Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel MavenConcord, MA
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Help Say Goodnight to Hunger by Staying at an Omni Hotels & Resorts LocationMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boston, MA
True North Trinktisch Table LagerHoppy Boston
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
communityadvocate.com
Beverly A. Stearns, 78, of Hudson
Hudson – Beverly A (Lenard) Stearns, 78, of Hudson, MA, formerly of Berlin, Ma and Marlboro, MA passed peacefully on July 19th, 2022 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of Robert D. Stearns, who passed in 2010. Beverly was born and raised in Marlboro, daughter of the...
communityadvocate.com
Marguerite S. Shultz, 77, of Marlborough
– Marguerite S. “Peggy” Shultz, 77, of Marlborough, formerly of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at the Rose Monahan Hospice in Worcester. She was the wife of Bradley P. Shultz to whom she was married for 50 years. Born in Worcester, Peggy was the...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough Overdose Awareness Day vigil will feature former Patriot
MARLBOROUGH – This year’s annual candlelight vigil for Overdose Awareness Day in Marlborough will feature special guest speakers Chris Sullivan, who used to play for the New England Patriots, and his wife Kathi. Sullivan had previously spoken at a vigil in 2019. The pair met while Kathi was...
communityadvocate.com
Kimberly A. Hayes, 51, of North Grafton
North Grafton – Kimberly A. Hayes, 51, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly. She leaves her sister Lisa J. (Hayes) Gallo and brother-in-law Tony Gallo, and sister Jodi Hayes, niece Dezerae M. Senya and three nephews Nicholas J. Gallo, Deven K. Senya and Matthew A. Gallo, who she loved as if they were her own kids and was always there for. She also leaves her Aunt Jeanne (Hayes) Bolivar and Uncle Alan Bolivar, several cousins, and her cat K.C. She was predeceased by her parents Susan J. Hayes and Frank J. Hayes and her cat Vivian.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
communityadvocate.com
Southborough mom competes for Mrs. America title
SOUTHBOROUGH – Nicole Sigler is no ordinary mom. When she’s not raising her daughter Isabella, exercising or working on a children’s book, she competes in beauty pageants. Sigler recently ventured to Las Vegas, Nev., to compete in the Mrs. America Pageant. She began competing in beauty pageants...
communityadvocate.com
Shirley A. Fletcher, 87, of Marlborough
– Shirley Ann (Cormier) Fletcher, 87 of Marlborough died on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Knollwood Nursing Center in West Boylston surrounded by her loving family. Shirley was born in Fitchburg, MA, the daughter of the late Gilbert and Olive (LeBlanc) Cormier. She graduated from St. Bernards in Fitchburg, Class of ’53.
communityadvocate.com
Theresa E. Adams, 89, of Shrewsbury
– Theresa E. (Faust) Adams, 89, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 22, 2022 at Life Care Center of Auburn. She leaves her loving children, Ronald L. Adams and his wife Robin, of Worcester, Stephen R. Adams, of Worcester, Glen J. Adams and his wife Mary Elizabeth, of Oxford, Brian P. Adams and his wife Lisa, of Solon, Ohio, and Mary E. Adams and her partner Patrick Cipro, of Worcester; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her sister, Jacqueline Melanson, of Sandwich; her former son-in-law, Howie Sears, of Shrewsbury; and several nieces and nephews. Theresa was predeceased by her husband, Ronald C. Adams, in 2005; her brother, George Faust; her twin sister, Jean Leone; and her former daughter-in-law, Cindy Adams, of Shrewsbury.
communityadvocate.com
Robert R. Pape, 83, of Shrewsbury
– Robert R. “Bob” Pape, 83, longtime Shrewsbury resident, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, August 21, 2022 in his home. He leaves his devoted wife of 53 years, Delphine S. Pape; their loving daughter, Delphine Soucie and her husband Matthew, of West Simsbury, CT; his brother, Rev. William H. Pape, of the Diocese of Albany, NY; along with many nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his parents, the late Rocco and Nancy (Frangella) Pape; his brothers, the late Joseph R. Pape, John P. Pape, Carmino A. Pape, Alfred E. Pape, Edward J. Pape, and Lawrence A. Pape; and his brother-in-law, Charles J. Sbarboro.
