It was reported that season 3 of NBC’s Young Rock was looking to cast an actor to portray Hulk Hogan. PWInsider has some more information regarding the next season. According to the report, one episode will focus on the first WrestleMania. The production is now said to be looking for actors to portray younger versions of Mr. T and Cyndie Lauper.

TV SERIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO