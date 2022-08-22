Read full article on original website
sltablet.com
Sunshine Life Realty LLC Opens In A New Location
Sunshine Life Realty recently moved to a new location at 244 Mohawk Rd., Clermont and on Thursday, August 25, members of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce officiated at a ribbon cutting to celebrate the move. Sunshine Life Realty is an independently owned and operated business. Meet the Team. 1...
Clermont Performing Arts Center Announces Its 2022-2023 Season Line Up
Tickets are now on sale for the 2022-23 season of extraordinary entertainment at the Clermont Performing Arts Center”. Main Stage performances, Friday Night shows at the Black Box and Charlie Grinker’s “Favorite Moments” are part of this season’s line up. The Clermont Performing Arts Center...
Lake County Emergency Dispatch Professional Assists Rapid Delivery Over the Phone
Lake County – Earlier this week, Orlando Health awarded Tina Mumley their first-ever Stork Award for using her quick thinking and communication skills to help a laboring mother deliver her baby. The resident called 911 in active labor while her husband drove to the hospital. It was clear to Mumley that they were not going to make it to the hospital before delivery, so Mumley talked the mom through the birthing process over the phone.
Orlando Health Earns 2022 Great Place to Work CertificationTM
Orlando Health is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at the organization. “We are thrilled to once again be designated Great Place to...
2022 Primary Election—Unofficial Results Poste
The Unofficial results of the Lake County 2022 Primary Election have been posted at LakeVotes.gov. The results include Vote-by-Mail, Early Voting and all Election Day precincts. The results do not include provisional ballots, or ballots with signature issues that may be resolved. Voters who need to resolve signature issues, must...
