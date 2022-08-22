ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Jenna Wenass leads Gophers into a new era

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jenna Wenaas has read 14 books since May. Some fiction, some to help hone her mental game."Managing expectations for myself. Like, if I get blocked, hey it's next point, because my team still needs me in it, type of thing," said Wenaas.The team will need her, in a new era, without the graduated All-American and two-time Big Ten player of the year, Stephanie Samedy."I kinda just want to do whatever I need to do," said Wenaas. "So I don't necessarily want to be Stephanie, but if the team needs a player like Stephanie, I definitely would like to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Gophers#Ncaa Tournaments#Ncaa Champion#Sports#Division#The Lindenwood Lions#Di#Acha Club Hockey#D1#Mavericks
CBS Minnesota

Prepare to spend more at the Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – The Minnesota State Fair is getting more expensive.When gates open Thursday morning, visitors will shell out more to get inside, and possibly more for their favorite fair food, too. Admission's going to be a dollar higher than it was last year. That's what most of the food increases will look like, too -- a dollar here, 50 cents there.Not too much, but it adds up for us – and for the vendors too. Paul Lombard is the owner of Buni's Cinnamon Rolls."We had about a 40-percent increase in flour. Eggs, I use eggs because we make from...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

New Mac & Cheese Restaurant To Open First Minnesota Location

A new mac & cheese chain restaurant is coming to the Land of 10,000 Lakes next month. I Heart Mac & Cheese has over 50 locations across the United States. There are only a few locations in the Midwest including a few in Illinois, two locations in Michigan, and one in North Dakota. The first location in Minnesota will be at 425 Commerce Drive, Suite 103 in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Eddie Frizell takes helm of U.S. Marshals Service in Minnesota amid new public attention

Eddie Frizell's three decades in law enforcement have often placed him at the center of some of the Twin Cities' most notable crises. While he was a Minneapolis police supervisor, Frizell was just minutes away from the Interstate 35W bridge collapse in 2007. Five years later, he became the officer in charge of responding to the Accent Signage mass shooting in Minneapolis - the deadliest workplace shooting in Minnesota history - when he followed a series of squad cars that blazed by as he filled up his gas tank that afternoon.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Pickup Stopped on Minnesota Highway Triggers Fatal Crash

Plymouth, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting another deadly crash on the western side of the Twin Cities. A 67-year-old man suffered fatal injuries last night in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 169 in Plymouth. The State Patrol says Glenn Miller of New Hope was driving in the right-hand lane on southbound Highway 169 when his vehicle crashed into a pickup truck that was stopped on the roadway.
PLYMOUTH, MN
fox9.com

Gun sales protocol questioned, following Scheels incident

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A day after a teenager shot himself inside the Scheels sporting goods store in Eden Prairie, questions are being raised over store policies regarding firearm sales. According to Eden Prairie Police, a 19-year-old came into the store asking to see a semi-automatic handgun Monday...
Bring Me The News

South metro to gain another Life Time Fitness in 2024

An architectural rendering of a Life Time Fitness planned to open in Rosemount, Minn. in 2024. Courtesy of City of Rosemount. The Twin Cities' suburbs are set to gain another Life Time Fitness complex in 2024. The Rosemount City Council approved plans this month for the 108,900-square-foot facility to be...
ROSEMOUNT, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Minnesota man accused of driving wrong way on I-94 arrested for OWI

DUNN COUNTY (WKBT) — A Minnesota man faces charges of OWI and reckless driving endangering safety after state troopers say he drove the wrong way on I-94 Monday night. 21-year-old Kyle Konsela of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota narrowly missed multiple vehicles driving eastbound in I-94’s westbound lanes in Dunn County, according to law enforcement. Police said vehicles, including a semi and a state trooper had to swerve to avoid crashing into Konsela.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
fox9.com

9 charged in Minneapolis street racing bust

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Attorney's Office has brought charges against nine people related to street racing in Minneapolis and around the metro. According to county attorney Mike Freeman, the nine people are facing a total of 20 felonies related to street racing, including riot, criminal damage to property, child endangerment, and reckless driving.
Bring Me The News

Suspect sought in Clearwater, Minnesota bank robbery

A suspect sought in connection with a bank robbery at American Heritage Bank in Clearwater, Minn. on Monday, Aug. 22. Source: Wright County Sheriff's Office. Authorities in Clearwater, Minnesota are investigating a bank robbery. The Wright County Sheriff's Office said the robbery happened around 1:45 p.m. Monday at the American...
CLEARWATER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy