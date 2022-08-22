Audrey Knight Cooper, 88, of Morven, died on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Fellowship Home after a lengthy illness. Born in McDonough to the late Chalmus A. & Irma Alexander Knight, she has lived in this area for nearly 70 years. Growing up in the McDonough area, she soon took a job with Southern Bell in Atlanta but while visiting a friend in Morven, she met Morris Cooper in the early 1950’s. They started dating and were married on October 10, 1953, and they settled in Morven. Audrey soon started working at Barfield Oil in Hahira, then she worked at the Hahira Medical Clinic for Dr. Parrott, Dr. Acree and Dr. Dixon, in their office. In the early 1980’s she entered real estate and started working at Fann/Powers Real Estate as an agent. Audrey and her son Jeff then began Cooper Real Estate in the early 1990’s. She loved working in real estate, helping individuals and families with their housing needs while making lots of long-term friends for 32 years prior to her retirement. Audrey was a member of the Red Hat Society and was of the Baptist faith.

