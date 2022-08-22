ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa, FL

click orlando

Man hit by car in UCF parking garage dies, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man died in a crash Thursday after a University of Central Florida student searching for a spot in the school’s parking garage struck him, according to police. UCF police said the crash occurred around 3:05 p.m. in Garage F when the driver entered Garage...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

22-year-old dies in fiery Brevard crash after car strikes palm tree, FHP says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Titusville man died in a fiery Brevard County crash Thursday afternoon after he struck a palm tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred around 12:10 p.m. in the area of Canaveral Groves Boulevard and Morris Avenue. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura...
click orlando

17-year-old shot, hospitalized in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Tuesday night in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded at 9:20 p.m. to the 4300 block of Texas Ave., where the teen was located and taken to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue, officials said.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Outsider.com

911 Audio Released After Mother, Daughter, and Their Family Dog Are Struck by Lightning

As the community of Winter Springs mourns the loss of a local mother, officials have released the 911 audio from right after the fatal lightning strike. On Thursday evening, Nicole Tedesco was with her 10-year-old daughter Ava and their family dog near a park in Winter Springs, Florida when lightning struck the trio. Nicole ultimately passed away from the strike while her daughter and their dog survived the incident.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
click orlando

Motorcyclist dies in crash on John Young Parkway in Orange County, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando motorcyclist died after an Orange County crash Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred around 6:25 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of S. John Young Parkway and W. Oak Ridge Road. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura Loomer says ‘I’m...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orange County man, 70, sentenced to decade in prison for shooting, killing neighbor

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 70-year-old Orange County man was sentenced to a decade in prison for shooting and killing his neighbor in March 2021. Ralph Christie, 70, once faced a life sentence for a murder charge stemming from Billy Nobles’ death. The plea deal changed that charge to manslaughter, meaning his sentence could’ve been between seven and 10 years.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Daytona Beach mother accused of taping her children to chairs as punishment

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Daytona Beach mother is accused of taping three children to chairs and a wall as a form of discipline. Thirty-year-old Ymani Bain made her first court appearance facing charges of aggravated battery in the case of three of her children under the age of 10.

