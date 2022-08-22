Read full article on original website
Related
valdostatoday.com
Frances Aileen Ritchie
Frances Aileen Ritchie 98, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Edwin L. and Willie Rhea Peters Knight, and the widow of William C. Ritchie who died in 1984. Survivors include one nephew and his family, one niece and her family, a stepson and his family, several cousins and special friends, and the Gil Wildes Family.
valdostatoday.com
Audrey Knight Cooper
Audrey Knight Cooper, 88, of Morven, died on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Fellowship Home after a lengthy illness. Born in McDonough to the late Chalmus A. & Irma Alexander Knight, she has lived in this area for nearly 70 years. Growing up in the McDonough area, she soon took a job with Southern Bell in Atlanta but while visiting a friend in Morven, she met Morris Cooper in the early 1950’s. They started dating and were married on October 10, 1953, and they settled in Morven. Audrey soon started working at Barfield Oil in Hahira, then she worked at the Hahira Medical Clinic for Dr. Parrott, Dr. Acree and Dr. Dixon, in their office. In the early 1980’s she entered real estate and started working at Fann/Powers Real Estate as an agent. Audrey and her son Jeff then began Cooper Real Estate in the early 1990’s. She loved working in real estate, helping individuals and families with their housing needs while making lots of long-term friends for 32 years prior to her retirement. Audrey was a member of the Red Hat Society and was of the Baptist faith.
valdostatoday.com
Glen Mullinax
Glen Mullinax, 67, of Lake Park, died on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the Lake City Medical Center following a lengthy illness. He was born in Quitman Georgia on July 26, 1955. Glen is a veteran of the United States Navy and had worked with H & M Bay Inc as a Freight forwarder. He had been an avid fisherman in years past and especially loved fishing with his sons, sons-in-law, and grandsons. He was known for his tremendous sense of humor and related easily with people. He was also known to have an infectious smile that in turn made others smile. Glen was of the Baptist faith.
valdostatoday.com
Joe Horace Hunter, Sr.
Joe Horace Hunter, Sr., 75, of Valdosta, died on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Lake City Medical Center following a lengthy illness. He was born on April 4, 1947, in Jasper, Florida to the late Baker and Mabel Bass Hunter. He was a veteran of the United States Army and had retired from PCS as a heavy equipment operator. Joe loved to fish, but he loved telling people about the Lord more. He put God first in all aspects of his life and served through the Jailhouse Ministry and was also a Gideon. He enjoyed spreading the Gospel to all who would hear. He was a member of Morningside Baptist Church.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valdostatoday.com
Vystar opens first Georgia branch
THOMASVILLE – Vystar Credit Union opens the first Georgia branch in Thomasville with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Brian E. Wolfburg, President/CEO of VyStar Credit Union, announced the opening of VyStar’s first Georgia branch at 13621 US Highway 19 S., Thomasville, GA 31792 on Mon., Aug. 22. VyStar officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday to formally introduce the credit union to the community. The Thomasville branch is VyStar’s 65th full-service branch location.
valdostatoday.com
Vikings host Jaguars with 8th grade band night
VALDOSTA – The Vikings will host the Gadsden Jaguars at Friday’s game with pre-game honors and 8th grade band night. On Friday August 26, our Vikings will host the Gadsden County High School Jaguars from Havana, FL in a non-region game. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium. Stadium gates open at 6:30 pm.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes County schools ranked #1 most equitable
LOWNDES CO. – A new report by WalletHub has ranked Lowndes County Schools as the most equitable school district in Georgia. With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Georgia. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Georgia based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
valdostatoday.com
CCSD announces Director of School Safety
MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County School District announces Sean Edgar as the Director of School Safety at the Board of Education meeting. Sean Edgar will be the Director of School Safety for Colquitt County School District. The Board of Education approved Mr. Edgar’s hiring at the regular board meeting on August 22. Mr. Edgar comes to the position with more than thirty years of experience in law enforcement. He will soon retire from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, where he has served as a special agent since 1998. Before that, he worked for the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Patrol.
RELATED PEOPLE
valdostatoday.com
Citizen E911 call leads to stolen gun arrest in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – A citizen’s E911 call leads Valdosta police to a felon in possession of a firearm and drugs. Offender: Andrew Ashley, African American male, 36 years of age, Valdosta resident. On August 23, 2022, at approximately 7:36 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area of the...
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes Co. I-75 bridge removal planned
GDOT Photo (Courtney Peugh): Removal of the northernmost SR 31/Madison Highway bridge over I-75 is scheduled to begin next week. It’s the bridge on the left in the photo. The bridge was closed to traffic earlier this month in preparation for removal. LOWNDES CO. – The Georgia DOT will...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta police make drug arrest in Tom’s Corner Park
VALDOSTA – A 36-year-old female was arrested after hours in Tom’s Corner Park after being caught with a backpack containing multiple drugs. Offender: Meleka Burrows, African American female, 36 years of age, Valdosta resident. On August 23, 2022, at approximately 12:35 am., a Valdosta Police Officer saw subjects...
valdostatoday.com
Wildcats vs Hornets digital tickets now available
VALDOSTA – Digital tickets are available now at GoFan for the Valdosta Wildcats vs. Cook County Hornets football game this Friday. All Valdosta High School Athletics Programs will transition to digital ticketing during the 2022-23 sports year. Tickets for Friday’s Valdosta Wildcats matchup against the Cook County Hornets are on GoFan now!
Comments / 0