Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tdalabamamag.com
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 14 DL Byron Young
Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
tdalabamamag.com
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 13 DB Malachi Moore
Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
tdalabamamag.com
Previewing Alabama football’s inside linebackers for 2022 season
As we prepare for the start of Alabama’s 2022 season, the staff for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will be previewing position groups in preseason camp. The Crimson Tide returns veterans, young players, and depth at every position. Alabama’s focus is to return to the College Football Playoff and win a...
tdalabamamag.com
Brian Branch excited for matchup with Xavier Williams: ‘He talks a lot of crap’
Alabama’s fall camp wraps up this week and has already begun the early portion of game prep for its Week 1 matchup against Utah State next Saturday. But this week the Crimson Tide will be able to get an early look at the Aggies who play UConn on Aug. 27 which gives Alabama an extra bit of tape to study before the matchup in Tuscaloosa.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban updates progress of Alabama WR Tyler Harrell, two freshmen for this season
Alabama fans have asked about Tyler Harrell since he arrived on campus in the summer. As a transfer from Louisville, the elite speedster has explosive abilities at wide receiver. He creates separation from defensive backs and is dynamic in space. Harrell, a South Florida native, averaged 29.1 yards per catch...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama RB Jase McClellan has ‘no limitations’ heading into this season
Alabama has a running back that is ready for a bounce-back year. Jase McClellan, a junior from Aledo, Texas, sustained a knee injury against Mississippi in 2021. He was the Crimson Tide’s most explosive and versatile back before the mishap. The 5-foot-11, 212-pounder recorded five touchdowns, including three receiving scores last year. He did not participate in spring practice, but Coach Nick Saban said Wednesday that McClellan’s had ‘no limitations’ in fall camp. He has played well and is pushing Gibbs for the starting role.
Alabama Football: Three reasons Crimson Tide will win it all
Alabama Football is a widely held favorite to win the 2022 National Championship. Fifteen games, some filled with considerable challenges are the obstacles the Crimson Tide must overcome. It will not be easy. It never is and it shouldn’t be. Luck, primarily in the form of no serious injuries...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Alabama football wraps up its 17th practice of preseason camp
Game week for Alabama football starts Monday, Aug. 29. The Crimson Tide has three days of preseason camp left. Nick Saban and his team are ready to push toward the College Football Playoff and capture a national championship. Utah State serves as its first opponent on Saturday, Sept. 3, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The matchup will be at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network, and fans want to see the Tide.
RELATED PEOPLE
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs is a ‘one of a kind’ talent, per Crimson Tide teammates
Jahmyr Gibbs is one of several names we will hear a lot this season in college football. As a transfer from Georgia Tech, the talented running back stands out for the University of Alabama. His explosiveness and versatility made it simple for Coach Nick Saban to pull him from the...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Highlights from Alabama’s final session of fall camp
Alabama returned to the practice field for its final session of fall camp before it begins preparations for Utah State. Before it welcomes the Aggies to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 3, the Crimson Tide will get an early look at its opponent as Utah State takes on UConn this weekend during its Week 0 matchup.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama’s O-line adopts the mentality of Eric Wolford as group takes big strides
After its performance from last season, it was clear something needed to change along Alabama’s offensive line. The unit had underperformed to a level unfamiliar to Nick Saban teams of the past as it proved to be inconsistent in both the run and passing game throughout the entirety of the season.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban on his new contract extension: ‘This is our home’
Nick Saban already wasn’t leaving Alabama for a long time but opted to extend his new deal even further into the future. Saban’s new contract, which was approved by the Alabama system trustees compensation committee on Tuesday, keeps the seven-time champion in Tuscaloosa through the 2029 season while making him the highest-paid coach in the sport once again.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Nick Saban talks Tyler Harrell and Kobe Prentice potential impact
Following Alabama’s 17th fall camp session, head coach Nick Saban addressed the media as the regular season approaches. During his period with the local media, Saban addressed the team’s improvement on the offensive line and attributed it to Eric Wolford’s mentality that was brought over from Kentucky.
Richard Cole, Alabama All-America lineman in 1966, has died
Richard Cole an All-American on Alabama’s undefeated 1966 team, has died. He was 77. Cole, a Crossville native, played on the offensive and defensive lines for coach Paul “Bear” Bryant’s Crimson Tide from 1964-66. Alabama went 30-2-1 in that time, winning national championships in 1964 and 1965.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama offers versatile 6-foot-5 Louisville commit Jamari Johnson
Jamari Johnson tweeted an offer from Alabama Tuesday. Johnson attends Inglewood High School in California, and he is verbally committed to Louisville. The California product garners a three-star rating from multiple recruiting sites, but he is projected to receive a rating boost in the near future. He currently holds 20 D1 offers.
otmj.com
The Fighting Patriots: Homewood’s First Football Team Established a Winning Tradition
Ray Powell’s roots ran deep at Shades Valley High School. His three older brothers went to school there. One played baseball, one played football and one was a drum major in the band. His mother was kind of the “band mother” and worked in the concession stands.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESPN’s Marty & McGee praise iconic Alabama breakfast spot: ‘Everything about that place was unbelievable’
ESPN’s Marty Smith and Ryan McGee never forget a good meal in a college football town. The hosts of ESPN Radio and SEC Network’s “Marty & McGee” reminisced about some favorite breakfast spots in the Southeast on last Saturday’s episode. McGee told his partner about a family-style breakfast he had on his own at the Dan’l Boone Inn in North Carolina when Smith remembered a legendary spot in Tuscalosa.
tdalabamamag.com
Photo Gallery from Alabama football 17th practice of fall camp
Alabama football practiced indoors for its 17th practice of fall camp. Here are some photos from the action. Photos via Alabama Athletics.
“Learning to Loaf”: Founder of Tuscaloosa’s Rama Jama’s Restaurant Hangs Up Apron
After more than a quarter-century cooking hamburgers in the shadow of Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gary Lewis is hanging up his apron and trying to retire -- again. Lewis founded Rama Jama's, now a Tuscaloosa institution, in September 1996 and has been involved with the day-to-day operations there in some capacity ever since.
Northport, Alabama: It Is Finally Back
As a resident of Northport, I can testify on this matter. It has been a tough summer for us Northportians. Northporters? What are WE?. We can solve that issue down the road. After a summer of non-stop traffic due to construction that has made life not-so-fun...I mean, seriously, could they make the Northport construction project any more of a nightmare if they tried???
Comments / 2