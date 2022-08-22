ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 14 DL Byron Young

Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 13 DB Malachi Moore

Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama's roster.
Previewing Alabama football’s inside linebackers for 2022 season

As we prepare for the start of Alabama’s 2022 season, the staff for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will be previewing position groups in preseason camp. The Crimson Tide returns veterans, young players, and depth at every position. Alabama’s focus is to return to the College Football Playoff and win a...
Alabama RB Jase McClellan has ‘no limitations’ heading into this season

Alabama has a running back that is ready for a bounce-back year. Jase McClellan, a junior from Aledo, Texas, sustained a knee injury against Mississippi in 2021. He was the Crimson Tide’s most explosive and versatile back before the mishap. The 5-foot-11, 212-pounder recorded five touchdowns, including three receiving scores last year. He did not participate in spring practice, but Coach Nick Saban said Wednesday that McClellan’s had ‘no limitations’ in fall camp. He has played well and is pushing Gibbs for the starting role.
WATCH: Alabama football wraps up its 17th practice of preseason camp

Game week for Alabama football starts Monday, Aug. 29. The Crimson Tide has three days of preseason camp left. Nick Saban and his team are ready to push toward the College Football Playoff and capture a national championship. Utah State serves as its first opponent on Saturday, Sept. 3, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The matchup will be at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network, and fans want to see the Tide.
WATCH: Highlights from Alabama’s final session of fall camp

Alabama returned to the practice field for its final session of fall camp before it begins preparations for Utah State. Before it welcomes the Aggies to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 3, the Crimson Tide will get an early look at its opponent as Utah State takes on UConn this weekend during its Week 0 matchup.
Nick Saban on his new contract extension: ‘This is our home’

Nick Saban already wasn’t leaving Alabama for a long time but opted to extend his new deal even further into the future. Saban’s new contract, which was approved by the Alabama system trustees compensation committee on Tuesday, keeps the seven-time champion in Tuscaloosa through the 2029 season while making him the highest-paid coach in the sport once again.
WATCH: Nick Saban talks Tyler Harrell and Kobe Prentice potential impact

Following Alabama’s 17th fall camp session, head coach Nick Saban addressed the media as the regular season approaches. During his period with the local media, Saban addressed the team’s improvement on the offensive line and attributed it to Eric Wolford’s mentality that was brought over from Kentucky.
Richard Cole, Alabama All-America lineman in 1966, has died

Richard Cole an All-American on Alabama’s undefeated 1966 team, has died. He was 77. Cole, a Crossville native, played on the offensive and defensive lines for coach Paul “Bear” Bryant’s Crimson Tide from 1964-66. Alabama went 30-2-1 in that time, winning national championships in 1964 and 1965.
Alabama offers versatile 6-foot-5 Louisville commit Jamari Johnson

Jamari Johnson tweeted an offer from Alabama Tuesday. Johnson attends Inglewood High School in California, and he is verbally committed to Louisville. The California product garners a three-star rating from multiple recruiting sites, but he is projected to receive a rating boost in the near future. He currently holds 20 D1 offers.
ESPN’s Marty & McGee praise iconic Alabama breakfast spot: ‘Everything about that place was unbelievable’

ESPN’s Marty Smith and Ryan McGee never forget a good meal in a college football town. The hosts of ESPN Radio and SEC Network’s “Marty & McGee” reminisced about some favorite breakfast spots in the Southeast on last Saturday’s episode. McGee told his partner about a family-style breakfast he had on his own at the Dan’l Boone Inn in North Carolina when Smith remembered a legendary spot in Tuscalosa.
Northport, Alabama: It Is Finally Back

As a resident of Northport, I can testify on this matter. It has been a tough summer for us Northportians. Northporters? What are WE?. We can solve that issue down the road. After a summer of non-stop traffic due to construction that has made life not-so-fun...I mean, seriously, could they make the Northport construction project any more of a nightmare if they tried???
NORTHPORT, AL

