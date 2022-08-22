Read full article on original website
Want to Escape the Cold this Winter? Frontier Airlines Just Announced A Major Expansion in Phoenix
In 1999, an 11-year-old girl stood on the corner and waited for the ice cream truck. She hasn't been seen since.
Local Bikini Restaurant Opening a New Location
New Italian Drive-Through Restaurant Now Open
Award-Winning Taco Chain Opening New Restaurant
azbigmedia.com
Sold-out crowd celebrates the Most Influential Women in Arizona for 2022
Az Business and AZRE magazines honored the Most Influential Women in Arizona for 2022 in front of a sold-out crowd Thursday, Aug. 25 at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix. “This year, we had nearly 2,000 women under consideration for this honor,” said AZ Big Media Publisher Amy Lindsey. “Every year, I read hundreds of nominations and continue to be overwhelmed by the talent of so many of Arizona’s women business leaders. While the women being recognized tonight have diverse roles — doctors, lawyers, bankers and even a TV courtroom judge — it was clear during the judging that each of these women possesses knowledge, power, strength, dedication and creativity.”
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Phoenix, AZ — 25 Top Places!
Brunch is inarguably the most interesting meal of the day. It’s not too early to drag night owls out of bed, and not too late for early risers either. However, what sets brunch in Phoenix apart are the exquisite settings, which provide a whole new meaning to being fashionably late.
nomadlawyer.org
Scottsdale: 7 Best Places To Visit In Scottsdale, Arizona
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Scottsdale Arizona. A visit to Scottsdale, Arizona is a great way to enjoy the desert scenery and its many diverse museums, arts venues, and great restaurants. The city is also known for its diverse museums, including the Scottsdale Museum of the West and the Xeriscape Garden, which features over 7,000 plants and other native species.
CenterWell Senior Primary Care to Open 9 Senior-Focused Care Centers in and Around Phoenix
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- CenterWell Senior Primary Care will open nine new senior-focused primary care centers in the Phoenix area through early 2023, marking the company’s debut in the Arizona market, giving local seniors access to CenterWell’s personalized, care-team approach to healthcare. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005486/en/ CenterWell Senior Primary Care is focused on its patients and gives them access to a full care team including physicians, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists and more. This is CenterWell’s first facility in Arizona, located at 6544 W Thomas Road, Suite 11. Pictured from left to right: Daniela Molina, Care Management Support; Ale Felix, Medical Assistant; Nyomi Gonzalez, Care Management Support; Dr. Ravinder Dawke, Market Chief Medical Officer for Arizona; Dr Thihalolipavan Sayalolipavan, Physician; Dr. Neal Patalinghug, Physician; Lorena Correa-Center Administrator; SonTreka Sims, Referral Coordinator; Jonatan Del Rio, Medical Assistant. (Photo: Business Wire)
fabulousarizona.com
New Tenants at Biltmore Fashion Park
Biltmore Fashion Park, the all-outdoor lifestyle-focused property set at the Camelback Corridor in Phoenix, is set to welcome five new retailers and restaurants to its lineup. Anthropologie will open later this year at Biltmore Fashion Park. Offering an assortment of clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty, furniture, home décor, garden, bridal and more, the Phoenix opening will join more than 200 stores around the world.
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Tempe’s Loss is Scottsdale’s Gain for Nightlife
It’s funny how poor zoning decisions can lead to unexpected conclusions, like a truncated Butterfly Effect. For instance, when a retirement community inexplicably sets up shot right next the Arizona State campus and it leads to added nightlife and tax revenue for Scottsdale. We are talking about the Mirabella/Shady...
3 Of The Country's Top 30 Fall Vacation Spots Are In Arizona
PureWow compiled a list of the country's best fall vacation spots.
streetfoodblog.com
The Unique Pancake Home in Scottsdale Has Served Breakfast Since 1988
Palm bushes sway behind an off-white adobe constructing with teal awnings on Camelback Highway, simply east of 68th Avenue. The little diner situated close to Scottsdale Style Sq., linked to a Motel 6, has been right here since 1988. It is not significantly swanky just like the spots that encompass it, and one may drive proper previous with out even realizing it was there, disappearing into the glitz and glamour of Outdated City Scottsdale.
Fast Casual
Cinnaholic adding 4th Arizona location
Georgia's Cinnaholic, a vegan bakery, will open later this year in Mesa, Arizona, at 1252 South Signal Butte Road Suite. The concept has locations operating in Gilbert, Scottdale and Tempe and has signed three agreements for the Phoenix area. "Arizonians can't seem to get enough Cinnaholic, and we are happy...
KTAR.com
Sprouts to have location at redeveloped Papago Plaza in Scottsdale
PHOENIX — Grocery chain Sprouts will open a store with a two-story parking garage at the redeveloped Papago Plaza in Scottsdale. Construction on the Valley-based supermarket’s 23,000-square-foot location on the southwest corner of Scottsdale and McDowell roads is expected to begin early next year and is expected to open in 2024.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Waffles In Arizona
This restaurant serves up the tastiest waffles in the state.
AZFamily
'Fake architect' vanishes with Gilbert business owner's $28K
The announcement by the Biden Administration forgives federal student loan debt of up to $10,000 and an additional $10,000 if the borrower received Pell Grants. Mesa woman says apartment complex didn't move her while repair work was ongoing. Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:19 PM MST. |. Sherry wants another...
Carvana Opens Newest Car Vending Machine in Phoenix Area
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Today Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, launched its newest Car Vending Machine, located in Glendale, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix. The state-of-the-art steel and glass structure stands eight stories tall with a 31-vehicle capacity, offering car buyers in the area another way to experience the New Way To Buy A Car®. Customers can shop an inventory of more than 70,000 used cars for sale, secure auto financing or use the car loan calculator, purchase, secure an insurance policy, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005272/en/ Carvana opens second Car Vending Machine in Arizona (Photo: Business Wire)
Around 1,000 Valley saguaros are damaged. Here's what the Desert Botanical Garden plans to do
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired when the census began. A first-of-its-kind survey has documented more than 8,000 saguaros in the Valley with the help of citizen volunteers. And the survey results show many of the cacti are damaged. The survey, started back in May by the...
Arizona Is Home To One Of The 'Smiliest' Cities In The US
It's all smiles for this Texas city.
AZFamily
Experts say slowing Phoenix housing market having a direct impact on rentals
Parents, students describe scene after Queen Creek 4th-grader brings gun to school. Some parents say the sense of urgency about the situation wasn’t relayed to them. 911 call, new video released of man who kidnapped his girlfriend in Glendale. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Police released a 911 call...
scottsdale.org
The Thumb expands with weekly market, music
It’s been a long road to get back to 100% for a Scottsdale business that is much more than a gas station. Established in 2012, The Thumb immediately began turning heads by offering a gift shop with unique southwestern products and décor in addition to being one of the few stations to offer 95 gasoline – a blend of 91 and 100 octane gasoline that is infused underneath the gas station.
AZFamily
What’s with those yellow caterpillars crawling throughout the Phoenix area?
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some people think they’re cute. Some people think they’re creepy. But there’s no doubt that caterpillars are crawling across the Valley right now. They’ve been crossing roads, falling into pools — even hundreds at a time. “They’re not really having any...
'Tis the season for Hatch green chiles in Arizona
It's Hatch green chile season, and if you're looking to partake in the annual delicacy from our neighbors in New Mexico, now's the time. Where to get them: Everywhere! Hatch green chiles are available all over Phoenix. You can buy them and roast them yourself, or and some places, including Food City and the Power Road Farmers Market in Mesa, will roast them for you.
