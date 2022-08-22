ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pender County, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Portion of Market Street closing each night next week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A stretch of Market Street is set to close for several hours overnight for five days beginning Monday. The road between Gordon Road and new roadway next to Boats Unlimited will be closed to traffic from 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 am the next morning from August 29th until September 2nd.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County Sheriff's Office searching for potential fuel thief

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a person who may have recently stolen fuel. Officers estimate the vehicle in surveillance photo near Delco is a 2007-2014 Ford Edge. They say the vehicle is pulling what...
Pender County, NC
Pender County, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

DEVELOPING STORY: Power outage affecting thousands of Wilmington customers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Nearly 6,000 Duke Energy customers are without power in portions of Wilmington this afternoon. Outage reports starting coming in just after 1pm Wednesday afternoon. The outage covers a portion North and South 3rd Sts. in downtown Wilmington, a portion of Market St. between the downtown...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island Splashpad at Middleton Park Complex reopens

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Splashpad at Middleton Park in Oak Island is open again. Due to multiple events planned over the next several days, construction on the new shade-sail structures has been paused until Tuesday. As a result, the Splashpad will reopen until construction can resume. The...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Name of Suspect in Surf City homicide released

UPDATE: SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) – The suspect arrested in the armed robbery on Wednesday in Surf City has been identified as 22-year-old Charles Michael Haywood of Holly Springs, NC, and has been charged with 1st degree murder and armed robbery. According to police, despite the fact Haywood is...
SURF CITY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County Sheriff's Office SROs ready for new school year

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The 2022-23 school year is just days away for most students around the Cape Fear. Sheriff Ingram with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office recently spent time speaking to the School Resource Officer Unit, thanking them for all they do to keep the students and staff around the county safe.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Fire Department adds second Crisis Response dog named Heart

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A furry new addition was recently welcomed to the Wilmington Fire Department. The Department was already utilizing a Crisis Response Facility Dog named Rhys at WFD Station 8, and has added a second dog to the team as part of a partnership with paws4people foundation.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: Power restored to thousands of Duke Energy customers in Wilmington

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Duke Energy says power has been restored to more than 17,000 customers following a major outage on Wednesday. Jeff Brooks, a spokesperson for Duke Energy, says issues at two substations caused the outage. The first problem began around 1pm on Wednesday. Initially, nearly...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WWAY Weather Team spent Wednesday afternoon programming weather radios

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Several members of the WWAY Weather Team were at a local hardware store Wednesday afternoon for a good reason. Lee Haywood, Ramel Carpenter and Matthew Huddleston were on hand at the Ace Hardware store on Village Road Northeast in Leland to assist the community in programming weather radios.
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Burglary suspect accused of pointing gun at Wilmington police officer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man faces charges after allegedly pointing his gun at an officer who responded to a home burglary in Pine Valley. Around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, Wilmington Police responded to the 500 block of Robert E. Lee Drive for at attempted burglary. Police say Walter...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New technology streamlining arrest process for Leland Police Department

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department has implemented new technology allowing officers to better serve the community. The technology simplifies the arrest process, consisting of the Video Magistrate System, an Automated Fingerprint Identification System, and an Intoximeter. These items mean that officers can fully process someone who's...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: Missing woman last seen in Calabash found dead

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — A woman the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office had been searching for since Friday has been found dead. 33-year-old Candice Amber Diaz had last been seen on Friday around 7:30 pm in the area of Ash Place in Calabash, according to the Sheriff's Office.
CALABASH, NC

