Not my fault

Governor Lamont pushes back on criticism of his handling of the State Pier project in New London. New York has begun the application process for cannabis licenses, the sale of a Long Island ballpark has been blocked by the state, and how Afghans here on humanitarian parole face a rocky resettlement process.
New York attorney general sues to stop Freeport park development

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit temporarily blocking the sale of a ballpark in Freeport, Long Island. Cleveland Avenue Fields has been used by the Freeport school district as a practice field for 70 years and is also next to a low-income housing complex. The Village...
Lee Zeldin
Bob Stefanowski loses Independent Party endorsement for Connecticut governor

Rob Hotaling won the gubernatorial nomination of the Independent Party on a contested tie-breaking vote Tuesday night that denied Republican Bob Stefanowski a cross endorsement and second line on the November ballot. Hotaling, a bank vice president endorsed by the minor party’s state central committee, and Stefanowski were locked in...
Something of a loss

Connecticut GOP gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski says he’ll challenge his loss of the Independent Party nomination. Nicholas LaLota won last night’s Republican primary to replace Lee Zeldin, an effort in New London to allow social workers to replace police in certain situations, and how young people in Connecticut are dealing with the effects of climate change.
A bit of relief

Thousands of residents in our region carrying student loan debt could see some relief, a new mental health program in Connecticut is meant to increase school safety, PURA allows utilities to cut service off to certain customers, and Governor Hochul celebrates one year in New York’s top post. Sabrina...
