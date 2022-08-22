Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
Official: 6 of 43 missing Mexican students given to army
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Six of the 43 college students “disappeared” in 2014 were allegedly kept alive in a warehouse for days then turned over to the local army commander who ordered them killed, the Mexican government official leading a Truth Commission said Friday. Interior Undersecretary Alejandro Encinas made the shocking revelation directly tying the military to one of Mexico’s worst human rights scandals, and it came with little fanfare as he made a lengthy defense of the commission’s report released a week earlier. Last week, despite declaring the abductions and disappearances a “state crime” and saying that the army watched it happen without intervening, Encinas made no mention of six students being turned over to Col. José Rodríguez Pérez. On Friday, Encinas said authorities were closely monitoring the students from the radical teachers’ college at Ayotzinapa from the time they left their campus through their abduction by local police in the town of Iguala that night. A soldier who had infiltrated the school was among the abducted students, and Encinas asserted the army did not follow its own protocols and try to rescue him.
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday. No space at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was authorized for the storage of classified material, according to the court papers, which laid out the FBI’s rationale for searching the property this month, including “probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found.” The 32-page affidavit — heavily redacted to protect the safety of witnesses and law enforcement officials and “the integrity of the ongoing investigation” — offers the most detailed description to date of the government records being stored at Mar-a-Lago long after Trump left the White House. It also reveals the gravity of the government’s concerns that the documents were there illegally. The document makes clear how the haphazard retention of top secret government records, and the apparent failure to safeguard them despite months of entreaties from U.S. officials, has exposed Trump to fresh legal peril just as he lays the groundwork for another potential presidential run in 2024.
Kansas Official Scolded by Colleagues for ‘Disturbing’ Bar Behavior
A commissioner in Sedgwick County, Kansas, was publicly scolded by her colleague’s Friday after getting thrown out of a bar last weekend for what they described as “disturbing” behavior. In a letter signed by the commission's leadership, Lacey Cruse was accused of possibly violating the ethics code while out in public, The Wichita Eagle reports. Cruse, a Democrat running for re-election, was kicked out of the XY Club, a gay bar and dance club in Old Town, after a Black bartender accused her of making racist comments that included calling her “Shaquetta.” Cruse claimed she had actually called the bartender “Sheena,” for the “Queen of the Jungle, a leopard-skin-bikini-clad white woman comic book character from the 1930s.” Cruse has since apologized. But the owner of the bar reported that this was the third time she has been kicked out of XY Club. “This demonstrates to us, as elected officials that we must be ever-present and ever-vigilant to always have positive interactions with our community,” Cruse's colleagues wrote in their letter, calling the incident “disappointing and disturbing.” Read it at The Wichita Eagle
RELATED PEOPLE
Two Montana brother plead guilty to felony charges stemming from Jan. 6 riot in D.C.
Two Montana brothers pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony charge for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election. Joshua Calvin Hughes, […] The post Two Montana brother plead guilty to felony charges stemming from Jan. 6 riot in D.C. appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Russia's war in Ukraine raises a harrowing question: How widespread would fallout from a nuclear bomb be?
A modern-day nuclear bomb could wipe out an entire city and cause third-degree burns in nearby areas, nuclear experts said.
Comments / 0