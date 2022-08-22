Opinion: When confronted by WPC study on learning loss, OSPI changes the subject and attacks the messenger

Read full article on original website
Opinion: Union deserves detention for threatening a teacher strike in Kent
Elizabeth Hovde of the Washington Policy Center shares why more school closures following the learning loss associated with the COVID-inspired school shutdowns are unacceptable. Elizabeth Hovde. It’s back-to-school season in Washington state. Cue a teachers’ union threatening to strike, willing to take taxpayers hostage as they make compensation and other...
Opinion: Educational choice is not only needed for schools now, but it’s needed to see what schools are capable of becoming
David Boze of the Washington Policy Center brings attention to the problematic numbers of students not meeting grade standards and the number of students abandoned in schools that underperform year after year. David Boze. A new column by Discovery Institute’s Keri Ingraham, originally published in The Puget Sound Business Journal,...
Opinion: While Washingtonians continue to wait, Idaho governor calls special session for major broad-based tax cuts
Jason Mercier of the Washington Policy Center points out several states across the nation are on round two and three of tax cuts. While Washingtonians continue to wait for our leaders to prioritize tax relief, several states across the nation are on round two and three of tax cuts. For example, Idaho’s governor today called a special session for Sept. 1 to not only cut taxes again this year, but to also improve Idaho’s competitiveness by joining many other states in a move away from graduated income taxes. According to Governor Little’s press release, the special session will focus on:
WSDA brings more Washington-grown foods to schools
The grants are available to school districts and childcare centers that have a USDA child nutrition program, tribal schools, and tribal early learning centers. The Washington State Department of Agriculture is investing more than $3.5 million to get locally-grown food on school lunch trays across the state this coming school year.
