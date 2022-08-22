ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, PA

Police: Man charged after he ran away from head-on hit and run crash in Washington County

By Cara Sapida, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago


WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — The crash happened in the middle of the afternoon on Sunday. The driver crossed the center line, smashing head on into a vehicle with a woman and child inside.

Witnesses say the man took off running through a cemetary and kept going through the woods and into a residential area, where police caught him hours later.

Watch the above video for more information.

