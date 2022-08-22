Read full article on original website
10 local high schools to play Thanksgiving football at Fenway Park
BOSTON — Ten local high schools will play Thanksgiving football at Boston’s Fenway Park in November, organizers announced Thursday. Tickets are now available for a slate of rivalry games that will be held at the beloved ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Fenway Sports Group said in a news release.
The Media Column: Meet Boston's newest sports anchor
Mike Uva recently started his dream job at WBZ-TV. He chatted with WEEI’s Alex Reimer about becoming Boston’s newest sports anchor, and his journey home.
Fewer college students returning to Massachusetts
BOSTON — Every year hundreds of thousands of college students head back to school here in Massachusetts. It’s an annual migration that infuses the region with energy and is a catalyst for the regional economy. Massachusetts is known around the world for its colleges and universities. More than...
Boston is 22nd Most Unfaithful City in US; Worcester 44th Most Faithful,
Boston is known for many things. The Patriots have won six super bowls. The Celtics have won 17 championships and the Red Sox after breaking the curse has won 4 championships. Lets not forget about the Bruins winning the Stanly Cup a few years back. Now Boston has another title. Based on a recent study, Boston is the 22nd most unfaithful city in America. Worcester comes in at number 44. How is Worcester so far behind? I consider Worcester to be a part of Boston. Cites in Connecticut or Rhode Island did not make the list.
New England has 4 of the best Oktoberfest celebrations in the U.S., according to TripsToDiscover.com
Two of the celebrations are in Massachusetts. If you can’t get to Oktoberfest, a beer festival held in Munich, Germany, each fall, there are plenty of similar celebrations across the U.S. Four of the very best are located right here in New England, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The travel website...
Sterling teacher sells plants and flowers from historic West Boylston home
WEST BOYLSTON — There’s something almost mystical about bringing plants and flora to life in soil that has been farmed for centuries, an honor town resident Jess Wilke does not take for granted. “I often wonder who planted the floods of old-fashioned bluebells, foxglove and lily of the...
Framingham High Student Schedules Delayed
FRAMINGHAM – Due to “unforeseen difficulties” with Framingham High School’s Aspen/X2 system, the student schedules for teh class of 2022-23 are delayed, announced the high school today, August 22. Freshmen will have tours of the high school Wednesday & Thursday of this week, and the freshmen...
'I know I'm ready:' First-time bus driver practices skills before the start of school year
WORCESTER, Mass. - Kyle Williams-Ramos is going from delivering mail to dropping kids off at school. He's a newly-licensed bus driver for the Worcester Public Schools. "I came in kind of nervous, not knowing if I would necessarily fit in," Ramos said. What You Need To Know. Kyle Williams-Ramos is...
Ask Dave Epstein: Will my lawn ever recover from the drought?
Meteorologist Dave Epstein is our go-to person for pressing weather questions on everything from winter blizzards to summer droughts. He’s also a horticulturist, meaning he’s an expert on anything that grows leaves and flowers. GBH's Morning Edition asked you, our audience, for your weather and gardening questions, and Dave graciously answered them on the air. This transcript has been edited for clarity.
UMass Amherst ranked best campus food for 6th year in a row
For the sixth year in a row, UMass Amherst has been ranked the number one best campus food in The Princeton Review.
Acclaimed documentary 'The Fifth Man' keeps running for Princeton filmmaker
"The Fifth Man" will be able to keep running in perpetuity now that Princeton filmmaker Trey Nelson's compelling documentary about legendary track coach Paul Limmer has been acquired for worldwide distribution by Gravitas Ventures. "It will be seen around the world, which is kind of inspiring since it started out...
Just One Station: Hanover school puts bathrooms under lock & key ahead of school year
HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A school in Hanover is blocking its bathrooms with gates that can only be opened by staff in an effort to crack down on rulebreakers. Parents recently received a letter from Hanover High School officials explaining the need for the gates that were installed in the run-up to the school year. The reasoning: student safety and security.
Route 20 in Auburn closed after dump truck roll over
Route 20 in Auburn was closed Wednesday afternoon due to a rollover crash involving a dump truck. The road near Millbury Street and Montclair Drive was covered with gravel spread from the upturned vehicle, according to a Facebook post from Auburn police. Officials advised the public to avoid using the...
Cannabis Confidential: Looks like Mass. is getting LIT
There’s a new cannabis flower brand in Massachusetts, and it’s LIT. Ayr Wellness, one of the largest publicly traded cannabis companies in the United States, recently announced that it partnered with Lit to bring its line of cannabis genetics to its Massachusetts dispensaries. Lit is the latest West...
Severe thunderstorms bring torrential rainfall, lightning, damaging winds
BOSTON — Powerful storms moved across Massachusetts and New England Friday afternoon, bringing torrential rains, damaging winds and hail. Severe thunderstorm warnings were posted throughout the afternoon for many parts of Massachusetts. Four people inside a home that was likely struck by lightning in Watertown were able to escape...
Lost cow has been wandering Northbridge, Massachusetts, for a month, police say
NORTHBRIDGE, Mass. — A wayward cow has been wandering the streets and woods of Northbridge, Massachusetts, for nearly a month, police said. The black cow with ear tags was first reported on July 29 last month running around the Rockdale section of town, police said. ”Poor thing still has...
Coyotes have been killing dogs around Greater Boston. Here’s what to know.
"People really need to pay attention to their surroundings. It hasn't been good." Canine tragedy has struck at least three communities in the Greater Boston area in the last few weeks, the MetroWest Daily News reports. As summer winds down, coyotes are preparing for winter, which has unfortunately led to at least three dog deaths.
Crowds return to 'Mass. and Cass' area in Boston, months after city dismantles encampment
Back in January, city officials cleared out a large tent encampment in Boston, near the intersection of Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard. But over the last few months of warmer weather, dozens of people have returned to the area. Officials recently counted more than 160 people congregated on a...
New England school districts have hundreds of open positions as back-to-school looms
BOSTON — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New England still have dozens, or even hundreds, of unfilled jobs. Custodians, food service workers, bus drivers and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Earlier this month, Beacon Mobility,...
Amazon to close 5 delivery warehouses in Mass.
The company said workers can transfer to another local warehouse. Amazon plans to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts to help cope with overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The five delivery warehouses are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. The Globe reported that a...
