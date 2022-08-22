Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
East Village Magazine
“I was tired of seeing the same thing – This is why I buy cars like this” 18th Back to the Bricks is in the books
Five years ago James and Pam Bogart of Flushing were riding their Harleys near Kalamazoo when they saw a sky-blue 1960 Pontiac Bonneville sitting in a parking lot. The next day the Bogarts went back to look at the car. Remembering the same car his dad had when he was a kid, James Bogart was gazing at the Bonneville when his wife, Pam, yelled out of their car window, “Get it, I like it.” And in August they brought the classic to Flint’s 18th annual Back to the Bricks, a tribute and celebration of the city’s love of automobiles.
Here’s What’s Happening This Weekend in Flint and Genesee County
There is so much going on this weekend in Flint and Genesee County. Coming up this weekend, Flint and Genesee County will come alive with several awesome events. From the Crim Festival of Races to the Tattoo City Tattoo Convention and The Ally Challenge to Thomas the Tank Engine at Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad, there is definitely something for everyone in the next few day.
WNEM
City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue: ‘Serious accident’ in Lapeer
LAPEER, Mich. (WNEM) – City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue are asking the public to use caution when traveling near M-21 and M-24 in the City of Lapeer. They are assisting City of Lapeer Police department with a serious accident, that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 25, City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue said.
review-mag.com
2022 Fall Cannabis Guide
Earlier this year, Bay County was the recipient of a blunt sum of $1.4 million from 2021 marijuana tax dollars - its slice of the $42-million-plus pie generated by 2021 marijuana tax revenue in Michigan. Only Washtenaw County, with $1.8 million, received more funds. As the marijuana industry finds its legs, Bay County is among the areas experiencing the positive impact of the emergence of the marijuana industry.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc25news.com
Breaking: Police investigating body found in Genesee County
Breaking: Michigan State Police and Montrose Township Police are investigating after a body was found in Montrose Township. Details are extremely limited. But Michigan State Police confirm the Montrose Police Department requested the MSP lab respond Thursday night on August 25, 2022. Mid-Michigan NOW reached out to Montrose Police Department,...
wcsx.com
Michigan Goldfish Are Built Different
I would call you a liar if you told me you’ve seen a gold fish this big before. A man from Flint was fishing on the Pine River which runs into the Saginaw bay of Lake Huron over the weekend. He caught a fish that you wouldn’t expect to see caught in a river.
WNEM
Grand Blanc Marketplace getting much more than a facelift
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) – More grand plans are on the way for the Grand Blanc Marketplace. “We really are excited to get this project moving,” Grand Blanc City Manager Wendy Jean-Buhrer said. Once construction is completed, the former home to Farmer Jack and Kmart will have three...
Flint rapper charged with hiring hitman to kill Sterling Heights woman for $10,000
A Michigan rapper who calls himself the “King of Flint” has been charged for a failed murder-to-hire plot, after allegedly ordering a hit on a woman in Macomb County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc12.com
Water main break in Grand Blanc neighborhood cuts off service to some
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Some water customers in Grand Blanc lost service on Thursday after a water main break. City officials say repairs to the broken water main are under way on Boutell Drive in the neighborhood south of Perry Road and east of Saginaw Street. Water service has...
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Motel In Saginaw
More than not, you won't have to look too hard to find an abandoned piece of Michigan history. Whether it is an important piece or just a piece of history that is just purely out and about, just collecting dust. There's a motel based in Saginaw that is collecting dust...
Man injured during highway shooting in Flint was likely wrong target, officials say
FLINT, MI – Authorities believe a man shot and critically injured in January while driving on I-475, near Stewart Avenue, was not the intended target of the shooter, but was a victim after a case of mistaken identity. That information came out during testimony provided Friday, Aug. 26, during...
review-mag.com
New Kid In Town • Sozo Saginaw Integrates Quality with Affordability
One of the most welcomed additions to the Saginaw cannabis marketplace is the newly opened Sozo, which is located at 2617 Bay Rd. and recently had their ribbon cutting on June 10th of this year. According to Chief Strategy Advisor Kristi Kelly, the company was formed in 2018 and is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLive.com
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Tea Bee in Grand Blanc
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Tea Bee in Grand Blanc. Scott Poehner, co-owner of Tea Bee, holds an open tin of English Breakfast tea at his store in Grand Blanc on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The English Breakfast is one of 130+ loose leaf teas the shop sells.Get Photo. 5...
abc12.com
Flint police look for vehicle in deadly hit-and-run crash
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for the vehicle that allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian on Chevrolet Avenue in Flint overnight. The Flint Police Department says an unidentified woman was walking north on Chevrolet Avenue near Begole Street when a northbound vehicle hit her and fled the scene around 1:10 a.m. Friday.
Woman testifies to seeing uncle shot dead in front of her on Saginaw street
SAGINAW, MI — Testifying from the witness stand, a Saginaw woman recalled seeing her uncle, whom she referred to as her “protector,” fatally shot down on a West Side street. To the attorney defending the alleged shooter, though, the situation was an avoidable one provoked by the woman, one in which his client only acted to defend others.
Sloan Museum of Discovery, Longway Planetarium will have free entry Labor Day Weekend
FLINT, MI -- Admission to the Sloan Museum of Discovery and Longway Planetarium will be free for Genesee and Shiawassee County residents on Labor Day Weekend and the first weekend in November. Thanks to the 100th anniversary of the United Way of Genesee County, admission will be free at both...
Boy, 16, reported missing in Shiawassee County
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI – The Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help after a 16-year-old boy was reported missing out of Laingsburg. Brock Johnston was last seen about 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, around Laingsburg High School, according to an advisory from MSP. Johnston is described...
Michigan man sentenced for stabbing father to death, dumping body
WESTLAND, MI – A Michigan man has been sentenced to decades in prison for stabbing his father to death and then dumping the body in a nearby township, authorities said. Flem Stiltner IV, 25, was sentenced Friday to 29 to 50 years in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder in the August 2020 death of his father, 48-year-old Flem Stiltner III, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Stiltner IV was initially charged with first-degree murder.
Michigan farmer sues auto supplier after PFAS taints cattle herd
BRIGHTON, MI — Jason Grostic is feeding cattle that he can’t sell. He’s growing grain that nobody will buy. In his words, the farm is “slowly but surely going bankrupt.”. Life was turned upside down for Grostic and his family in January when the state of...
Flint rapper charged in murder-for-hire plot of Macomb County woman
FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Flint rapper Cliff Mac is facing a lengthy jail sentence after he was arrested for conspiring to hire a man to murder a Macomb County woman.Clifton E. Terry, 31, of Flint, was charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. According to the indictment, Terry offered Andre Sims of Detroit $10,000 to murder the Sterling Heights woman in November of 2020. Sims waited in front of the woman's home and when she was leaving, he shot her several times. Despite her injuries, the woman survived. Terry eventually paid Sims $2,500 for the failed hit.Terry is also charged with first-degree murder in a separate case in Genesee County involving the death of Devaroe Davis in August 2021. Sims is already serving life in prison after being convicted in the fatal shooting of a 65-year-old Grand Rapids woman.Terry faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for this latest case.
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
19K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 0