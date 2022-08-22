Netflix may have its issues (streaming cancellations and corporate layoffs), but there is one thing that the popular streaming service gets right, and that is the pure perfection of their reality dating show, Love Is Blind. For two seasons, Love Is Blind has taken viewers on a wild ride by asking one question: Can a marriage last when you barely know your spouse? Oh, and after you got engaged without ever seeing one another?

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO