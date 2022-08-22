ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys DE Sam Williams opening eyes around league, opening up possibilities for Dallas defense

By Todd Brock
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OD5ug_0hQz9MEP00

Sam Williams led the Cowboys defensive line in snaps for the second preseason game in a row.

And the rookie is making the most of those chances. The Ole Miss product is showing not only why the Cowboys made him a second-round draft pick back in April, but also why he belongs in Dan Quinn’s heavy rotation at defensive end come September.

Williams didn’t make a huge dent in Saturday’s box score, assisting on just two tackles on the night. But he certainly made his presence known, consistently blowing up opposing linemen and breathing down the quarterback’s neck on seemingly every other play.

One of those pressures forced a rushed throw that was picked off by safety Israel Mukuamu.

Sooner or later, Williams knows, the highlight will be his. Just 77 game snaps into his pro career, it’s already getting easier.

“It is, it is,” he told reporters after Saturday’s 32-18 win over the Chargers. “When I watch the film, I’ll be like, ‘Dang, I should have had this. Dang, I should have had that.’ But you can’t reverse time; I’m just trying to get better and better every day.”

So far, it seems to be working.

The calling card on the 6-foot-4-inch Williams early in camp was his insane speed. But studying and fine-tuning his technique every day- with guys like DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons as his mentors- has helped him add to his rapidly growing toolbox.

In his 33 snaps against Denver, Williams made it a point to try out a variety of moves. That impressed NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger.

By preseason Week 2, he was putting his speed, power, and technique together. Baldinger sees room for improvement in the 23-year-old, but also sees tantalizing possibilities once he’s paired up with other game-wreckers in the Cowboys defensive unit.

“Imagine if Micah is coming from the other side, and Sam Williams has this takeoff on this left tackle,” the former Cowboys lineman said via Twitter. “If you can do this and flush the quarterback, Micah, Odighizuwa, Fowler… somebody’s going to clean up.”

“That right there will open some eyes in that film room,” Baldinger continued.

The youngster has Sunday speed and strength for days. But he’s already figured out that’s not enough at this level.

It’s the mental part of the game- the strategic chess match of how to prepare for an opponent all week long- that so often determines how effective that speed and strength will be.

And that’s what Williams is soaking up as camp comes to a close and the regular season looms.

“In college, it was easier to a know a tendency, but now, in the NFL, they change so much based on who they’re going against,” he explained. “They might pass-set different for me than they would for a bigger guy or a slower guy. I try to find tendencies, I try to find the weakness, but it’s hard because you’re going against somebody that watches film, too.”

Increasingly, it looks like Cowboys opponents will find themselves having to watch plenty of film on Sam Williams.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week. According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session. Wolford is the No. 2 option behind...
NFL
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
105.3 The Fan

5 targets to replace Cowboys LT Tyron Smith

The Cowboys have over two weeks to determine who will start at left tackle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 after Tyron Smith went down with a knee injury that could keep him out of the lineup until December “if all goes perfectly well.”
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
Dallas, TX
Football
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Dallas Cowboys Fans

Stephen A. Smith and the "First Take" crew are ready to take their show on the road to The Star in Frisco, but there's no love lost between Smith and Dallas Cowboys fans. ... To all the Cowboys fans out there throughout America: I still firmly believe that you are the most nauseating, disgusting fanbase in American history. All Cowboy fans make me sick! I don't like y'all. I can't stand y'all- I say that with love and affection because I'm just having fun here. But y'all get on my last damn nerves.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts

Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Baldinger
Person
Micah Parsons
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question

Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Has Message For Chiefs Fans: NFL World Reacts

Earlier this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs shocked the football world when they traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Miami Dolphins ponied up a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a 2023 sixth-round pick for the star wideout. Hill also signed a four-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the Big Ten: Desmond Howard says that Scott Frost is the head coach most in need of a season opening win

No head coach in the country needs a win this weekend than Scott Frost. So says ESPN analyst and former Heisman winner Desmond Howard when talking about Frost, the embattled Nebraska head coach. The difficulties faced by Nebraska last season in closing out games are well-established and don’t need rehashing…but we will anyway…each of the Cornhuskers nine losses last year came by nine or fewer points. Three came by fewer than five points. Frustrating to say the least, especially given the talent on that roster. In five seasons at Nebraska, Frost is 15-29 and has failed to make a bowl game. The...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cowboys De
saturdaytradition.com

Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star

Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Cincy Jungle

NFL Preseason Week 3 TV schedule

The third and final week of NFL preseason football takes place this week. While some teams will play starters in what used to be the dress-rehearsal week, most will continue opting to play backups and fringe roster players looking to make one final push toward making the 53-man roster or 16-man practice squad.
NFL
The Spun

Giants Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Torn Achilles

During this Wednesday's practice, New York Giants wide receiver Collin Johnson was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury. According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the fear inside the team's building is that Johnson suffered a torn Achilles. The Giants have not yet announced...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma five-star QB commit Jackson Arnold dazzles in first game of season

After an entire off-season that saw him go from a four-star quarterback prospect to five-star status and a commitment to the University of Oklahoma, Jackson Arnold finally took to the field Thursday evening to kick off the final season of his high school career. It was a dominant effort from him and his Denton Guyer team, who have state championship aspirations again after going to the state title game the last two years.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

143K+
Followers
190K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy