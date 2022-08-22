Planned hotel and apartment projects cause parking concerns for Charleston merchants

Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Charleston leaders want input on what to do with 70-acre waterfront port property
Charleston residents have a unique opportunity to weigh in on what happens to a 70-acre parcel of waterfront property on the peninsula. The property, which is 10 acres larger than Hampton Park, is primarily used as parking for Carnival Sunshine cruise passengers. The State Ports Authority owns the lot and the aging 1970s terminal, known as Union Pier.
The Post and Courier
City of North Charleston poised to sell 3 vacant lots to nonprofit for affordable housing
NORTH CHARLESTON — In an effort to create more affordable places to live, the city intends to sell several lots located in a neighborhood threatened by gentrification to a housing nonprofit. City Council gave unanimous approval Aug. 25 to sell three parcels the city owns in the Chicora-Cherokee neighborhood...
The Post and Courier
North Charleston neighborhood split by I-26 could be reconnected with affordable housing
NORTH CHARLESTON — One day, a 7-year-old Michael Nesbitt walked into an appliance store at the Pinehaven Shopping Center with his parents. This was in the early 1960s, an era when the civil rights movement was sweeping through the country. Cities everywhere, including Charleston and its surrounding communities, were slowly integrating public spaces.
The Post and Courier
Sale of 118 W. Richardson Avenue pending Town Council action
One-eighteen W. Richardson Avenue, a commercial property located in the heart of Downtown Summerville, is up for sale. The property, most recently occupied by Century 21 Properties Plus, is owned by the Town of Summerville which is considering a pending offer. The sale price is stated at $950,000. In an...
charlestondaily.net
This is the kind of house $133K will buy you in North Charleston
Looking for your dream home, but only having 133K to spend, we may have found the perfect listing. It may be a fixer-upper, but there is character and potential. Location: 1905 Boxwood Ave North Charleston, SC 29405. Size: 816 SQ Feet. This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family residence, sits on a 7,840...
The Post and Courier
Charleston-based Refuel Market opens latest convenience store in Little River
LITTLE RIVER — A Charleston-based convenience store continues to expand into Horry and Georgetown counties, this time with its seventh area location in Little River. Refuel Market recently opened a 4,600-square-foot store off of U.S. 17 at 4743 River Hills Drive, which sits at the entrance to River Hills Golf & Country Club and the River Hills Medical Plaza.
Mt. Pleasant short-term rental owners fighting proposed operational changes
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Proposed changes to the Town of Mt. Pleasant’s short-term rental (STR) ordinance have many rental owners pushing back. Michele Reed, the town’s Planning Director, says the ordinance needs to be tightened up and language clarified after some issues have come up since it went into effect in January 2020. A […]
SC Ports Authority discusses future of Union Pier
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Ports Authority announced new redevelopment plans for the future of the Union Pier Terminal. President and CEO Barbara Melvin laid out different ideas so that people can give their feedback. “Union Pier will be redeveloped into a space that benefits the city and its residents,” says Melvin. With […]
live5news.com
First phase of planned Folly Road transformation expected to start construction by end of year
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Long-awaited changes could soon be coming to Folly Road on James Island, where funding is now in place for the first phase of a long-term transformation plan. The Rethink Folly Road Plan was first approved in 2016 and looks to make biking and walking along...
The Post and Courier
New Publix-anchored Moncks Corner retail center fully leased with 12 shops before it opens
A new shopping center in Moncks Corner hasn't opened yet, but it's already fully leased. Atlanta-based real estate investment and development firm Branch Properties announced Aug. 23 the new Moncks Corner Marketplace on U.S. Highway 52 at Cypress Gardens Road will have 12 tenants. The 75,267-square-foot retail center will be...
The Post and Courier
Charleston County's affordable housing plan for 995 Morrison Drive inches forward
A divided Charleston County Council is slowly moving ahead with plans to develop affordable housing in a rapidly gentrifying part of the Charleston peninsula on a property that could be worth $30 million if it were sold. The county bought the 995 Morrison Drive property for $1.45 million in 1996...
Try these high-rated brunch restaurants in Charleston, according to Trip Advisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina from Tripadvisor.
Charleston City Paper
Our roads sucks: App’s data illustrate quality of Charleston’s roads
If you’re looking for one thing — just one issue — that virtually everyone can agree on, it’s this: Our roads suck. Their plethora of potholes wreck suspensions. Some are as thrilling — and scary — as roller coasters. Nails, rocks, glass and other trash eat tires, causing Charleston drivers to spend millions of dollars more on maintenance than they should.
The Post and Courier
Charleston chamber's new affordable housing effort gets Truist funding
One of the Lowcountry's largest banks is donating $200,000 to help a newly formed coalition address the region's affordable housing crisis. The philanthropic arm of Charlotte-based Truist Financial Corp. presented the check to the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce's foundation this week. The two groups said in an Aug. 25...
live5news.com
New apartments, homes to come with I-26, I-526 interchange upgrades
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation wants to hear your input on its next steps on a project designed to expand the interchange at I-26 and I-526 and allow for new homes in the surrounding community. The agency will hold an in-person public information meeting Saturday...
The Post and Courier
Georgetown County approves agreement with Santee Electric for spec building
GEORGETOWN — County Council has agreed to partner with Santee Electric Cooperative to construct a speculative industrial building in the Georgetown County Business Center. Speculative buildings, as the county noted in the resolution unanimously approved Aug. 23, are used to "attract and promote economic development" by constructing business space before a tenant is decided upon.
holycitysinner.com
Locals Seafood & Raw Bar Has Closed
The closure, which wasn’t officially announced, reportedly happened last Sunday. The restaurant’s website and social media accounts have been deleted and any reference to the concept has been removed from the Locals website. The business has also been marked as closed on Yelp. The group’s other two restaurants...
The Post and Courier
820 Gahagan Road, Summerville, SC 29485
Prime piece of land minutes from burgeoning downtown Summerville SC ! 5+/- Acres at the busy intersection of Miles Jamison / Gahagan - land has great frontage and is virtually at the corner of 2 busy roads . The property owner is currently in the process of having the land rezoned to residential zoning which will allow for multiple homes per acre. The property sits amidst several existing developments and is a great opportunity to participate in the growth of the Lowcountry. The property has several out structures and a 3 Bed 2 Bath Ranch that is being sold as is with the land. Several grand oaks sit on the property which serve as great focal pieces for a new development. Animals do not convey.
abcnews4.com
North Charleston bowling alley demolition making way for convenience store, gas station
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Demolition has begun on Sandpiper Lanes. The bowling alley, located on Ashley Phosphate Road, permanently closed down earlier this month. A spokesperson for the City of North Charleston confirms that the city received a site work permit application for a new convenience store and gas station, which has been approved.
live5news.com
Concerns arise over Highway 61’s ability to handle future growth
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Neighbors and a City of Charleston councilmember have raised concern over South Carolina Highway 61, also known as Ashley River Road, and its ability to handle future growth in the Lowcountry. Councilman Stephen Bowden said the Charleston area has an ongoing housing crisis, but the current...
