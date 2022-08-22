Lake County – Earlier this week, Orlando Health awarded Tina Mumley their first-ever Stork Award for using her quick thinking and communication skills to help a laboring mother deliver her baby. The resident called 911 in active labor while her husband drove to the hospital. It was clear to Mumley that they were not going to make it to the hospital before delivery, so Mumley talked the mom through the birthing process over the phone.

