate family of child walking along road in Upper Darby

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Upper Darby identified a child that was found on Friday. Upper Darby police released an image of the child who was found walking in the area of the 7100 block of Marshall Road. At 2:34 p.m. Friday, Upper Darby police tweeted that they...
CBS News

Couple accused by Black firefighter say their Juneteenth party wasn't racist — but wife admits to "blatantly racist" tweets

A Rochester, N.Y., couple who a Black firefighter accused of throwing a racist pool party this summer mocking the Juneteenth holiday said Tuesday that the party was intended to ridicule liberal politicians but wasn't bigoted. The couple, dentist Nicholas Nicosia and real estate agent Mary Znidarsic-Nicosia, said their July 7 party had been mischaracterized, but Znidarsic-Nicosia confessed to running a racist Twitter account.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS News

CBS News

