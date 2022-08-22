ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleanup continues at site of Yellowstone park gasoline spill

 4 days ago

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Cleanup continued Monday after a fuel pup trailer rolled onto its side in Yellowstone National Park last week and spilled gasoline, park officials said.

The accident, which happened at about 4 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 191 in the western side of the park, spilled 4,800 gallons (18,200 liters) of gasoline onto the roadway and into a wetland adjacent to the highway, the Environmental Protection Agency said.

While the wetland feeds into nearby Grayling Creek, there had been no reports of gasoline reaching the creek.

Crews were working Monday to clean up fuel, pump contaminated water and excavate contaminated soil in and around the wetland, said Katherine Jenkins, a spokesperson for the EPA.

Park law enforcement cited the truck driver for failure to maintain control, said park spokesperson Morgan Warthin.

