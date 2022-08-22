ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Fewer college students returning to Massachusetts

BOSTON — Every year hundreds of thousands of college students head back to school here in Massachusetts. It’s an annual migration that infuses the region with energy and is a catalyst for the regional economy. Massachusetts is known around the world for its colleges and universities. More than...
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

Boston is 22nd Most Unfaithful City in US; Worcester 44th Most Faithful,

Boston is known for many things. The Patriots have won six super bowls. The Celtics have won 17 championships and the Red Sox after breaking the curse has won 4 championships. Lets not forget about the Bruins winning the Stanly Cup a few years back. Now Boston has another title. Based on a recent study, Boston is the 22nd most unfaithful city in America. Worcester comes in at number 44. How is Worcester so far behind? I consider Worcester to be a part of Boston. Cites in Connecticut or Rhode Island did not make the list.
BOSTON, MA
The Landmark

Sterling teacher sells plants and flowers from historic West Boylston home

WEST BOYLSTON — There’s something almost mystical about bringing plants and flora to life in soil that has been farmed for centuries, an honor town resident Jess Wilke does not take for granted. “I often wonder who planted the floods of old-fashioned bluebells, foxglove and lily of the...
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham High Student Schedules Delayed

FRAMINGHAM – Due to “unforeseen difficulties” with Framingham High School’s Aspen/X2 system, the student schedules for teh class of 2022-23 are delayed, announced the high school today, August 22. Freshmen will have tours of the high school Wednesday & Thursday of this week, and the freshmen...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
wgbh.org

Ask Dave Epstein: Will my lawn ever recover from the drought?

Meteorologist Dave Epstein is our go-to person for pressing weather questions on everything from winter blizzards to summer droughts. He’s also a horticulturist, meaning he’s an expert on anything that grows leaves and flowers. GBH's Morning Edition asked you, our audience, for your weather and gardening questions, and Dave graciously answered them on the air. This transcript has been edited for clarity.
WORCESTER, MA
worcestermag.com

Acclaimed documentary 'The Fifth Man' keeps running for Princeton filmmaker

"The Fifth Man" will be able to keep running in perpetuity now that Princeton filmmaker Trey Nelson's compelling documentary about legendary track coach Paul Limmer has been acquired for worldwide distribution by Gravitas Ventures. "It will be seen around the world, which is kind of inspiring since it started out...
PRINCETON, MA
whdh.com

Just One Station: Hanover school puts bathrooms under lock & key ahead of school year

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A school in Hanover is blocking its bathrooms with gates that can only be opened by staff in an effort to crack down on rulebreakers. Parents recently received a letter from Hanover High School officials explaining the need for the gates that were installed in the run-up to the school year. The reasoning: student safety and security.
HANOVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Route 20 in Auburn closed after dump truck roll over

Route 20 in Auburn was closed Wednesday afternoon due to a rollover crash involving a dump truck. The road near Millbury Street and Montclair Drive was covered with gravel spread from the upturned vehicle, according to a Facebook post from Auburn police. Officials advised the public to avoid using the...
worcestermag.com

Cannabis Confidential: Looks like Mass. is getting LIT

There’s a new cannabis flower brand in Massachusetts, and it’s LIT. Ayr Wellness, one of the largest publicly traded cannabis companies in the United States, recently announced that it partnered with Lit to bring its line of cannabis genetics to its Massachusetts dispensaries. Lit is the latest West...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Severe thunderstorms bring torrential rainfall, lightning, damaging winds

BOSTON — Powerful storms moved across Massachusetts and New England Friday afternoon, bringing torrential rains, damaging winds and hail. Severe thunderstorm warnings were posted throughout the afternoon for many parts of Massachusetts. Four people inside a home that was likely struck by lightning in Watertown were able to escape...
Boston

Amazon to close 5 delivery warehouses in Mass.

The company said workers can transfer to another local warehouse. Amazon plans to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts to help cope with overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The five delivery warehouses are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. The Globe reported that a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