RELATED PEOPLE
communityadvocate.com
Eli Whitney’s early years in Westborough foretold his future as an inventor
WESTBOROUGH – Eli Whitney, inventor of the cotton gin, is perhaps the most famous Westborough resident of all time. However, his life prior to the creation of the device that sealed his place in American history is much less known. Whitney’s precocious childhood. Whitney was born on Dec....
communityadvocate.com
Westborough cancer survivors participate in Pan-Mass Challenge
WESTBOROUGH – Two Westborough residents who have beat cancer were among a parade cheered on by the Red Sox Nation last month. Jim Yearick and Linda Rosenthal are members of the Pan-Mass Challenge Living Proof community, and they were among the riders and volunteers who are undergoing or have undergone treatment for cancer who took a lap around Fenway Park on July 22.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough police log, Aug. 26 edition
7:19 a.m. Hannaford Super Market/BPRW. Suspicious MV. 7:48 a.m. DCU Federal Credit Union/East Main St. MVA property damage only. 9:18 a.m. Bester Western Royal Plaza Hotel/Wilson St. 9:45 a.m. Hampton Inn/BPRW. Suspicious MV. 12:00 p.m. Robin Hill St. Well-being check. 1:20 p.m. Arrested, Justin L. Cruz, 36, of 276 Main...
communityadvocate.com
Abstentions result in no change for Hudson’s town counsel
HUDSON – None of three finalists for Hudson town counsel received a majority of votes from the Select Board on Aug. 15. Until the board can decide on a new counsel, the current counsel Aldo Cipriano would be retained by the town, said Select Board Chair Scott Duplisea. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
communityadvocate.com
Brush fire at Sudbury Reservoir leads to response
MARLBOROUGH – Fire departments were called to a brush fire on the Sudbury Reservoir off Farm Road. The Marlborough Fire Department responded to the fire at 10:24 a.m. this morning. “The fire was likely caused due to an unattended or poorly extinguished campfire,” the department wrote on Facebook. “Residents...
communityadvocate.com
More newspapers just died
Just last week, newspaper goliath Gannett unceremoniously closed more local newspapers. It wasn’t an emotional decision — it’s just business. Gone now are staff members from the Grafton News, Holden Landmark, Millbury/Sutton Chronicle and Baystate Parent. The Landmark’s last print issue will be published Sept. 15, according to Worcester Business Journal.
communityadvocate.com
Southborough police log, Aug. 26 edition
1:28 a.m. Turnpike Rd. MVA property damage only. 10:13 a.m. Acre Bridge Rd. Larceny/forgery/fraud. 12:24 p.m. Main St. Disabled MV. 4:55 p.m. Cordaville Rd. Motor vehicle stop. 8:02 p.m. Metcalf Ln. Animal complaint. Thursday, Aug. 4. 8:41 a.m. Main St./Deerfoot Rd. Motor vehicle stop. 10:12 a.m. Turnpike Rd. Larceny/forgery/fraud. 10:45...
communityadvocate.com
Animal tranquilizer xylazine found mixed with drugs in Worcester County
REGION – A rise in the detection of the animal tranquilizer xylazine mixed in with other drugs in Worcester County has led to concern that overdoses and deaths could increase, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. “It’s alarming that we started seeing this,” Early said....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
communityadvocate.com
Grafton police log, Aug. 26 edition
1:58 a.m. Providence Rd. Harassment. 10:51 a.m. North St. Motor vehicle stop. 1:43 p.m. Magill Dr. B&E – past. 1:55 p.m. Worcester St. Keeping the peace. 2:00 p.m. Worcester/N Main Sts. Accident – property damage. 2:41 p.m. Appaloosa Dr. Ambulance – medical. 5:46 p.m. Millbury St. Fire...
communityadvocate.com
Water rate increase on the horizon in Northborough
NORTHBOROUGH – The typical residential customer in Northborough may soon see an increase of $5 per quarter on their water rates. The water and sewer rate study was presented to and adopted by the Water and Sewer Commission on Aug. 16. Northborough is proposing a 3% increase on the...
communityadvocate.com
Developer reduces number of units for Greenbriar project in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – Developers have reduced the size of a proposed 55+ housing development on Greenbriar Drive by nearly 10%. The developer came before the Shrewsbury Planning Board on Aug. 4 to present modifications made from comments from the Conservation Commission to the proposed housing development to be built at the intersection of Greenbriar Drive and Cypress Avenue.
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury Police Department warns residents of phone scams
SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury Police Department has recently detected an uptick of two phone scams occurring in both Shrewsbury and neighboring communities. The first scam is when a scammer calls an elderly person asking for money and claiming they are someone they know, such as their grandchild. Shrewsbury police said the scammers are also posing as doctors or law enforcement officers stating their grandchild has been in an accident.
Comments / 0