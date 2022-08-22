Read full article on original website
A California city is named the happiest in America, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
San Francisco Man Loses $1.2 Million in a Crypto Scam called 'Pig Butchering'Zack Love
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Croffles are delighting diners all over the countryJames Patrick
The California Kids Who Played a Huge Part in Skateboarding HistoryAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Fogust is here with light rain in the Bay Area forecast later this week
There were reports of measurable, rain from 0.01 inch to 0.05 inch, across coastal locations in the Bay Area.
Missing Bay Area man found alive next to car that went over cliff
He was found alive with moderate injuries next to an overturned Land Rover.
'Foul play was involved': San Francisco restaurant Baia temporarily closes after trash fire spread to building
This was not the only fire to take place in the area that morning.
Puppy rescued after being thrown away in a dumpster at a Northern California gas station
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said a Vallejo resident threw a puppy into a dumpster while filling up at a gas station. According to the sheriff’s office, the puppy survived and made a recovery with the help of Animal Services. The Vallejo resident reportedly stopped at a gas station on […]
Bay Area county sounds alarm on toxic algae bloom in water
SAN MATEO (KRON) – San Mateo County is sounding the alarm about potentially harmful algae found at the Coyote Point Recreation Area on the San Francisco Bay after fish turned up dead. “Signs of potentially harmful algae spotted in other parts of the San Francisco Bay are now present in the waters surrounding Coyote Point […]
SFist
Sausalito Cleared Homeless Out Of Marinship Park — By Paying Them Each $18,000 to Leave
Sausalito managed to clear a sprawling encampment in Marinship Park this month that had been growing more unsanitary and problematic over the last two years, but they did it via a court settlement that included cash payments. There's already been plenty of tweeting to the effect of "Why doesn't San...
SFGate
Update: Number Of Homeless On City Streets Likely To Rise With Judge's Ruling
OAKLAND (BCN) About 40 homeless people may be forced to onto the streets of Oakland or elsewhere in the next three weeks when Caltrans starts clearing its property along Oakland's Wood Street following a federal judge's ruling Friday morning. The city currently has only 40 beds available and about 80...
This sauce debuted at Bay Area farmers markets. Now it’s in Williams Sonoma.
They want their sauce in every kitchen in the Bay Area.
'Obstructions throughout the building' slowed response to SF fire
The San Francisco Fire Department responded to a three-alarm fire in the Western Addition neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.
9-year-old Oakland boy found, CHP says
Juanaeh Newton was last seen Thursday about 1:15 p.m. near Markham Elementary School in Oakland, according to the CHP.
‘Historical structure’ destroyed in SF pier fire
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Fire Department crews responded to a pier fire at Fort Mason, in the area of Aquatic Park on Tuesday afternoon. The fire destroyed one building, which the Golden Gate National Recreation Area (GGNRA) referred to as a “historical abandoned structure.” SFFD first announced the fire on Twitter at 2:35 […]
‘It just irritates me’: The Siren Canteen, a shuttered Bay Area gem in Stinson Beach, fends off invaders from Instagram
"It's not an 'abandoned cafe' - it's my baby. And it's coming back."
Video: Dog rescued by firefighters after getting stuck under concrete slab
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County firefighters were able to rescue a dog that chased a possum under a concrete slab Monday, according to a tweet from Alameda County Fire. The dog dug under the slab in pursuit of the possum, the tweet states. Video of the incident shows a firefighter freeing the dog […]
Crews respond as 3 cars catch fire in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon, the San Jose Fire Department announced in a tweet. The incident happened on the 1700 block of De Marietta Avenue where two cars are fully involved. As of 4 p.m., the fire is extending to a third vehicle. No structures are […]
Dynamic pricing for express lanes on Bay Area highways going as high as $15 to encourage carpooling
Dynamic pricing for new Bay Area express lanes means rush hour commuters are paying a bundle to avoid traffic.
The Daily 08-25-22: City braces as 25,000 Burners descend before Black Rock City
Hotels sell out. Costumes fly off the shelf. And there’s nary a bicycle nor a coconut water to be found. It’s the busiest holiday of the year in Reno — not Christmas or the Fourth of July, but Burning Man. Read more. • San Francisco billboard invokes a mass shooting in warning people about Texas
Mountain lion seen in Hercules backyard
HERCULES, Calif. (KRON) — A Hercules resident reported seeing a mountain lion in their backyard early Monday morning, according to the Hercules Police Department. Hercules is located along San Pablo Bay in Western Contra Costa County. The person who sighted the big cat lives in the Ben Lomond neighborhood, off of Village Parkway. There were […]
SFGate
Police Apologize For Transporting, Dropping Off Homeless Man In Sf
San Rafael police have apologized for taking a man experiencing homelessness to San Francisco and dropping him off in a neighborhood there in June, a department spokesperson said Wednesday. The man was let out of a San Rafael police cruiser on 14th Avenue in the Richmond District. Soon after he...
I-80 lanes reopen after big rig crash in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A large crash involving a big rig truck slowed traffic on Interstate 80 in Vallejo on Thursday. All eastbound lanes on Interstate 80 west of State Route 37 are blocked as crews work to remove the big rig, Caltrans said on Twitter. One lane on westbound I-80 in the same area […]
SFGate
