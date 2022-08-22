Read full article on original website
Related
Disney's Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Ride Is Getting The Movie Treatment
Get ready to head to the Old West — Disney style. As reported by Deadline, the House of Mouse is hard at work turning another one of the Disney parks' most famous rides into a blockbuster movie. This time around, the western-themed Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is the ride getting the big screen treatment, but details surrounding the movie's plot are still scarce at this point.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Took The Viral TikTok Relationship Quiz And It’s Adorbs
Though some may have slightly horrified the world when they admitted they don’t bathe their kids daily, this video might just win back everyone’s hearts. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher dropped a rare gem on Instagram yesterday, as the pair don’t typically join in on “what the kids are doing these days,” and mostly share posts regarding nonprofit efforts they are involved in.
Olivia Wilde Has Finally Clapped Back Publicly About That Infamous Serving Moment
Custody battles are hard enough when you’re not in the public eye and dating one of the most popular pop stars on the planet. So, when actress Olivia Wilde was served custody papers on stage while speaking to a giant room of people, you can imagine she had some feelings about it.
'The Great American Baking Show' Is Officially Happening
Simply scrumptious news! The Roku Channel announced that it will officially air The Great American Baking Show, a U.S. spinoff of the beloved Great British Bake Off. Roku shared the happy news on Instagram, alongside a photo of GBBO judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, who will stay on for the American adaptation. At their side will be hosts Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry, known for their comedic acting chops in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Succession, respectively.
RELATED PEOPLE
Listen Up 'Love Is Blind' Fans: After The Altar Season 2 Is Coming
Netflix may have its issues (streaming cancellations and corporate layoffs), but there is one thing that the popular streaming service gets right, and that is the pure perfection of their reality dating show, Love Is Blind. For two seasons, Love Is Blind has taken viewers on a wild ride by asking one question: Can a marriage last when you barely know your spouse? Oh, and after you got engaged without ever seeing one another?
Jason Momoa Says He Now Has A 'Dad Bod,’ But, Yeah, Not Really
Just call him Jason Momoa, King of Dad Bods. The 43-year-old actor, known for playing god-like characters including Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones and DC’s Aquaman, told James Corden on The Late Late Show Tuesday that, after a recent hernia surgery, his physique isn’t up to par.
"This Comeback Is Just Another Punch In The Stomach" — We Spoke To An Expert About Johnny Depp's Return And The Impact It Could Have On Survivors
"This comeback is just another punch in the stomach."
HGTV Is Getting Into The Christmas Movie Game With Its First Two Holiday Films
Twinkling lights, gingerbread houses, small town romances, and... shiplap? The traditional trappings of the TV Christmas movie are getting a renovation courtesy of HGTV this year. On Aug. 17, Discovery+ announced HGTV will release its first two holiday movies ever in November, while Food Network will seek to capitalize on the success of last year’s Candy Coated Christmas starring The Pioneer Woman herself, Ree Drummond, by debuting two new Christmas films featuring some of the network’s biggest stars.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Anchor Couple Hysterically Narrates Life With An Infant
What if every infant cry and bowel movement were newsworthy? As news anchor couple Jeannette Reyes and Robert Burton have discovered, it would be absolutely hilarious. Reyes is a news anchor for FOX 5 DC, while Burton is with ABC 7 News — both located in the Washington, DC, area. They also have a 7-week-old baby, Isabella. When they decided to broadcast their very own “Baby News Network,” depicting mundane baby moments as if they were breaking news stories, it went viral across platforms.
Meghan Markle Launched A New Podcast And Her First Guest Is Serena Williams
If you thought leaving the Royal Monarchy was Meghan Markle’s last attempt at challenging the status quo, think again — she’s just launched a podcast, and she wants to push the boundaries of what it means to be a woman in today’s society. Spotify announced the...
'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Has A Regular Teen Summer Job As A Lifeguard
It feels like a requisite part of every teen’s summer to spend endless days at the local pool or beach and develop a crush on your favorite lifeguard. Well, Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp is making it easy for everyone to find a lifeguard crush in his neighborhood. While he’s not portraying Will Byers on the one of the most popular television shows around, the 17-year-old actor has been poolside with a regular old summer job.
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Have Adopted A Rescue Pup With An Amazing Story
The royal Duke and Duchess of Sussex have welcomed a new addition to their family: a seven-year-old beagle! And their newest fur baby is a rescue whose story has been in the news, of course. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have just debuted a family pet, named ‘Mamma Mia,’ who...
Scary Mommy
15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 0