Mother, daughter hit by car while crossing road after Haines City church
A mother and her 15-year-old daughter were hospitalized after they were hit by a car while crossing a road after church, the Haines City Police Department said.
Police: South Daytona Beach woman arrested after toddler tests positive for marijuana
SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — A South Daytona Beach woman is facing child abuse charges after her young son was found with marijuana in his system. Evone Clifton was arrested Thursday after her 20-month-old son wasn’t breathing and was unresponsive at a home on Monday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
Man hit by car in UCF parking garage dies, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man died in a crash Thursday after a University of Central Florida student searching for a spot in the school’s parking garage struck him, according to police. UCF police said the crash occurred around 3:05 p.m. in Garage F when the driver entered Garage...
Video shows Orange County deputy shoot, kill man carrying gun at hotel near Florida Mall
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Body camera video released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Friday shows the moments leading up to a man being fatally shot by a deputy earlier this month. The sheriff’s office responded to 7900 S. Orange Blossom Trail after receiving reports of a...
One person injured after serious fall near Belle Isle
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One person was injured in a fall Thursday morning near Belle Isle. Orange County Fire Rescue said it was called to 6003 Hansel Avenue for reports of a person who had fallen several feet into a hole just after 9:30 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
'You hit a person and just took off': Florida woman wants answers year after mom's death in hit-and-run
ORLANDO, Fla. - It’s been over a year since a 78-year-old woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver while walking her dog along John Young Parkway. Her daughter hasn’t lost hope in finding the person responsible. "I really just feel you should come forward and say what you...
Daytona Beach mother accused of taping children to chairs, wall after they snuck food without permission
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Daytona Beach mother and grandmother were arrested Tuesday after two children were taped to chairs and another was taped to the wall as “punishment” for sneaking food without permission, police said. Ymani Bain, 30, and Frances Chew, 72, are facing child abuse...
22-year-old dies in fiery Brevard crash after car strikes palm tree, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Titusville man died in a fiery Brevard County crash Thursday afternoon after he struck a palm tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred around 12:10 p.m. in the area of Canaveral Groves Boulevard and Morris Avenue. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura...
17-year-old shot, hospitalized in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Tuesday night in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded at 9:20 p.m. to the 4300 block of Texas Ave., where the teen was located and taken to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue, officials said.
911 Audio Released After Mother, Daughter, and Their Family Dog Are Struck by Lightning
As the community of Winter Springs mourns the loss of a local mother, officials have released the 911 audio from right after the fatal lightning strike. On Thursday evening, Nicole Tedesco was with her 10-year-old daughter Ava and their family dog near a park in Winter Springs, Florida when lightning struck the trio. Nicole ultimately passed away from the strike while her daughter and their dog survived the incident.
Port Orange man arrested for trying to buy another child, police say
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A registered sex offender who tried tobuy a child he saw in a Port Orange Walmart store for $200,000 four years ago is back behind bars, accused of offering to buy another child. Helmuth Kolb, now 85, was arrested Thursday for violating his probation after...
Motorcyclist dies in crash on John Young Parkway in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando motorcyclist died after an Orange County crash Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred around 6:25 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of S. John Young Parkway and W. Oak Ridge Road. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura Loomer says ‘I’m...
Orange County man, 70, sentenced to decade in prison for shooting, killing neighbor
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 70-year-old Orange County man was sentenced to a decade in prison for shooting and killing his neighbor in March 2021. Ralph Christie, 70, once faced a life sentence for a murder charge stemming from Billy Nobles’ death. The plea deal changed that charge to manslaughter, meaning his sentence could’ve been between seven and 10 years.
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Conducts Death Investigation After Person Found Dead Inside Barefoot Bay Home
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation that occurred early Tuesday morning at a residence on Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay. Deputies responded at approximately 1 a.m. this morning in reference to a person found deceased in the home. Initial investigation...
HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN? Cocoa Police Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Person Last Seen Near Willow Lane
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – Cocoa Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing person who was last seen near Williow Lane in Cocoa. According to officials, the man is 5’8″ tall, heavyset weighing approximately 250 pounds. You may text or email dropadime@cocoapolice.com. The...
FHP: Several injured in crash involving party bus in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating what caused a crash between a car and a party bus in Volusia County. Troopers said the bus collided with a car just before 9 p.m. Wednesday on Spring Garden Avenue in DeLand. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
Florida mom shares story of overcoming addiction years after viral overdose video
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Volusia County mom who made national headlines after her drug-related arrest in 2017 is sharing her story of recovery to help others. Kimberly McCaffrey was arrested after deputies found her passed out in the back of a car with her 8-month-old baby in the back seat.
FHP: Titusville Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash Thursday On Canaveral Groves Boulevard Near Morris Avenue
BREVARD COUNTY • CANAVERAL GROVES, FLORIDA – The Florida Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle fatal crash that happened Thursday around 12 noon at Canaveral Groves Boulevard east of Morris Avenue. According to FHP Public Affairs Officer Lt. Tara Crescenzi, the incident involved a 2017 Toyota Rav4 that was...
Conveyor-belt sushi restaurant sets opening date for 1st Central Florida location
ORLANDO, Fla. – Kura Revolving Sushi Bar will open its first Central Florida location in Orange County’s tourist district on Saturday. This conveyor-belt sushi restaurant plans to open its doors for the first time at 11579 Regency Village Drive in the Vineland Pointe shopping area at 5 p.m., according to a news release.
Daytona Beach mother accused of taping her children to chairs as punishment
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Daytona Beach mother is accused of taping three children to chairs and a wall as a form of discipline. Thirty-year-old Ymani Bain made her first court appearance facing charges of aggravated battery in the case of three of her children under the age of 10.
