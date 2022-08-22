ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This NC public university chancellor was the highest paid in the nation last year

By Kate Murphy
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

N.C. State University Chancellor Randy Woodson’s nearly $2.3 million paycheck last year put him at the top of his class — and even ahead of his boss.

Woodson was the highest paid chief executive at a public doctoral university or system in 2021, according to a database published by The Chronicle of Higher Education . Many of his peers bring in a higher base salary, but Woodson earned this title with $1.7 million in performance bonuses.

No other North Carolina chancellors made the top 50, but UNC Charlotte’s Sharon Gaber was the next highest paid chancellor on the list. She made just under $700,000.

The database features nearly 200 university leaders, including UNC-Chapel Hill’s Kevin Guskiewicz, UNC Greensboro’s Franklin Gilliam Jr., UNC Wilmington’s former chancellor Jose Sartarelli and UNC System President Peter Hans.

The rankings account for total compensation received by university leaders in the 2021 calendar year, including base pay, bonuses and benefits. The Chronicle surveyed the institutions to get the public data. Dozens of institutions, including North Carolina A&T State University, University of Virginia and Ohio State University, did not respond to the survey at the time of publication and were not included in the database.

Randy Woodson, NC State Chancellor

(Ranked 1st nationally and in the state)

Total compensation: $2,298,069

Base pay: $585,483

Bonus pay: $1,701,000

Other: $5,197

Benefits: $6,389

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v4rTo_0hQz8CMw00
Chancellor Randy Woodson laughs with Kathryn Carter, center left, Kylee Redmond and Emma Langston, right, before N.C. State’s commencement ceremonies for the class of 2021 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, May 14, 2021. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

In 2021, Woodson earned a bonus that was tied to his performance as part of a retention package set up by the N.C. State Board of Trustees in 2015. His goals included increasing the university’s endowment, graduation rate and research enterprise. Woodson donated that performance bonus back to the university to support student scholarships.

Sharon Gaber, UNC Charlotte Chancellor

(Ranked 58th nationally and 2nd in the state)

Total pay: $685,016

Base pay: $525,000

Bonus pay: $1,000

Other: $148,943

Benefits: $10,073

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eYBqp_0hQz8CMw00
UNC Charlotte Chancellor Sharon Gaber greets students and their families arriving on campus in the days before the start of classes for some academic disciplines on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. UNC Charlotte

Kevin Guskiewicz, UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor

(Ranked 75th nationally and 3rd in the state)

Total pay: $626,117

Base pay: $617,403

Bonus pay: $0

Other: $2,325

Benefits: $6,389

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2alK9m_0hQz8CMw00
UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz talks with members before the start of a UNC Board of Trustees meeting at The Carolina Inn in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Julia Wall/jwall@newsobserver.com

Franklin Gilliam Jr., UNC Greensboro Chancellor

(Ranked 99th nationally and 4th in the state)

Total pay: $531,344

Base pay: $393,312

Bonus pay: $84,970

Other: $11,280

Benefits: $41,782

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SbpZ2_0hQz8CMw00
Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr.

Peter Hans, UNC System President

(Ranked 147th nationally and 5th in the state)

Total pay: $428,239

Base pay: $400,000

Bonus pay: $1,000

Other: $840

Benefits: $26,399

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TPkoc_0hQz8CMw00
Newly elected UNC System President Peter Hans, center, talks with Randall Ramey, chairman of The Board of Governors, left, and interim President Dr. William L. Roper following his election on Friday, June 19, 2020 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

In July 2022, Hans received a $451,200 one-time bonus on top of his annual base salary of $400,000. Hans accepted the job in 2020 with a salary below his predecessors, but had the unique opportunity to get an incentive payment of up to $600,000 based on his performance, The News & Observer previously reported.

Jose Sartarelli, former UNCW Chancellor

(Ranked 164th nationally and 6th in the state)

Total pay: $392,589

Base pay: $392,589

Bonus pay: $0

Other: $0

Benefits: $0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SVWUE_0hQz8CMw00
UNC Wilmington Chancellor Jose Sartarelli will retire from the university on June 30, 2022. JEFF JANOWSKI/UNCW

Sartarelli retired at the end of the 2022 academic year and was replaced by Aswani Volety , former provost and vice president for academic affairs at Elon University. Volety took over the position this fall with a $385,000 annual salary.

Want to know how much other UNC System chancellors make?

Here’s a look at each chancellor’s base salary in 2021, excluding bonuses, from The N&O’s pay database for UNC System employees . The searchable database is based on information from the UNC System and includes all university administrators, coaches, professors and staff.

  1. Randy Woodson, NCSU: $664,387
  2. Kevin Guskiewicz, UNC-CH: $620,000
  3. Sharon Gaber, UNCC: $525,000
  4. Franklin Gilliam, UNCG: $409,609
  5. Philip Rogers, ECU: $400,000
  6. Harold Martin, NC A&T: $393,224
  7. Jose Sartarelli, UNCW: $391,589
  8. Sheri Everts, ASU: $375,098
  9. Nancy Cable, UNCA: $330,000
  10. Johnson Akinleye, NCCU: $325,000
  11. Kelli Brown, WCU: $325,000
  12. Robin Cummings, UNCP: $313,271
  13. Karrie Dixon, ECSU: $300,000
  14. Darrell Allison, FSU: $285,000
  15. Brian Cole, UNCSA: $280,000

  16. Elwood Robinson, WSSU: $291,305

Comments / 10

Melissa
4d ago

No one who works for a PUBLIC University should have a salary in the millions. Point.Blank.Period. This is part of the reason. (A big part) why tuition is so high. Too many highly paid “administrative” positions. And the actual educators make Jack…🙄🙄🙄

Reply(2)
3
WAKE UP America!
4d ago

I worked for this man. Certainly not worth it!!!!! This is a travesty to the citizens of NC!!!

Reply
4
