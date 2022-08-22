Police: Man charged after he ran away from head-on hit and run crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — The crash happened in the middle of the afternoon on Sunday. The driver crossed the center line, smashing head on into a vehicle with a woman and child inside.

Witnesses say the man took off running through a cemetary and kept going through the woods and into a residential area, where police caught him hours later.

Watch the above video for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group