Herc Rentals Player of the Game 2022: Week 1
Congratulations to this week's Herc Rentals Player of the Game for week 1 of the 2022 season, Saraland wide receiver Ryan Williams. Williams scored three touchdowns and returned one on a 75-yard punt. Congratulations to this week's Player of the Game!
Wendy's Giant of the Week: Ronnie Royal
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Ronnie Royal of Gulf Shores High School is this week’s Wendy’s Giant of the Week. The Dolphins all-purpose player rushed for 94 yards, had 118 receiving yards, and scored three touchdowns on the night. He also made several big defensive and special teams...
Child wanders from Haskew Elementary, found one mile away
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Public Schools is investigating how an elementary school student, described as an 8-year-old, wandered off campus during school hours and wasn't found until he was more than a mile away. It happened Wednesday afternoon at Haskew Elementary in Irvington. Rena Philips, a spokesperson for the district, says the little boy was returned to campus safely in about 15 minutes. An image obtained by NBC 15 News shows the boy walking by himself along McDonald Road. We're told he was found on Lake Tahoe Dr, which is 1.2 miles from the school, and that he crossed Old Pascagoula Road. Philips says a principal and teacher located him "about three-quarters of a mile away."
Alabama schools to receive state funds to address 'period poverty'
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Young girls having difficulty getting access to feminine hygiene products is not a new problem. But it’s a problem the state of Alabama hopes to address soon. “I think this is an excellent idea,” says Dr. Maria Davila with Coastal OB/GYN. She’s talking...
Funeral arrangements announced for Officer Ivan Lopez
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, August 27 at St. Margarets Catholic Church, 601 West Laurel Avenue, in Foley for Mt. Vernon Police Officer Ivan Lopez. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. Mass will begin at noon and...
Infirmary Health hosting hiring event for all clinical and non-clinical positions
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Infirmary Health is hosting a hiring event next Thursday, August 25, for all clinical and non-clinical positions. Candidates are invited to meet with Infirmary Health leadership across a variety of departments, including nursing, physical therapy, radiology, respiratory therapy, security, maintenance, Infirmary Medical Clinics and more! Positions are available across Mobile and Baldwin Counties, and several sign-on bonuses are in effect.
Daphne to vote on special tax district next week
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County residents that live in the Daphne High School feeder pattern will have an opportunity to vote on a special tax district next week. The vote will be on Tuesday, August 30th. If the Daphne special tax district passes, Daphne will be the fourth...
Charity Spotlight: Mobile's 'Team Focus' steps in when a father steps out of a boy's life
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — For some of us it's hard to imagine going through life, seldom if ever uttering this simple three letter word- "Dad" In a modest house off Knollwoord Drive in Mobile, an organization called Team Focus has worked hard over the past two decades to fill that "Dad" void with the next best thing... a mentoring adult who cares. It's those kind of kids, ages 10 through their teens, without a father or father figure, that Team Focus seeks to save.
Gulf Shores, Orange Beach tourism scores negatively impacted by workforce shortage
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Concern is rising over the long-term impacts of the workforce shortage impacting south Baldwin County. It was another banner year for Gulf Shores and Orange Beach as millions of beach bound visitors returned the area to pre-pandemic tourism numbers. However, business leaders said hiring...
Baldwin County seeks citizen input with survey
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County is one of the fastest growing counties in the state. With the rapid growth of the county, the Baldwin County Commission Planning and Zoning Department is asking for the community’s input. Right now, the Baldwin County Department of Planning and Zoning...
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Missing Citronelle teen
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WPMI) — On August 25, 2022, India Newman left the area of Lebaron Avenue in Citronelle, Alabama and has not returned. She was last seen wearing tan pants, a dark colored pullover, white shoes and carrying a pink backpack. Her direction of travel is unknown at this time. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of India Newman, please contact the Citronelle Police Department at (251) 866-5596.
Homeless people help clear Tillman's Corner homeless camp
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Volunteers and homeless people are clearing out a homeless camp in the woods off Highway 90 that Lowe's owns. Gregory Smullen, who is homeless but does not live at that camp, is being paid by volunteer group Homeless in Mobile to help clean up. Outside the woods there's now a large pile of trash bags and 45 shopping carts ready to be hauled away.
4 South Mobile County schools close due to flooding and power outages
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Several schools in South Mobile County dismissed students early on Thursday due to a combination of flooding and power outages. Dozens of school busses carried students home around 11 a.m, but students on the bus didn’t seem to be too upset about the early dismissal.
Food trucks may be coming to Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — Food trucks may be coming to the City of Spanish Fort. This idea stemmed from a recommendation from the planning commission. Right now, food trucks are not allowed in the City of Spanish Fort. But city officials are considering the idea to finally allow food trucks on the streets of Spanish Fort.
Former Foley church secretary admits embezzling $200,000
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — The former long-time financial secretary for Foley First Baptist Church, Sharon Collins, has entered a guilty plea to 12 counts of wire fraud in Mobile Federal Court. In the plea agreement, Collins admits embezzling $209,744 from the church for her personal use between May 2007...
Baldwin County EMA, Foley city officials monitoring flooding, river levels
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County Emergency Management officials were on high alert Thursday as yet another day of rainy weather led to flooding throughout the area. Foley properties were swamped with water, roads were covered, and residents stocked up on sandbags as 3 inches of rain fell...
South Mobile County hit hard with rain, flooding
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — There was one downpour after another across the NBC 15 viewing area on Thursday. South Mobile County from the Grand Bay area down to Bayou La Batre was hit hard and seemed to have had enough, but Mother Nature said otherwise. “Gods going to let...
Family Health now offering flu shots at several locations in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Flu season is right around the corner and, for many, that means reupping on yearly shots. Thankfully, MCHD's primary care division 'Family Health' will be offering shots at several facilities located conveniently throughout Mobile County. The Family Health locations and hours of operation include:. Citronelle...
Massive hole on Azalea Road sidewalk: "Someone could really get hurt"
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — As the rain was coming down hard in Mobile earlier today, a massive hole appeared in a sidewalk on Azalea Road. Officials say the hole appeared because of a clean break on a water line that feeds a fire hydrant and meter to a nearby apartment complex. The influx of water from the broken line and the rain caused another leak in the city storm drain. Officials say the repairs have been made, but people who use this sidewalk say the situation is concerning.
