Not my fault
Governor Lamont pushes back on criticism of his handling of the State Pier project in New London. New York has begun the application process for cannabis licenses, the sale of a Long Island ballpark has been blocked by the state, and how Afghans here on humanitarian parole face a rocky resettlement process.
New York attorney general sues to stop Freeport park development
New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit temporarily blocking the sale of a ballpark in Freeport, Long Island. Cleveland Avenue Fields has been used by the Freeport school district as a practice field for 70 years and is also next to a low-income housing complex. The Village...
One year after her appointment as governor, Hochul is running strong to be elected to the job
Wednesday marks one year since Kathy Hochul became New York’s governor. Hochul, who was the state’s little-known lieutenant governor, is now running to win a full term and become the first female governor elected to the post. Hochul took over as governor two weeks after former Governor Andrew...
Stefanowski calls out Connecticut Port Authority, Lamont over State Pier redevelopment
Bob Stefanowski, the Republican candidate for governor of Connecticut, criticized the state’s overspending in the redevelopment of State Pier to hub for the offshore wind industry. Stefanowski, during a visit to New London Thursday, called out the Connecticut Port Authority and Governor Ned Lamont over the project’s $255 million...
Bob Stefanowski loses Independent Party endorsement for Connecticut governor
Rob Hotaling won the gubernatorial nomination of the Independent Party on a contested tie-breaking vote Tuesday night that denied Republican Bob Stefanowski a cross endorsement and second line on the November ballot. Hotaling, a bank vice president endorsed by the minor party’s state central committee, and Stefanowski were locked in...
Something of a loss
Connecticut GOP gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski says he’ll challenge his loss of the Independent Party nomination. Nicholas LaLota won last night’s Republican primary to replace Lee Zeldin, an effort in New London to allow social workers to replace police in certain situations, and how young people in Connecticut are dealing with the effects of climate change.
New York opens licensing process for retail cannabis, those impacted by prohibition are first in line
New York state has begun the application process for licenses to run retail cannabis stores, nearly one and half years after the drug became legal for adult recreational purposes. New York has a different approach than other states that have legalized marijuana, and is emphasizing social and economic equity. The...
In Connecticut, rental vacancy rates are the lowest in the U.S., leaving renters with few options
It’s no surprise Connecticut’s rental market is competitive. But just how competitive is it?. Connecticut has the lowest rental vacancy rate of any state in the country, according to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Just 2.1% of Connecticut’s rental housing was empty during the second quarter...
These tenant protections exist in Connecticut, and advocates say they're more important than ever
As rents rise by an average of 10 percent year over year in Connecticut and vacancy rates remain low, many renters may be struggling to keep an affordable roof over their head. “People want to move to Connecticut. The general infrastructure is there for our state to do well. What...
Drought turns parts of Connecticut into a natural disaster area
For Hannah Tripp, these past two years of farming have been a “tale of two seasons.”. Last year, rain left her fields filled with standing water and eroded her planting beds. This year, she said, “before this rain we got on Monday, it was a dust bowl.”. “Our...
A bit of relief
Thousands of residents in our region carrying student loan debt could see some relief, a new mental health program in Connecticut is meant to increase school safety, PURA allows utilities to cut service off to certain customers, and Governor Hochul celebrates one year in New York’s top post. Sabrina...
Gov. Charlie Baker visits Springfield's Union Station, discusses development of east-west rail
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker joined U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D - Massachusetts, and other officials at Union Station in Springfield on Tuesday to talk about the proposed east-west rail, which would connect eastern Massachusetts to central and western Massachusetts by Amtrak. Baker rode in Amtrak's “Theatre Car” from South Station...
For one rape survivor, new abortion bans bring back old, painful memories
SANTA FE, N.M. — This summer, when Elaine heard the news stories about a 10-year-old girl in Ohio who'd become pregnant as a result of rape and had to travel out of state for an abortion, it was hard to look away. "I knew it was coming," she said....
Connecticut regulators authorize Eversource, United Illuminating to resume service shut-offs
The Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority had banned Eversource and United Illuminating from making service shut-offs more than two years ago at the start of the pandemic. Those may now resume. However, PURA also told the electricity providers, along with their affiliated natural gas companies, that shut-offs cannot begin until...
Western Massachusetts urban, rural farmers feeling effects of severe drought
Around New England, several states are experiencing severe drought. That includes almost all of Massachusetts. Wells and reservoirs are at all-time lows, so are streams and rivers. The rain earlier this week helped, but it wasn't enough. In Granby, Massachusetts, at Red Fire Farm some fields are looking worse than...
