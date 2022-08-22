ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Scary Mommy

Disney's Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Ride Is Getting The Movie Treatment

Get ready to head to the Old West — Disney style. As reported by Deadline, the House of Mouse is hard at work turning another one of the Disney parks' most famous rides into a blockbuster movie. This time around, the western-themed Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is the ride getting the big screen treatment, but details surrounding the movie's plot are still scarce at this point.
TRAVEL
Scary Mommy

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Took The Viral TikTok Relationship Quiz And It’s Adorbs

Though some may have slightly horrified the world when they admitted they don’t bathe their kids daily, this video might just win back everyone’s hearts. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher dropped a rare gem on Instagram yesterday, as the pair don’t typically join in on “what the kids are doing these days,” and mostly share posts regarding nonprofit efforts they are involved in.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Scary Mommy

'The Great American Baking Show' Is Officially Happening

Simply scrumptious news! The Roku Channel announced that it will officially air The Great American Baking Show, a U.S. spinoff of the beloved Great British Bake Off. Roku shared the happy news on Instagram, alongside a photo of GBBO judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, who will stay on for the American adaptation. At their side will be hosts Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry, known for their comedic acting chops in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Succession, respectively.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jameela Jamil
Person
Ginger Gonzaga
Person
Tatiana Maslany
Person
Brie Larson
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Lorraine Bracco
Person
Joseph Gordon Levitt
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Scary Mommy

Listen Up 'Love Is Blind' Fans: After The Altar Season 2 Is Coming

Netflix may have its issues (streaming cancellations and corporate layoffs), but there is one thing that the popular streaming service gets right, and that is the pure perfection of their reality dating show, Love Is Blind. For two seasons, Love Is Blind has taken viewers on a wild ride by asking one question: Can a marriage last when you barely know your spouse? Oh, and after you got engaged without ever seeing one another?
TV SERIES
Scary Mommy

HGTV Is Getting Into The Christmas Movie Game With Its First Two Holiday Films

Twinkling lights, gingerbread houses, small town romances, and... shiplap? The traditional trappings of the TV Christmas movie are getting a renovation courtesy of HGTV this year. On Aug. 17, Discovery+ announced HGTV will release its first two holiday movies ever in November, while Food Network will seek to capitalize on the success of last year’s Candy Coated Christmas starring The Pioneer Woman herself, Ree Drummond, by debuting two new Christmas films featuring some of the network’s biggest stars.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Films#Disney World#Disney Movies#Christmas
Scary Mommy

News Anchor Couple Hysterically Narrates Life With An Infant

What if every infant cry and bowel movement were newsworthy? As news anchor couple Jeannette Reyes and Robert Burton have discovered, it would be absolutely hilarious. Reyes is a news anchor for FOX 5 DC, while Burton is with ABC 7 News — both located in the Washington, DC, area. They also have a 7-week-old baby, Isabella. When they decided to broadcast their very own “Baby News Network,” depicting mundane baby moments as if they were breaking news stories, it went viral across platforms.
WASHINGTON, DC
Scary Mommy

'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Has A Regular Teen Summer Job As A Lifeguard

It feels like a requisite part of every teen’s summer to spend endless days at the local pool or beach and develop a crush on your favorite lifeguard. Well, Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp is making it easy for everyone to find a lifeguard crush in his neighborhood. While he’s not portraying Will Byers on the one of the most popular television shows around, the 17-year-old actor has been poolside with a regular old summer job.
TV & VIDEOS
Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.

 https://scarymommy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy