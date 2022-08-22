– Theresa E. (Faust) Adams, 89, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 22, 2022 at Life Care Center of Auburn. She leaves her loving children, Ronald L. Adams and his wife Robin, of Worcester, Stephen R. Adams, of Worcester, Glen J. Adams and his wife Mary Elizabeth, of Oxford, Brian P. Adams and his wife Lisa, of Solon, Ohio, and Mary E. Adams and her partner Patrick Cipro, of Worcester; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her sister, Jacqueline Melanson, of Sandwich; her former son-in-law, Howie Sears, of Shrewsbury; and several nieces and nephews. Theresa was predeceased by her husband, Ronald C. Adams, in 2005; her brother, George Faust; her twin sister, Jean Leone; and her former daughter-in-law, Cindy Adams, of Shrewsbury.

SHREWSBURY, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO