San Francisco, CA

KRON4 News

‘Historical structure’ destroyed in SF pier fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Fire Department crews responded to a pier fire at Fort Mason, in the area of Aquatic Park on Tuesday afternoon. The fire destroyed one building, which the Golden Gate National Recreation Area (GGNRA) referred to as a “historical abandoned structure.” SFFD first announced the fire on Twitter at 2:35 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Crews respond as 3 cars catch fire in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon, the San Jose Fire Department announced in a tweet. The incident happened on the 1700 block of De Marietta Avenue where two cars are fully involved. As of 4 p.m., the fire is extending to a third vehicle. No structures are […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Mountain lion seen in Hercules backyard

HERCULES, Calif. (KRON) — A Hercules resident reported seeing a mountain lion in their backyard early Monday morning, according to the Hercules Police Department. Hercules is located along San Pablo Bay in Western Contra Costa County. The person who sighted the big cat lives in the Ben Lomond neighborhood, off of Village Parkway. There were […]
SFGate

Police Apologize For Transporting, Dropping Off Homeless Man In Sf

San Rafael police have apologized for taking a man experiencing homelessness to San Francisco and dropping him off in a neighborhood there in June, a department spokesperson said Wednesday. The man was let out of a San Rafael police cruiser on 14th Avenue in the Richmond District. Soon after he...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

I-80 lanes reopen after big rig crash in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A large crash involving a big rig truck slowed traffic on Interstate 80 in Vallejo on Thursday. All eastbound lanes on Interstate 80 west of State Route 37 are blocked as crews work to remove the big rig, Caltrans said on Twitter. One lane on westbound I-80 in the same area […]
VALLEJO, CA
SFGate

San Francisco, CA
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

