WWAY NewsChannel 3
National Weather Service urges caution at area beaches, issue high rip current risk
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington National Weather Service has issued a high rip current risk for certain beaches around the Cape Fear. Lifeguards say they have noticed strong rip currents this morning along Pender and New Hanover County beaches. As a result, the National Weather Service is cautioning...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Latest numbers show a decrease in community COVID levels across Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There’s been a significant drop in the number of North Carolina counties in the CDC’s orange zone with the highest community levels of COVID-19, including Bladen and Columbus. 44 counties are colored orange in the week’s update, down from 62 last week.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Portion of Market Street closing each night next week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A stretch of Market Street is set to close for several hours overnight for five days beginning Monday. The road between Gordon Road and new roadway next to Boats Unlimited will be closed to traffic from 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 am the next morning from August 29th until September 2nd.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office searching for potential fuel thief
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a person who may have recently stolen fuel. Officers estimate the vehicle in surveillance photo near Delco is a 2007-2014 Ford Edge. They say the vehicle is pulling what...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
DEVELOPING STORY: Power outage affecting thousands of Wilmington customers
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Nearly 6,000 Duke Energy customers are without power in portions of Wilmington this afternoon. Outage reports starting coming in just after 1pm Wednesday afternoon. The outage covers a portion North and South 3rd Sts. in downtown Wilmington, a portion of Market St. between the downtown...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Splashpad at Middleton Park Complex reopens
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Splashpad at Middleton Park in Oak Island is open again. Due to multiple events planned over the next several days, construction on the new shade-sail structures has been paused until Tuesday. As a result, the Splashpad will reopen until construction can resume. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Ocean Isle Beach crash kills pedestrian, driver charged with DWI
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A man was killed in a crash Thursday evening along NC 179 near Ocean Isle Beach. According to the NC Highway Patrol, a Jeep was driving southbound and collided with a Segway traveling north in the southbound lane around 7:30 pm near Hale Swamp Road.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Name of Suspect in Surf City homicide released
UPDATE: SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) – The suspect arrested in the armed robbery on Wednesday in Surf City has been identified as 22-year-old Charles Michael Haywood of Holly Springs, NC, and has been charged with 1st degree murder and armed robbery. According to police, despite the fact Haywood is...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office SROs ready for new school year
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The 2022-23 school year is just days away for most students around the Cape Fear. Sheriff Ingram with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office recently spent time speaking to the School Resource Officer Unit, thanking them for all they do to keep the students and staff around the county safe.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department adds second Crisis Response dog named Heart
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A furry new addition was recently welcomed to the Wilmington Fire Department. The Department was already utilizing a Crisis Response Facility Dog named Rhys at WFD Station 8, and has added a second dog to the team as part of a partnership with paws4people foundation.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office adds K-9 ‘Mike’, named for Detective who died of COVID-19
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has a new addition to its family named for a member of their team who died of COVID-19 in February. 11-month-old K-9 ‘Mike’ is a Belgian Malinois being trained in dual purpose Patrol work.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington ‘Poker for Puppies’ tournament benefiting Cape Fear Rescue League
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A poker tournament taking place this Saturday is helping to raise money for a good cause. Poker for Puppies is taking place at K2 suites, located at 3137 Wrightsville Avenue in Wilmington. Registration begins at 11:30 am with the tournament kicking off at 12:30 pm.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Police stepping up enforcement of impaired drivers during ‘Booze It & Lose It’ campaign
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Police in Ocean Isle Beach are cracking down on drunk drivers through September 11th. According to police, if you decide to drink and drive this Labor Day, you could be celebrating the end of summer with a trip to jail, rather than the beach or pool.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Public Library receiving new shelves for Adult Quiet Space
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New shelving is set to be installed in the next few days at the New Hanover County Public Library. The changes are coming at the Pine Valley Branch’s Adult Quiet Space. Library staff say the space will be closed to the public during the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Power restored to thousands of Duke Energy customers in Wilmington
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Duke Energy says power has been restored to more than 17,000 customers following a major outage on Wednesday. Jeff Brooks, a spokesperson for Duke Energy, says issues at two substations caused the outage. The first problem began around 1pm on Wednesday. Initially, nearly...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WWAY Weather Team spent Wednesday afternoon programming weather radios
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Several members of the WWAY Weather Team were at a local hardware store Wednesday afternoon for a good reason. Lee Haywood, Ramel Carpenter and Matthew Huddleston were on hand at the Ace Hardware store on Village Road Northeast in Leland to assist the community in programming weather radios.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Burglary suspect accused of pointing gun at Wilmington police officer
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man faces charges after allegedly pointing his gun at an officer who responded to a home burglary in Pine Valley. Around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, Wilmington Police responded to the 500 block of Robert E. Lee Drive for at attempted burglary. Police say Walter...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
USDA investing $19 million to combat climate change in rural NC, including Columbus County
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Two locations in the Cape Fear are benefiting from a recent $19 million investment in critical infrastructure to combat climate change across rural North Carolina. In Columbus County, Arthur 2 Solar LLC will use a $6 million Rural Energy for America Program Loan for the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New technology streamlining arrest process for Leland Police Department
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department has implemented new technology allowing officers to better serve the community. The technology simplifies the arrest process, consisting of the Video Magistrate System, an Automated Fingerprint Identification System, and an Intoximeter. These items mean that officers can fully process someone who’s...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Missing woman last seen in Calabash found dead
CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — A woman the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for since Friday has been found dead. 33-year-old Candice Amber Diaz had last been seen on Friday around 7:30 pm in the area of Ash Place in Calabash, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
